States Have Until Dec. 31 To Report On Medicaid Enrollment Problems
CMS also wants states to have plans in place to fix deficiencies and has set a Dec. 31, 2026, deadline for them to become fully compliant with enrollment policies. Also: California's social media law, gender-affirming care in Missouri, emergency services in Wyoming, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Sets National Dates For Medicaid Enrollment Compliance
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is cracking down on state Medicaid programs after determining that widespread problems with enrollment still haven’t been fixed. Although the Medicaid unwinding process is essentially complete, CMS is not satisfied with its takeaways. Inappropriate disenrollments and applications backlogs skyrocketed when states resumed Medicaid eligibility checks in early 2023 after pausing them during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and CMS is concerned that some problems remain unresolved. (Early, 9/20)
AP:
California Governor Signs Law To Protect Children From Social Media Addiction
California will make it illegal for social media platforms to knowingly provide addictive feeds to children without parental consent beginning in 2027 under a new law Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Friday. California follows New York state, which passed a law earlier this year allowing parents to block their kids from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm. Utah has passed laws in recent years aimed at limiting children’s access to social media, but they have faced challenges in court. (Austin, 9/21)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Lawsuit Over Missouri’s Gender-Affirming Care Ban Heads To Trial
A lawsuit filed by transgender children and their parents challenging a one year-old Missouri law restricting minors from accessing cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers heads to trial in Cole County Circuit Court beginning Monday. (Hanshaw, 9/20)
Wyoming Public Radio:
What If You Call 911 And No One Answers? EMS Agencies Struggle Financially In Wyoming.
Many emergency medical service agencies in Wyoming are struggling financially. Most have found ways to make ends meet despite rising costs and more complex expectations. But communities may have some difficult conversations ahead about how to pay for what many consider a necessary service. (Ouellet, 9/20)
Central Florida Public Media:
Flagler Is The Latest School District To Mandate Heart Screenings For Student-Athletes
The Flagler County School Board voted 3-2 this week to mandate at least one electrocardiogram screening for student-athletes throughout their high school career. The new rule will go into effect next school year. The test commonly known as an EKG or ECG is painless, and takes only a few minutes, but can detect heart conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. (Prieur, 9/20)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Give Insights Into Opioid Settlements And Picking A Nursing Home
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff took to the airwaves recently to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (9/21)