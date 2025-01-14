Staggering Increase In Dementia Cases Predicted By 2060, New Study Shows
By 2060, 1 million adults per year will develop dementia, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. Also in the news, chronic cannabis use may lead to chronic illness; Eli Lilly hopes to release a new weight loss pill; and more.
The Washington Post:
Dementia Cases In U.S. To Double By 2060, New Study Says
New cases of dementia will double by 2060, when 1 million U.S. adults are projected to develop the memory-robbing condition each year, according to a sobering new study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. The new analysis shows that the risk a person faces over their lifetime is higher than some previous estimates: After age 55, 4 in 10 adults are likely to develop some form of dementia. That’s in part because the new analysis is based on decades of close follow-up, including regular cognitive assessments, of a racially diverse group of people — a quarter of whom were Black and face an increased risk of dementia. (Johnson, 1/13)
In other health and wellness news —
Bloomberg:
Cannabis Cocktails: THC-Infused Nonalcoholic Drinks Are On The Rise
Moe’s Original BBQ sits on a trapezoidal plot on Dauphin Street, in a historic district of Mobile, Alabama. The road is lined with decaying mansions and ancient, moss-covered oaks. It’s not the type of place you’d expect to be pushing the envelope of legal cannabis in America, especially because in Alabama, possession of nonmedicinal “marihuana” is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by as much as one year in jail or a $6,000 fine. But outside, just under the neon sign, hangs a banner proclaiming that Moe’s is “Now Featuring Pamos Cannabis Cocktail & Spirits.” (Brown, 1/14)
CBS News:
What Is CHS? Maryland Doctor Explains An Illness Linked To Chronic Marijuana Use
According to data from the Department of Public Health, cannabis-related emergency room visits increased by 53% in Maryland from 2022 to 2023. Recreational marijuana use became legal for adults in Maryland on July 1, 2023. Some of those hospital visits are related to a severe condition that develops after using high concentrations of cannabinoids over a long time, called Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS),and this illness poses potential health risks with the quickly changing drug. (Zizaza, 1/13)
CNBC:
Eli Lilly CEO Expects New Weight Loss Pill To Be Approved Next Year
Eli Lilly expects its experimental weight loss pill will get approved as soon as early next year, CEO David Ricks told Bloomberg TV on Monday. The company is set to release key late-stage trial data on the drug, orforglipron, by the middle of this year. (Pramuk, 1/13)
Newsweek:
Sugar Cravings: Bacteria May Help The Body Make Its Own Ozempic
Scientists may have found a way to help the body naturally produce more of an Ozempic-like hormone, to curb sugar cravings and improve metabolic health. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a fullness hormone that helps the body regulate blood sugar, appetite and metabolism. Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and similar drugs are GLP-1 receptor agonists, synthetic versions of that natural hormone. Scientists in China have investigated the relationship between sugar cravings, gut health and hormones, including GLP-1. (Willmoth, 1/13)
KFF Health News:
Beyond Hard Hats: Mental Struggles Become The Deadliest Construction Industry Danger
Frank Wampol had a dark realization when he came across some alarming data a few years ago: Over 5,000 male construction workers die from suicide annually — five times the number who die from work-related injuries, according to several studies. That’s considerably more than the suicide rate for men in the general population. “To say this is a crisis would be an understatement,” said Wampol, vice president of safety and health at BL Harbert International, a construction company based in Birmingham with over 10,000 employees. (Ridderbusch, 1/14)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.