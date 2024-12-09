Survey Finds Nearly 80% Dissatisfied With Cost Of Health Care In US
In the lowest marks in over two decades, a Gallup poll finds that only 19% of Americans are satisfied with the costs of health care in 2024. Quality ratings suffer as well, with less than a majority of people giving "good" or "excellent." And a separate survey looks at Medicare Advantage plans.
Modern Healthcare:
Gallup: 19% Of Americans Are Satisfied With Healthcare Costs
The vast majority of people in the U.S. are dissatisfied with the cost of healthcare, according to researchers. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who would rate the quality of U.S. healthcare as excellent or good has hit its lowest point in more than two decades. Research and polling firm Gallup's annual Health and Healthcare poll, released Friday, found that 11% of Americans said healthcare quality was excellent and 33% said it was good. Additionally, nearly 80% of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the cost of healthcare. (DeSilva, 12/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare Patients Who Leave Private Insurers For Government Coverage Are Costlier Than Most, Study Finds
Patients who leave Medicare plans run by private insurance companies in favor of traditional Medicare end up costing the government much more than typical patients, according to a new analysis by health-policy nonprofit KFF, raising the prospect that the private insurers are denying coverage to patients with costly illnesses. Overall, the patients fleeing private insurance plans cost 27% more in 2022 than traditional Medicare beneficiaries. (Weaver, 12/6)
Forbes:
If You Want UnitedHealthcare To Cover Everything, Talk To Trump Or Your Employer
To be sure, health insurance companies indeed do “delay, deny and defend” when it comes to patients and doctors submitting claims for everything from surgeries and procedures to drugs and hospitalizations. But health insurers are typically doing the bidding of the employer who hires them or the government that pays them to administer a pool of money, which are premiums paid by consumers, taxpayers, workers or employers. (Japsen, 12/8)
North Carolina Health News:
Seniors Stuck Between Medicare Advantage And Health Systems
Marian Spicer, 72, was treated for a kidney stone at Duke Health in late October. During the procedure, the doctor accidentally tore her bladder, and she didn’t get out of the hospital until early November. The pain of the experience was compounded by stress over the possibility of losing her insurance coverage. (Vitaglione, 12/9)
CBS News:
New Colorado Medicaid Program Covers Children And Pregnant Women, No Matter Immigration Status
Starting January 1, 2025, a new law will help children and expecting moms get health coverage - no matter their immigration status. The program called "Cover All Coloradans" makes state Medicaid available for prenatal and postpartum care and covers physical, dental, vision and mental health care for children. Organizations serving immigrants are working to enroll families now, and to battle fears some may have about divulging information to the government. (Alejo, 12/6)