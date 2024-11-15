To Compete With Hims & Hers, Amazon One Medical Adds To Its Telehealth Menu
The expanded services help customers receive consultations and medications for erectile dysfunction, men’s hair loss, eyelash growth, motion sickness, and anti-aging skin care.
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon One Medical Launches Service Comparable To Hims & Hers, Ro
Amazon One Medical is adding a new wrinkle to its telehealth service that will put it in competition with direct-to-consumer digital health company Hims & Hers. On Thursday, the tech giant said in a blog post it would offer upfront, monthly pricing for customers seeking consultations and medications for five conditions including erectile dysfunction, men’s hair loss, eyelash growth, motion sickness and anti-aging skin care. (Turner, 11/14)
In other health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Improve Infection Control, Medication Safety: Leapfrog
Fewer hospital-associated infections, better hand hygiene and improved medication safety enabled a number of hospitals to earn higher safety grades from The Leapfrog Group. Nuvance Health, based in Danbury, Connecticut, was among them. Its hospitals earned three "C's" and three "B's" in fall 2023. In the most recent safety grades from the hospital safety watchdog organization, released Friday, the hospitals earned five "A's" and one "B." (Desilva, 11/14)
The CT Mirror:
Johnson Memorial Hospital Labor And Delivery Unit Will Close
The state Office of Health Strategy announced a final decision on Thursday to approve the termination of labor and delivery services at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford. (Golvala, 11/14)
Modern Healthcare:
University Of California Residents Aim To Combine Union Chapters
More than 6,400 resident physicians, fellows and interns across the University of California system filed a petition Thursday to combine their eight union chapters. The combined single bargaining unit of physicians-in-training would be represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents/Service Employees International Union. The residents, fellows and interns filed the petition with the California Public Employment Relations Board, which would need to certify the merged unit. (Kacik, 11/14)
KFF Health News:
Pay First, Deliver Later: Some Women Are Being Asked To Prepay For Their Baby
In April, just 12 weeks into her pregnancy, Kathleen Clark was standing at the receptionist window of her OB-GYN’s office when she was asked to pay $960, the total the office estimated she would owe after she delivered. Clark, 39, was shocked that she was asked to pay that amount during this second prenatal visit. Normally, patients receive the bill after insurance has paid its part, and for pregnant women that’s usually only when the pregnancy ends. It would be months before the office filed the claim with her health insurer. (Rayasam, 11/15)