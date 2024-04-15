Tourists Infected With Measles Visited Universal Studios, Las Vegas Strip

Public health officials are warning others may have been exposed to measles after two separate events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. More measles cases have also been reported in Georgia and Illinois. Also in the news: a rise in human leptospirosis cases in New York City.

Variety: Los Angeles County Reports Measles Case, Possible Exposure at Universal Studios, Santa Monica Pier on Easter Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been informed of a possible measles exposure at Universal Studios, county officials reported Saturday. The possible exposure stems from one case of measles from an out of state tourist who traveled through the Los Angeles area from March 30 to April 1. The infected person visited Universal Studios on March 30 and the Santa Monica Pier on March 31. (Dunn, 4/13)

8 News Now: Measles Case Reported On Las Vegas Strip Amid Increase In Cases

Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District Friday confirmed a measles case on the Las Vegas Strip just days after government officials warned of an increase in cases of the virus across the country and around the world. (Walker, 4/12)

Fox News: Georgia Health Officials Link Third Measles Case To Unvaccinated International Traveler

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed a third case of measles in an unvaccinated individual who traveled internationally. The individual was traveling with an international group of students and does not live in the United States, officials said. The individual has been isolated and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to the department. (Pandolfo, 4/12)

Chicago Tribune: First Case Of Measles Detected In DuPage County Since 2009

DuPage County health officials announced on Saturday that a county resident tested positive for measles, the first case identified in the county since 2009, amid a national and regional uptick in the highly contagious virus. (Johnson, 4/14)

Scientific American: Measles Is Back, And That’s Scary

The deadly virus was practically eliminated in the U.S., but now it’s infecting more people. (Fischman, Lewis, Goldberg and Lim, 4/12)

On smallpox, leptospirosis, dengue, and bird flu —

Houston Chronicle: Report Highlights Risks Of Smallpox Resurgence

Health experts should prepare for smallpox, the only human disease ever to have been eradicated, to make a reappearance domestically and internationally, a new report says. The report from the Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine pulled from new information gleaned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the pox outbreak to understand how medical experts are ready to deal with the disease, according to a news release from Texas A&M. (Ikramuddin, 4/13)

Bloomberg: New York City Reports Rise In Human Leptospirosis, Disease Caused By Rat Urine

New York City is seeing a rise in cases of human leptospirosis, a disease caused by rat urine, which if left untreated can cause kidney failure and liver damage. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an advisory on Friday after 24 people were diagnosed with the disease in 2023, the highest number in a single year, and six cases were reported so far this year. (Cattan, 4/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Invasive, Dengue-Carrying Mosquito Species Detected In The Bay Area

Santa Clara County is home to about 20 native mosquito species, including the common house mosquito, the cool weather mosquito and the Western encephalitis mosquito. These mosquitoes, known to bite during dusk and dawn, transmit diseases like West Nile virus, Western equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis. The aggressive Aedes aegypti mosquito, originating from tropical and subtropical regions, bites during the day. (Vaziri, 4/12)

AP: Are Milk And Eggs Safe To Eat During This Bird Flu Outbreak?

Scientists say there’s no evidence to suggest that people can contract the virus by consuming food that’s been pasteurized, or heat-treated — or properly cooked. “It’s not a food safety concern,” said Lee-Ann Jaykus, an emeritus food microbiologist and virologist at North Carolina State University. ... U.S. producers are barred from selling milk from sick cows and must divert and destroy it. In addition, milk sold across state lines is required to be pasteurized, or heat-treated using a process that kills bacteria and viruses, including influenza. (Aleccia, 4/13)

Los Angeles Times: California Dairies Scramble To Guard Herds Against Bird Flu

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the current risk for the general public is low, the development has left dairy farmers reeling. Never before have U.S. dairy cows been infected with H5N1 bird flu viruses. “Nobody saw this coming,” said Michael Payne, a researcher and outreach coordinator at the Western Institute of Food Safety and Security at UC Davis. (Rust 4/14)

