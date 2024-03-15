Survey Finds Nearly 7% Of American Adults Have Long Covid Symptoms
A new CDC survey revealed what's being called an "alarming" rise in long covid cases in recent months. Separately, the CDC is also continuing to receive reports of MIS-C in children following a covid infection.
The Guardian:
‘Alarming’ Rise In Americans With Long Covid Symptoms
Some 6.8% of American adults are currently experiencing long Covid symptoms, according to a new survey from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), revealing an “alarming” increase in recent months even as the health agency relaxes Covid isolation recommendations, experts say. That means an estimated 17.6 million Americans could now be living with long Covid. (Schreiber, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
CDC Continues To Receive Reports Of MIS-C In Kids Following COVID Infections
Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious COVID-19 complication in children, have decreased from the earlier pandemic months but continue to be reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The CDC saw a relative increase in MIS-C cases in the fall of 2023, when the United States was experiencing a rise in COVID activity in the general population. (Schnirring, 3/14)
USA Today:
COVID-19 Misinformation Undermines Public Health 4 Years After Pandemic Began
Jesse Ehrenfeld, an anesthesiologist at a Wisconsin hospital, asked a patient about to have heart surgery if she would consent to a blood transfusion should it become necessary. It's a standard question. But the patient refused. It was 2021, and the COVID-19 vaccine had become publicly available only a few months earlier. This patient, though, made it clear she did not want it – or blood from anyone who already had it. "It was at that moment I knew we were in for it," Ehrenfeld said. (Mueller, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
Study: Men With Key Anti-Inflammatory Genetic Variant Almost 80% Less Likely To Die Of COVID
Hospitalized male COVID-19 patients younger than 75 who have a certain variant of a key anti-inflammatory gene are at much lower risk of experiencing severe inflammation and dying of the disease, New York University researchers reported yesterday in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. ... Men with rs419598 had significantly lower inflammatory biomarker concentrations and a lower death rate than those with another studied genotype (10.0% vs 17.8%). (Van Beusekom, 3/14)
Also —
Axios:
Hypothetical Disease X Drives Real Spending
Disease X may still be a hypothetical threat. But the risk from a new pathogen many times deadlier than COVID-19 is driving more spending decisions on rapid tests, antimicrobial drugs and other countermeasures. (Bettelheim, 3/15)