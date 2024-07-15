- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Rural Hospitals Built During Baby Boom Now Face Baby Bust
- California Health Care Pioneer Goes National, Girds for Partisan Skirmishes
- Journalists Discuss FTC and Supreme Court Actions — And What's Up With the Bird Flu
- Science And Innovations 1
- World Is Still Behind After 'Historic Backslide' In Childhood Immunizations
- Outbreaks and Health Threats 1
- Officials Raise Awareness Over Measles Cases And Exposure In Mich., NYC, N.H.
Heat-Related Pavement Burns Rising As Western States Sizzle
Desert Southwest records more surface burns, but extreme heat can be problematic anywhere.
The New York Times:
Burns From Scorching-Hot Sidewalks And Roads Are Rising, And Can Be Fatal
As climate change pushes summer temperatures ever higher and for longer stretches, and with more Americans moving into rapidly expanding cities in the Southwest, more people are suffering serious burns from contact with hot outdoor surfaces. For some, the burns are so extensive that they prove fatal, according to burn experts. In 2022, the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix ... admitted 85 patients for contact burns over the summer. ... This year, the center has already treated 50 patients, and four of them died. (Hassan and Taft, 7/14)
AP:
Things To Know About Heat Deaths As A Dangerously Hot Summer Shapes Up In The Western US
A dangerously hot summer is shaping up in the U.S. West, with heat suspected in dozens of recent deaths. ... Heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities nationwide. But because investigations of suspected heat deaths can take months, and a mishmash of methods is used by counties to count them, it is unknown exactly how many people died in the recent heat wave beginning July 1. (Snow, 7/13)
AP:
Why Extreme Heat And Some Medicines Can Be A Risky Combo
Extreme heat can raise the danger of heat-related illnesses and threaten health in a more subtle way — by amplifying the side effects of many common medications. Hot weather, too, can damage medicines such as insulin that require refrigeration. Inhalers can explode. Epinephrine injectors such as EpiPens can malfunction. Meds delivered in the mail can deteriorate. (Johnson, 7/12)
The Washington Post:
Eastern U.S. Faces Punishing Blast Of Heat Late This Weekend Into Next Week
After blasting the western United States for the past 10 days, record heat is poised to shift into the eastern United States over the weekend and early next week. Some parts of the east could see their hottest weather of the summer so far. “Widespread record values” are predicted as it becomes “dangerously hot for many,” the National Weather Service wrote in a discussion Friday. (Livingston, 7/12)
Also —
Los Angeles Times:
California Prisons Remain Unprepared For Extreme Heat
The potential heat-related death of a prison inmate in California’s Central Valley this week is focusing renewed attention on conditions within correctional institutions as extreme heat, wildfire smoke and flooding pose increasing threats to incarcerated people. Though extreme heat endangers residents throughout the state, experts say California’s prisons are uniquely unprepared for climate change because of a variety of factors, including their remote locations, aging infrastructure and overcrowding. (Smith, 7/13)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Philadelphia's Health Department Declares Heat Health Emergency
The Philadelphia region is headed into yet another heat wave, and on Saturday, the city declared a heat health emergency that is to start Monday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid- and high-90s, and the “feels-like” temperature is likely to top 100 degrees. Heat waves are defined as three consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s. (Bond, 7/13)
FBI: 'No Indication Of Any Mental Health Issues' For Trump Rally Shooter
The federal investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks, who authorities say tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, has not yielded any signs of mental health issues.
