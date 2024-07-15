Outbreaks and Health Threats

Officials Raise Awareness Over Measles Cases And Exposure In Mich., NYC, N.H.

Meanwhile, Colorado reports four new human cases of bird flu, and a national summertime wave of covid appears to grow.

CIDRAP: Michigan Confirms Sixth Measles Case Of The Year

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today reported the state's sixth measles case of the year, which involves a child from Macomb County whose illness was diagnosed on July 3. In a statement, the MDHHS said an investigation is still under way into the source of the child's infection and that no known international travel is linked to the case. (Schnirring, 7/12)

The New York Times: 2 Measles Cases Reported In NYC Migrant Shelter

Two adults living at a New York City migrant shelter were diagnosed with measles, a preventable but highly contagious respiratory illness, city health officials said on Friday. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is coordinating with the local hospital system “to ensure that anyone who’s been exposed gets the support and resources they need,” according to a news release from the department. (Meko, 7/13)

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Health Official Says Measles Exposures In Upper Valley Could Lead To More Cases

As state health officials monitor a cluster of measles in the Upper Valley, including at least one case in an unvaccinated New Hampshire resident, the state’s top epidemiologist says he wouldn’t be surprised if more cases emerge. (Cuno-Booth, 7/12)

In bird flu news —

AP: US Health Officials Confirm Four New Bird Flu Cases, In Colorado Poultry Workers

Four poultry workers in Colorado have been diagnosed with bird flu, health officials confirmed Sunday. The new cases bring the U.S. total to nine since the first human case of the current outbreak was detected in 2022, also in a Colorado poultry worker. Eight of the nine were reported this year. Their illnesses were relatively mild — reddened and irritated eyes and common respiratory infection symptoms like fever, chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. None were hospitalized, officials said. (Stobbe, 7/15)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Identifies Three New Human Cases Of Bird Flu

Three poultry workers tested positive for bird flu and more who showed symptoms of infection are being tested, state health officials announced Friday evening. The outbreak of human cases, if confirmed, is the largest in the United States from the strain of bird flu — also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza — currently circulating across the globe. (Ingold, 7/13)

Stat: Bird Flu Snapshot: As Virus Spreads, So Too Does Pessimism About Halting Spread

There are more human cases of H5N1 bird flu infection, and another state has joined the list of those with infected dairy cow herds. Colorado announced Sunday night that five workers involved in the culling of chickens at an H5N1-infected poultry operation had tested positive for the virus. Four of the cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the fifth is currently deemed “presumptive” positive because the individual’s test sample hasn’t yet reached the CDC. All five had mild symptoms — conjunctivitis and minor respiratory complaints. None required hospitalization. (Branswell, 7/15)

On covid —

CIDRAP: US COVID-19 Activity Rising Steadily

Respiratory illness viruses as a whole remain at low levels, but many parts of the countries are experiencing consistent increases in COVID-19 activity, which has been trending upward from very low levels, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest updates. Test positivity, emergency department (ED) visits, and hospitalizations—the main markers the CDC uses to gauge virus activity—are all rising, especially in seniors and especially in western states. (Schnirring, 7/12)

CIDRAP: COVID-19 Hits Migrants, Refugees Especially Hard, Review Shows

Migrants, refugees, and internally displaced people have an 84% higher COVID-19 infection rate and a 46% higher COVID death rate than the general population, a new systematic review and meta-analysis in EClinicalMedicine reveals. "Even in the advanced stages of the pandemic, migrants faced higher infection risks and disproportionately suffered from the consequences of COVID-19 disease, including deaths," the study authors wrote. (Wappes, 7/12)

Miami Herald: Do You Have COVID? Here’s How Long The CDC Recommends You Stay Home

COVID is going around again this summer, with infections rising across Florida and the country. The good news is that the most common variants circulating in the country — KP.3, KP.2, and LB.1 — cause similar symptoms to previous COVID strains, such as cough, fever and fatigue. And many people can recover at home. The bad news: These variants have a mutation that make them more contagious. (Marchante, 7/12)