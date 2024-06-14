Telehealth Execs Charged In Alleged Scheme To Bilk Pharmacies, Insurers
Done Global's founder and head doctor are accused of targeting patients seeking stimulants and "deceptive" advertising, the Justice Department alleges. As a result of the charges, patients in need of ADHD drugs and other stimulants might find those medications hard to come by.
The Wall Street Journal:
Executives From ADHD Telehealth Startup Arrested, Charged With Fraud In Alleged Adderall Scheme
The founder and head doctor of telehealth company Done Global were arrested and charged with fraud, accused by federal authorities of conspiring to provide easy access to Adderall and other stimulants. Done founder Ruthia He and clinical leader David Brody allegedly arranged for the prescription of more than 40 million stimulant pills and targeted “drug seekers,” spending tens of millions of dollars on “deceptive” social-media advertising, according to the Justice Department. (Winkler, 6/13)
CNN:
CDC Warns Access To ADHD Meds May Be Disrupted After Arrests Of Health-Care Startup Executives
People taking medications for ADHD, or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, may face disruptions in accessing treatment after the arrests of two executives of a telehealth company that distributed such drugs to adults across the United States. (Howard, 6/13)
More pharmaceutical developments —
Stat:
FDA Seeks Public Input On Advisory Committees
The day an FDA advisory committee met to weigh the merits of an experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was one of the worst of Mitze Klingenberg’s life. Her son Matt had benefited, she said, from an ALS treatment under review for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. However, the expert panel voted against the therapy on that day, Sept. 27, 2023. (Keshavan, 6/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Blue Cross Idaho, Amazon Pharmacy Launch Partnership
Blue Cross of Idaho said Tuesday it has partnered with Amazon Pharmacy to offer at-home delivery of prescriptions to its members. It's one of the latest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans to team up with the company. Through the arrangement, Blue Cross of Idaho members can transfer existing prescriptions to Amazon Pharmacy's platform to get at-home delivery. An Amazon Prime membership is not needed for this service, though users will need an Amazon account, according to the company. (DeSilva, 6/13)
Reuters:
Employer Coverage For Weight-Loss Drugs Rises Sharply, Survey Finds
About one-third of U.S. employer health plans are offering coverage of GLP-1 drugs for both diabetes management and weight loss, up from last year, according to a survey of global employers released on Thursday by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. GLP-1 drugs for weight loss grew as a portion of employers' overall medical claims spending to 8.9% in 2024 from 6.9% in 2023, the trade group's survey found. Only about 26% of employers offered the drugs last year. (Niasse, 6/13)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Gross-Tasting Medications Can Be A Barrier To Treatment. Philly Researchers Developed A ‘Bitter Blocker’ To Help
Peihua Jiang knows how difficult it can be to convince a child to take a sip of a bitter liquid medication. ... And as a neurobiologist, Jiang knew the medical issues at stake went beyond a minor inconvenience. Swallowing pills can be difficult for many young children and elderly people. Liquid medications are easier to consume, but their taste is often so off-putting that some patients will avoid them entirely — a significant barrier to good health for those who need to take lifesaving medications. (Whelan, 6/13)