The Wall Street Journal:
FBI On Shooter: 'No Indication Of Any Mental Health Issues'
The gunman who authorities said tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump acted alone and wasn't on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's radar before the shooting, said Kevin Rojek, the agency’s special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office. “The shooter acted alone and there currently are no public safety concerns,” he said. Investigators were still trying to determine his ideology and motive. They were working to gain access into the gunman’s cell phone and other electronic devices as part of that effort. (Gurman, 7/15)
The New York Times:
The FBI Identifies Suspected Gunman In Trump Rally Shooting: What To Know
On Sunday, federal investigators said a gunman they identified as Mr. Crooks had used an AR-15 style rifle purchased by his father to open fire from a rooftop outside the rally where the former president, Donald J. Trump, was speaking. ... But many other details of Mr. Crooks’s life and motives of were still unclear. Federal authorities said he had no apparent history of mental health issues or previous threats, and had not been on the radar of federal law enforcement. (Robertson, Healy, Bogel-Burroughs and Thrush, 7/14)
The Hill:
Milwaukee Mayor On Gun Violence Prevention After Trump Rally Shooting
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (D) on Sunday pointed to the need for gun violence prevention measures while reacting to the assassination attempt against former President Trump, in which he was injured and a rally attendee was killed. Johnson, speaking on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” spoke on the importance of not letting political differences escalate into violence and argued the incident will unite Americans, including Democrats. (Nazzaro, 7/14)
Democrats Trying To Woo Latino Men With Once-Taboo Abortion-Rights Talk
Signs show Latinos’ views have shifted since Roe v. Wade was overturned. "It is about trusting the people that we love to make those decisions for themselves," one lawmaker said. Meanwhile, Black men remain reluctant to talk about abortion, indicating it's not the most important issue for them.
The New York Times:
Hispanic Male Democrats Make An Abortion-Rights Pitch To Latino Men
When he was a child, Representative Gabriel Vasquez never heard his parents discuss politics, much less abortion, a topic that was off limits in many Mexican Catholic households like his. So he can see why some might think he is taking a risk by focusing on abortion rights in campaigning to Latino men. ... But Mr. Vasquez, who represents a border district in New Mexico, and several other Hispanic male Democratic candidates said there was no avoiding the abortion debate this year. (Ulloa, 7/13)
AP:
Pastors See A Wariness Among Black Men To Talk Abortion Politics As Biden Works To Shore Up Base
Phoenix pastor the Rev. Warren H. Stewart Sr. has had countless discussions this election season with fellow Black men on the economy, criminal justice, immigration and other issues dominating the political landscape in their battleground state of Arizona. But never abortion. “They’re about justice. They’re about Donald Trump potentially reversing all of the gains achieved by the Civil Rights movement. They are not about abortion,” said Stewart. (Sands, 7/13)
PolitiFact:
Fact Check: Do Black Women Have The Highest Maternal Mortality Rate?
The claim: As the Biden administration’s most visible advocate in the fight for reproductive rights, Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about the U.S.’ reproductive health care’s shortcomings and how it often fails women of color. Harris has toured the nation railing against state abortion bans and touting the administration’s efforts to expand postpartum coverage. In a July 6 conversation at the Essence Festival of Culture, which bills itself as the nation’s largest African American culture and music event, Harris said Black women fare the worst in maternal mortality rates. (Putterman, 7/15)
Battle Over Medicare's Physician Pay Rates Might Heat Back Up
With doctor lobbyists pessimistic that Congress will increase physician pay rates overall, it's expected that primary care doctors and specialists will be left to duel over the available funds. Other news reports on payments for digital mental health therapies.
Stat:
The Effort To Reform Physician Pay Is Set To Pit Primary Care Docs Against Highly Paid Specialists
There’s been a long lull in fighting between primary care and specialty doctors over how much they get paid by Medicare, but that truce might not last if Congress overhauls the system that determines physician payment. (Wilkerson, 7/15)
Axios:
Medicare Proposes Payment For Digital Mental Health Therapies
Medicare for the first time is proposing to reimburse doctors for digital mental health therapies like apps and software to treat behavioral health conditions. The move could be a boost for digital therapeutics like wellness apps or video games that have been slow to gain adoption because there aren't consistent payment and coverage pathways. (Goldman, 7/15)
On other Medicare/Medicaid matters —
Modern Healthcare:
What A Trump Win Would Mean For Medicare, Medicaid, ACA
When Republican National Convention meets in Milwaukee this week to nominate Donald Trump for another term in the White House, the party is not expected to reveal a detailed healthcare platform. But the former president's record and his allies' ambitions offer significant insight into what health policy might look like under a unified GOP government. (McAuliff, 7/15)
Modern Healthcare:
The Chevron Deference Ruling's Impact On Healthcare Policy
Lawsuits are expected from all corners of the healthcare industry after the Supreme Court overturned decades of deference to federal agencies, adding uncertainty into the regulatory landscape. The high court’s ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo weakened the executive branch’s authority to interpret laws and enhanced the judiciary’s power to resolve disputes about congressional intent. ... Insurers disadvantaged by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ changes to Medicare Advantage audits and the risk-adjustment program may use the new legal standard to challenge unpopular regulations. (7/15)
Largest Dialysis Providers Under FTC Antitrust Investigation
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating alleged measures that DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care, the two largest providers in the dialysis industry, have taken to discourage any competition from smaller providers.
