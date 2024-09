Journalists Give Insights Into Opioid Settlements and Picking a Nursing Home

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed selecting a nursing home that fits one’s needs on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Sept. 13.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed opioid settlements and the Supreme Court’s overturning of a bankruptcy deal involving Purdue Pharma on the “Front Porch Book Club” podcast on Sept. 17. Pattani, joined by journalist Ed Mahon, also discussed how much opioid settlement money Pennsylvania is receiving, who makes the spending decisions, and how members of the public can get involved on “City Cast Pittsburgh” on Sept. 18.

