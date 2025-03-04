Top HHS Spokesperson Thomas Corry Resigns Over Measles Dispute
Corry handed in his resignation after just two weeks on the job as the assistant secretary for public affairs, Politico reported. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes RFK Jr. to task regarding his vaccine policies.
Politico:
Top HHS Spokesperson Quits After Clashing With RFK Jr.
The top spokesperson at the Health and Human Services Department has abruptly quit after clashing with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his close aides over their management of the agency amid a growing measles outbreak, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO. Thomas Corry announced on Monday that he had resigned “effective immediately,” just two weeks after joining the department as its assistant secretary for public affairs. (Cancryn, 3/3)
CNN:
‘Irresponsible And Reckless:’ Warren Demands RFK Jr. Clarify Vaccine Stance Amid Deadly Measles Outbreak
In the 18 days since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, his department has postponed or canceled two major vaccine advisory committee meetings, he’s pledged to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule and he downplayed the seriousness of a measles outbreak that’s resulted in the first death from the disease in this country in a decade. Citing those moves and others – including an opinion piece from Kennedy on the measles response published by Fox News Sunday – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, sent a letter demanding the secretary clarify his “intentions regarding vaccine policy.” (Tirrell, 3/3)
CIDRAP:
Measles Cases Reported In Philadelphia Area And In Texas Traveler
In a statement yesterday, health officials said they are tracing contacts and examining exposures related to the shuttle bus, as well as at two health facilities, including a pediatrics office in Plymouth Meeting and an emergency department in King of Prussia. The case appears to be Pennsylvania’s first of 2025. (Schnirring, 3/3)
The Texas Tribune:
Cause Of West Texas Measles Outbreak Unknown
Texas’ health commissioner told lawmakers Monday they are still trying to determine the origin of a South Plains-Panhandle measles outbreak more than a month after the first patients reported symptoms. “I cannot link this particular outbreak,” Dr. Jennifer Shuford, who oversees the Texas Department of State Health Services, told the House Committee on Public Health. “We don’t know what the link is.” (Langford, 3/3)
The Colorado Sun:
Measles In Colorado: Is It Time To Worry?
The ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico is edging closer to Colorado, at least geographically. Four cases — and possibly a fifth — have been reported in the Texas Panhandle county of Dallam, which sits about 35 miles south of Colorado’s southern border, separated by the Oklahoma Panhandle. This doesn’t mean an outbreak is imminent in Colorado, of course. But state health officials have been getting ready in case one is. (Ingold, 3/4)
In other news —
ABC News:
CDC Says It Is Monitoring Unknown Disease In Congo
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an unknown disease that has killed dozens in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the agency said in a statement on Monday. "CDC is monitoring the situation closely and engaging with DRC officials on what support the agency can offer," the agency's spokesperson said. At least 1,096 people have been sickened and 60 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization said Thursday in its most recent update. (Benadjaoud and Forrester, 3/3)