Politico:
Feds Tackle Dialysis Giants With Antitrust Probe
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the nation’s two largest dialysis providers over allegations they illegally thwart smaller competitors, according to three people with knowledge of the probe. The investigation focuses in part on how the companies make it difficult for the physicians who work in their clinics to leave for rivals and start new businesses, said the three people, who were granted anonymity to speak about a confidential matter. (Sisco, 7/13)
Stat:
FDA Officials Exploring Regulation Of Ultra-Processed Foods
Top Food and Drug Administration officials met multiple times earlier this year to discuss the regulation of ultra-processed foods, according to internal agency calendars obtained by STAT. Two FDA officials, Haider Warraich and Robin McKinnon, met multiple times in February to discuss regulating these edible industrial creations, such as sodas, prepackaged cookies, and most breakfast cereals. (Florko, 7/15)
Reuters:
Novo Nordisk Faces Scrutiny On Capitol Hill For Pulling Levemir Insulin From US Market
Democratic U.S. Senate aides will meet with Novo Nordisk executives on Tuesday to discuss fallout from its decision to stop selling one of its long-acting insulins in the country, two sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters. Novo Nordisk will meet with the aides for Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Raphael Warnock, and Elizabeth Warren. In April, the lawmakers wrote to the company expressing alarm at its decision, announced in November, that it would permanently discontinue Levemir by the end of 2024. (Fick and Aboulenein, 7/12)
CIDRAP:
Sen Booker Takes Aim At Proposed FDA Guidance On Agricultural Antibiotics
US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that highlights concerns about revisions to FDA guidance on duration limits for antibiotic use in farm animals. Booker is concerned about revisions to Guidance for Industry ... which would eliminate a 21-day limit for medically important antimicrobials and instead allow the duration of use to be set on a case-by-case basis. Booker said that policy would contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (Soucheray, 7/12)
Also —
KFF Health News:
ACOs May Get Payment Boost In 2024 Under CMS Proposal
Though physicians are facing a pay cut under CMS' 2024 proposals, there is an upside in the plan for providers that participate in Medicare Shared Savings Program accountable care organizations: CMS wants to allow high-performing ACO providers to claim a share of the savings they generate early.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS ACO Proposals Give New Medicare Shared Savings Program Option
The Medicare pay cut looming for doctors next year comes with a sweetener for providers that participate in Medicare Shared Savings Program accountable care organizations. Although the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a 2.9% physician reimbursement reduction for 2025 on Wednesday — which would make five straight years of lower Medicare rates — the agency also wants to enable high-performing ACO providers to claim a share of the savings they generate early. (Early, 7/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Aetna Miscalculates No Surprises Act Reimbursement: CMS Audit
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services released its first No Surprises Act audit, listing a number of errors in how Aetna’s Texas division calculated reimbursement rates for air ambulance services. While the scope of the audit was very narrow, it shows how convoluted the reimbursement process is under the No Surprises Act, health policy experts said. (Kacik, 7/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Why GoodRx, Calibrate, Other Digital Health Founders Step Aside
Hard conversations are happening in the boardrooms of digital health companies, as directors assess whether the founding CEO with the great idea is the same person to lead the company's growth. The transitions are happening with increasing frequency as early-stage companies finding their footing and mature. In the last 18 months, the founders of Oscar Health, Calibrate, GoodRx, Tia, Particle Health, Eleanor Health and Clarify Health, among others, have stepped aside as CEO. (Perna, 7/12)
Axios:
Change Cyberhack Fallout Ripples To Consumers
The Change Healthcare cyberattack shook U.S. health care to its core for months and exposed major cyber vulnerabilities. But the likely ripple effects on individuals are only now becoming apparent. (Reed, 7/15)
CNBC:
Inside SimVET: A $43 Million Veterans Affairs Simulation Hospital
Inside a sprawling $43 million Veterans Affairs facility equipped with operating rooms, intensive care units and an outpatient clinic, there are no patients. At least not any real ones. (Capoot, 7/13)
Tennesseans Have No Right To Amend Sex On Birth Certificate, Court Rules
Long-established policy "predates medical diagnoses of gender dysphoria," the court says, reasoning it therefore could not have targeted transgender people. Separately, neuroscientists delve into the brain differences between sex and gender.
