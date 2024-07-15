Tennesseans Have No Right To Amend Sex On Birth Certificate, Court Rules
Long-established policy "predates medical diagnoses of gender dysphoria," the court says, reasoning it therefore could not have targeted transgender people. Separately, neuroscientists delve into the brain differences between sex and gender.
AP:
Federal Appeals Court Says There Is No Fundamental Right To Change One's Sex On A Birth Certificate
A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 on Friday that Tennessee does not unconstitutionally discriminate against transgender people by not allowing them to change the sex designation on their birth certificates. “There is no fundamental right to a birth certificate recording gender identity instead of biological sex,” 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote for the majority in the decision upholding a 2023 district court ruling. (Loller, 7/13)
Newsweek:
Neuroscientists Reveal Key Brain Differences Between Sex And Gender
When it comes to our brains, neuroscientists have found that sex and gender are associated with distinct neural networks; and researchers hope that their findings will underscore the importance of considering sex and gender separately in medical contexts to ensure equal access to optimal treatment outcomes. ... In a new study, published in the journal Science Advances, Dhamala and colleagues set about untangling the influences of sex and gender on our brains. (Dewan, 7/12)
CNN:
A Detailed Look At Children’s Brains Might Show How Sex And Gender Are Different, New Study Says
Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 9- and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain. (Christensen, 7/12)