Supreme Court Won’t Hear PhRMA Appeal Of Arkansas’ Contract Pharmacy Law
The drug industry's application for a hearing was declined by the Supreme Court Monday. Arkansas' law allows hospitals to use contract third-party pharmacies while participating in the federal 340B discount program. Other states have similar laws.
Reuters:
US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Drug Industry Challenge To Arkansas Contract Pharmacy Law
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the nation's leading drug industry group challenging an Arkansas law requiring pharmaceutical companies to offer discounts on drugs dispensed by third-party pharmacies that contract with hospitals and clinics serving low-income populations. (Pierson, 12/9)
And in administration news —
Newsweek:
Antidepressant Recall Update As FDA Sets Risk Level
A commonly prescribed antidepressant has been recalled across the U.S. due to fears of contamination with a potentially cancer-causing chemical. 233,003 bottles of the drug, named Duloxetine, were voluntarily recalled by their distributor, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.—based in East Brunswick, New Jersey—on November 19. ... The recalled drugs have now been issued a "Class II" risk level by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Thomson, 12/9)
USA Today:
Will FDA Ban Red Dye 3? Food Additive Under Scrutiny In Petition
A red food dye prevalent in candies, drinks and other products could soon be banned in the United States if federal regulators side with a petition that is under review. The Food and Drug Administration has signaled that it may finally crack down on the use of the additive known as red dye No. 3, an artificial dye that gives a cherry-red coloring to thousands of American products. While the FDA has claimed that red 3 ... can be safe to consume, advocates have long called for its ban amid concerns that the food dye is linked to cancer and behavioral problems in children. (Lagatta, 12/9)
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Bans Perc And T.C.E., Two Chemicals Used In Dry Cleaning
The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday banned two solvents found in everyday products that can cause cancer and other serious diseases. It was a move long sought by environmental and health advocates, even as they braced for what could be a wave of deregulation by the incoming Trump administration. For decades, communities close to factories, airports, dry cleaners and other sites have lived with the consequences of exposure to trichloroethylene, or TCE, a toxic chemical used in cleaners, spot removers, lubricants and glue. (Tabuchi, 12/9)