AP:
Federal Appeals Court Says There Is No Fundamental Right To Change One's Sex On A Birth Certificate
A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 on Friday that Tennessee does not unconstitutionally discriminate against transgender people by not allowing them to change the sex designation on their birth certificates. “There is no fundamental right to a birth certificate recording gender identity instead of biological sex,” 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote for the majority in the decision upholding a 2023 district court ruling. (Loller, 7/13)
Newsweek:
Neuroscientists Reveal Key Brain Differences Between Sex And Gender
When it comes to our brains, neuroscientists have found that sex and gender are associated with distinct neural networks; and researchers hope that their findings will underscore the importance of considering sex and gender separately in medical contexts to ensure equal access to optimal treatment outcomes. ... In a new study, published in the journal Science Advances, Dhamala and colleagues set about untangling the influences of sex and gender on our brains. (Dewan, 7/12)
CNN:
A Detailed Look At Children’s Brains Might Show How Sex And Gender Are Different, New Study Says
Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 9- and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain. (Christensen, 7/12)
World Is Still Behind After 'Historic Backslide' In Childhood Immunizations
New data from the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund shows that globally, we've yet to catch up after the pandemic-era drop in routine childhood shots. Also in the news: a window into the structure of proteins in the brains of those with Alzheimer's disease; Ozempic's tie to the risk for cognitive problems; and more.
CNN:
After ‘Historic Backslide’ During Pandemic, Global Childhood Immunization Rates Stall, New Data Shows
Although the Covid-19 pandemic saw unprecedented speed in the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, experts say it was also marked by a significant and concerning drop in the rate of routine vaccinations. New data from the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund shows the world has yet to recover. (Davis, 7/14)
Reuters:
Rising Conflicts Globally Slowed Childhood Vaccination Rate In 2023, UN Says
More children were left out of critical vaccination drives for diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough last year as a rise in conflicts across the globe hindered the supply of life-saving shots mostly in strife-torn regions, the United Nations said on Monday. About 14.5 million children failed to get vaccinated in 2023, compared with 13.9 million a year earlier, according to U.N. estimates. The number, however, was lower than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when about 18 million children missed out on vaccination. (Rigby and Santhosh, 7/15)
Also —
Newsweek:
'First Glimpse' Of Alzheimer's-Causing Structures Inside Brain
For the first time, scientists have unraveled the structure of proteins in the brains of patients with Alzheimer's disease. The findings provide clues into how these disease-causing proteins interact with each other and the brain and may help in the discovery of new targets for treating the disease. Alzheimer's affects roughly 5.8 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Dewan, 7/12)
The Hill:
Ozempic May Reduce Risk Of Cognitive Problems, Study Suggests
Ozempic use is associated with a lowered risk for cognitive problems, researchers in a new study said. The findings, however, cannot be applied to users who do not have diabetes. The study, published Thursday, was conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford who analyzed more than 100,000 U.S. patient records, including 20,000 who were taking a semaglutide, commonly known as Ozempic or Wegovy. (Teshome, 7/12)
Reuters:
Ozempic Linked With Lower Dementia Risk, Nicotine Use, British Study Finds
Novo Nordisk's, opens new tab popular diabetes treatment Ozempic could be tied to a lower risk of cognitive problems, according to an observational study published by researchers at Oxford University. The study, published in the Lancet's eClinicalMedicine journal on Thursday, explored more than 100 million medical records of U.S. patients to see if Ozempic increased the risk of several neurological and psychiatric conditions in the first year of use compared with three common antidiabetic drugs. (7/12)
CBS News:
She Signed Up For A Complicated Clinical Trial. It May Cure Her Lupus
West Virginia teacher Sierra Butler spent years of her life dealing with symptoms she couldn't connect including fatigue, joint pain and weight loss. In 2020, she lost over 100 pounds — and the ability to walk. Finally, she got a diagnosis: lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes pain and inflammation in the body. (Breen, 7/13)
The Washington Post:
Young Adults Gave Range Of Reasons For Avoiding Alcohol Periodically
Young adults pass up the opportunity to drink for a variety of reasons, including to avoid getting drunk, a recent analysis suggests. A study published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research looked at the reasons young adults give for not drinking, which researchers say could help in crafting public health messaging aimed at reducing alcohol abuse. (Blakemore, 7/13)
Officials Raise Awareness Over Measles Cases And Exposure In Mich., NYC, N.H.
