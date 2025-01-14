State Watch

Some Health Care Facilities Still Closed As Deadly Fires Tear Through Calif.

Doctors are advising those who are pregnant to limit exposure to smoke and toxins. Also, fires are releasing harmful heavy metals and toxins into the air that firefighter gear is not equipped to filter. Other news is on medical marijuana in Illinois; non-doctors training to provide abortions; and more.

ABC News: Some Health Care Facilities Remain Closed Amid California Wildfires

Health care centers and medical facilities remain closed as the devastating California wildfires spread. At least 24 people are believed to be dead and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Additionally, 105,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 87,000 are under evacuation warnings. Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care systems in California, said most of its facilities remain open and operational but seven remain closed. (Kekatos, 1/13)

Los Angeles Times: Should Pregnant People Evacuate L.A. To Avoid The Smoke?

Los Angeles' smoke levels pose unique risks to pregnant people and their fetuses. Here's what expectant parents should do to stay safe. (Snow, 1/11)

Politico: Climate Damage Hits LA Firefighters’ Lungs

Firefighters are risking not just their lives but also their health to beat back the unprecedented blazes engulfing the Los Angeles region — in yet another example of the spreading havoc from climate change. Urban wildfires release a host of chemicals into the air — from copper to lead — and protective gear falls woefully short, writes Ariel Wittenberg. The situation underscores just how unprepared cities are for the changing nature of wildfires as humans continue to encroach on nature and as a warming planet dries out vegetation, turning it into dangerous kindling. (Skibell, 1/13)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Approves 4 New Health Conditions For Medical Marijuana

For the first time since 2019, Illinois regulators have approved new medical conditions to qualify for medical cannabis, all centered around women’s health. Endometriosis, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids and female orgasmic disorder were approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health, at the recommendation of the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board. (McCoppin, 1/13)

Stat: How This Court Ruling Helps Nursing Home Residents With Disabilities

Over the last 30 years, one of the biggest shifts in health policy for Americans with disabilities has been an emphasis on helping people live and receive care in their communities, rather than in institutional settings, such as psychiatric hospitals and intermediate care facilities. A New Year’s Eve ruling from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is expected to accelerate this shift and usher nursing home residents under the community care umbrella. (Broderick, 1/14)

Politico: Among New York Democrats, A Broader Embrace Of Involuntary Hospitalization

New York Democrats from the left-leaning to the centrist are finding common cause in the involuntary commitment of mentally ill people living on the streets and subway — a practice spurned by progressives just two years ago. New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander called Monday for an expansion of involuntary removal as part of his detailed plan to end street homelessness. (Ngo, 1/13)

Reproductive health news from Missouri, Washington, and Montana —

Missouri Independent: Missouri Bill Renews Push To Ban Shackling Of Pregnant People In City, County Jails

Seven years ago, Missouri banned the shackling of pregnant people in state prisons. State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, a Republican from Arnold, is hoping to expand the law this year to include city and county jails. “Now we have seven years of data that this is a fairly small number of inmates and it is not onerous for [the Department of Corrections] to comply with the law,” Coleman said. “We’re able to help keep women who are incarcerated safer.” (Spoerre, 1/13)

The Guardian: Democratic States Train Non-Doctors On Providing Abortions To Expand US Access

Democratic states across the country are embarking on a pioneering effort to increase access to abortion by teaching people who are not doctors to offer and perform the procedure. In Washington state, a first-of-its-kind pilot program called the Pharmacist Abortion Access Project announced this week that it trained 10 pharmacists to prescribe abortion pills; so far, they have prescribed abortions to 43 people. (Sherman, 1/13)