Meanwhile, Colorado reports four new human cases of bird flu, and a national summertime wave of covid appears to grow.
CIDRAP:
Michigan Confirms Sixth Measles Case Of The Year
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today reported the state's sixth measles case of the year, which involves a child from Macomb County whose illness was diagnosed on July 3. In a statement, the MDHHS said an investigation is still under way into the source of the child's infection and that no known international travel is linked to the case. (Schnirring, 7/12)
The New York Times:
2 Measles Cases Reported In NYC Migrant Shelter
Two adults living at a New York City migrant shelter were diagnosed with measles, a preventable but highly contagious respiratory illness, city health officials said on Friday. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is coordinating with the local hospital system “to ensure that anyone who’s been exposed gets the support and resources they need,” according to a news release from the department. (Meko, 7/13)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
NH Health Official Says Measles Exposures In Upper Valley Could Lead To More Cases
As state health officials monitor a cluster of measles in the Upper Valley, including at least one case in an unvaccinated New Hampshire resident, the state’s top epidemiologist says he wouldn’t be surprised if more cases emerge. (Cuno-Booth, 7/12)
In bird flu news —
AP:
US Health Officials Confirm Four New Bird Flu Cases, In Colorado Poultry Workers
Four poultry workers in Colorado have been diagnosed with bird flu, health officials confirmed Sunday. The new cases bring the U.S. total to nine since the first human case of the current outbreak was detected in 2022, also in a Colorado poultry worker. Eight of the nine were reported this year. Their illnesses were relatively mild — reddened and irritated eyes and common respiratory infection symptoms like fever, chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. None were hospitalized, officials said. (Stobbe, 7/15)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Identifies Three New Human Cases Of Bird Flu
Three poultry workers tested positive for bird flu and more who showed symptoms of infection are being tested, state health officials announced Friday evening. The outbreak of human cases, if confirmed, is the largest in the United States from the strain of bird flu — also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza — currently circulating across the globe. (Ingold, 7/13)
Stat:
Bird Flu Snapshot: As Virus Spreads, So Too Does Pessimism About Halting Spread
There are more human cases of H5N1 bird flu infection, and another state has joined the list of those with infected dairy cow herds. Colorado announced Sunday night that five workers involved in the culling of chickens at an H5N1-infected poultry operation had tested positive for the virus. Four of the cases have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the fifth is currently deemed “presumptive” positive because the individual’s test sample hasn’t yet reached the CDC. All five had mild symptoms — conjunctivitis and minor respiratory complaints. None required hospitalization. (Branswell, 7/15)
On covid —
CIDRAP:
US COVID-19 Activity Rising Steadily
Respiratory illness viruses as a whole remain at low levels, but many parts of the countries are experiencing consistent increases in COVID-19 activity, which has been trending upward from very low levels, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest updates. Test positivity, emergency department (ED) visits, and hospitalizations—the main markers the CDC uses to gauge virus activity—are all rising, especially in seniors and especially in western states. (Schnirring, 7/12)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Hits Migrants, Refugees Especially Hard, Review Shows
Migrants, refugees, and internally displaced people have an 84% higher COVID-19 infection rate and a 46% higher COVID death rate than the general population, a new systematic review and meta-analysis in EClinicalMedicine reveals. "Even in the advanced stages of the pandemic, migrants faced higher infection risks and disproportionately suffered from the consequences of COVID-19 disease, including deaths," the study authors wrote. (Wappes, 7/12)
Miami Herald:
Do You Have COVID? Here’s How Long The CDC Recommends You Stay Home
COVID is going around again this summer, with infections rising across Florida and the country. The good news is that the most common variants circulating in the country — KP.3, KP.2, and LB.1 — cause similar symptoms to previous COVID strains, such as cough, fever and fatigue. And many people can recover at home. The bad news: These variants have a mutation that make them more contagious. (Marchante, 7/12)
Axios:
Mapped: Another Hot COVID Summer
COVID-19 cases are growing or likely growing in 45 states and territories, and more than half of the states have virus levels that are "very high" or "high" as a summertime wave expands, according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Bettelheim, 7/15)
Warnings Raised Over Forever Chemical Impact On Baby Formula
Worries over infant health and development are noted after nanoplastics and forever chemicals are shown to disrupt the chemical structure of important molecules in baby formula and breast milk, Newsweek reports. Weight loss drugs, energy drinks, and the polluted River Seine are also in the news.
Newsweek:
Baby Formula Warning Over Vulnerability To Forever Chemicals
Nanoplastics and "forever chemicals" have been shown to disrupt the structure and function of key molecules in human breast milk and infant formula, raising concerns about their impact on infant health and development. Human-made compounds such as plastics and forever chemicals ... are becoming increasingly prevalent in our surrounding environment. They are both frequently found in every day products, such as food packing and baby bottles, and may leach into the foods and liquids contained inside. (Dewan, 7/12)
The Washington Post:
Why This Type Of ‘Forever Chemical’ Seems To Be Everywhere
A growing body of research has raised concerns about a forever chemical known as TFA, which is short for trifluoroacetic acid and has been found in increasing amounts in rainwater, groundwater and drinking water. The chemical has a composition that scientists say may make it especially hard to filter, although scientists lack consensus on whether it poses a human health risk. (Ajasa, 7/13)
On weight loss news —
Reuters:
Patients On Weight-Loss Drugs Should Inform Doctor Before Surgery, EU Regulator Says
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday patients taking weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy should inform their doctor ahead of surgery, due to the risk of respiratory complications potentially associated with such drugs. Weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy and Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) Zepbound and Mounjaro, belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that slow the process of emptying food contents from the stomach, making users feel full for longer. (7/12)
Bloomberg:
EU Cites Anesthesia Risks For Weight-Loss And Diabetes Drugs
European health authorities said patients due to undergo surgery should be warned of a risk of anesthesia complications if they’re being treated with diabetes and weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency advised patients treated with GLP-1 drugs to inform their doctor before undergoing surgeries with general anesthesia or deep sedation and said product information will be updated accordingly. (Mannion, 7/12)
In other public health developments —
The Wall Street Journal:
Young Women With Eating Disorders Feel The Pull Of Energy Drinks
Overconsumption of low-cal, highly caffeinated energy drinks is on the rise among young women with unhealthy eating and exercise habits, say doctors at more than a dozen of the nation’s top hospitals and eating-disorder treatment centers. Taking in too much caffeine can cause serious health problems, especially for people who aren’t eating enough, doctors say. (Jargon, 7/13)
Newsweek:
Doctor Reveals 15 Overlooked Signs Of ADHD In Girls
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, affects roughly 3 percent of adults around the world. However, many of those with the condition remain undiagnosed, especially women. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, men are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than women, but roughly 75 percent of women with the condition are undiagnosed. (Dewan, 7/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Many Aging Migrants Pay Taxes. They Stare Down A Retirement With No Benefits
A growing number of undocumented immigrants are hitting retirement age without savings or the cushion of Social Security or Medicare, making up a contingent of baby boomers who are financially insecure and poised to strain community services. Many opt to continue working until they are physically unable, while others rely on help from younger family members. Some are making plans to head back to their native countries. (Flores and Campo-Flores, 7/13)
The CT Mirror:
Immigrant Physicians: A Solution To Workforce Shortages?
In 2011, Mark Costa moved to the U.S. from his native Brazil with his wife and two children. He had always wanted to experience life in America, his mother’s home country. Costa, who now lives in Hamden, worked for nearly two decades as a psychiatrist in Brazil and wanted to continue his career. (Golvala, 7/14)
Also —
The New York Times:
River Seine Remains Unsafe For Swimming, But Paris Mayor Vows To ‘Dive In Next Week’
The Summer Olympics continue getting closer, and the River Seine continues to be dangerously contaminated. With two weeks until opening ceremony, high levels of E. coli bacteria continue to make the historic river unsafe for swimming, but Paris officials remain confident the Seine will be suitable for swimmers for the three triathlon events and marathon swimming races. So confident, in fact, that Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans on taking a dip herself. (Puleo, 7/12)
First Year Of Georgia's Medicaid Work Plan Shows Few Have Coverage
The only state Medicaid plan with a work requirement is showing cracks after its first year, AP reports: With just 4,300 members, numbers are much lower than officials projected and roughly 100 times fewer than what full Medicaid expansion in Georgia would cover.
AP:
Can A Medicaid Plan That Requires Work Succeed? First Year Of Georgia Experiment Is Not Promising
By now, Georgia officials expected their new Medicaid plan, the only one in the nation with a work requirement, to provide health insurance to 25,000 low-income residents and possibly tens of thousands more. But a year since its launch, Pathways to Coverage has roughly 4,300 members, much lower than what state officials projected and a tiny fraction of the roughly half-million state residents who could be covered if Georgia, like 40 other states, agreed to a full Medicaid expansion. (Thanawala, 7/14)
In other news from across the country —
AP:
Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Sentenced To Prison After Pleading Guilty To Health Care Fraud
A federal judge on Friday sentenced former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine to serve three-and-a-half years in prison after Oxendine pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones had one question for the 62-year-old Republican, who was elected four times to the office before mounting a failed run for governor: “Why?” (Amy, 7/13)
AP:
Mental Health Clinics Across The US Are Helping Latinos Bridge Language And Access Barriers
The 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed that just over one-fifth of Hispanic adults reported having a mental illness, defined in the report as a diagnosed mental, behavioral or emotional disorder that may have interfered with their lives. ... Mental health experts, community clinics and politicians are increasingly calling attention to barriers Latinos might face in seeking treatment — like the lack of mental health professionals who are Latino and speak Spanish or other languages — and working to create new programs to address access issues. (Figueroa, 7/13)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Without Warning, St. Luke's Moves Patients' Embryos To Texas
For at least the second time in eight months, fertility patients storing their frozen eggs and embryos at St. Luke’s Hospital were left frightened after getting a letter stating that the hospital laboratory had moved their tissues to a storage facility in Texas. (Munz, 7/12)
The Baltimore Sun:
University Of Maryland To Build New Eastern Shore Hospital
University of Maryland Shore Regional Health — one of the biggest providers of health care on the Eastern Shore — said it has gotten the final regulatory sign-off needed from the state to build a new medical center in Easton. (Roberts, 7/12)
Also —
KFF Health News:
Viewpoints: Clearing Up IVF Misinformation; Safe Help For Teens Shouldn't Be So Tricky
Editorial writers tackle IVF, teen mental health facilities, long covid, and Medicare drug pricing.
Newsweek:
Let's Set The Record Straight About IVF Misinformation
As a physician in the field of reproductive medicine, I treat patients with infertility—a condition that impacts approximately one in five couples in the U.S. These are couples who dream of having a child of their own, but have been unable to achieve a pregnancy or to carry a pregnancy to term for various reasons. While we have a variety of treatments we offer in our fertility practice, approximately 70 percent of couples receive in vitro fertilization (IVF), and for them, IVF is the only way they can achieve a successful pregnancy. (Katherine McKnight, 7/15)
The New York Times:
The Troubled-Teen Industry Needs Safe And Effective Treatment
When even well-informed parents can’t distinguish between excellent and inappropriate care, our system is broken. As the United States faces a post-pandemic mental health emergency, we need immediate reform. As with medications, behavioral health treatments for teenagers must be required to be proved safe and effective before they can be sold. (Maia Szalavitz, 7/15)
Stat:
Long Covid Is Not Functional Neurological Disorder
Long Covid — the name adopted for cases of prolonged symptoms after an acute bout of Covid-19 — is an umbrella diagnosis covering a broad range of clinical presentations and abnormal biological processes. Researchers haven’t yet identified a single or defining cause for some of the most debilitating symptoms associated with long Covid, which parallel those routinely seen in other post-acute infection syndromes. These include overwhelming fatigue, post-exertional malaise, cognitive deficits (often referred to as brain fog), and extreme dizziness. (David Tuller, Mady Hornig and David Putrino, 7/15)
Stat:
Medicare Drug Pricing Rules Will Delay Access To Promising Therapies
Medicare’s new guidelines cover how it will conduct the drug price negotiations authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act. Unfortunately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is interpreting the law in a way that will discourage companies from finding new uses — sometimes lifesaving new uses — for existing drugs. (Peter Rheinstein, 7/15)