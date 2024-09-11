Trump Has Only ‘Concepts Of A Plan’ To Replace ACA; Harris Vows To Expand Health Law
The former president indicated that details will be coming "in the not too distant future." His Democratic opponent reminded him that multiple efforts to repeal Obamacare failed during Trump's administration. Plus: how the covid pandemic was handled, and "Medicare for All."
Stat:
Presidential Debate: Trump Still Has No ACA Replacement Plan
Eight years after he was elected president on a promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, former President Donald Trump still hasn’t decided how he wants to do it. In a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Trump said he had “concepts of a plan” to replace the Affordable Care Act, but offered no details. (Zhang, 9/11)
Huffpost:
Trump Served Up Revisionist History On Obamacare During Debate
Donald Trump spent the 2016 presidential campaign promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He spent most of his first year in office trying to do just that. Now he wants you to believe he is responsible for saving the law. This novel reinterpretation of history emerged on Tuesday evening at the ABC News presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. (Cohn, 9/11)
Politico:
Harris, Trump Try To Relitigate The Pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic resurfaced in the debate just as many voters are trying to move on from the issue. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tried to relitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, with Harris going after Trump, who defended his record. Harris accused Trump of leaving the Biden administration "the worst public health epidemic in a century.” Trump claimed the U.S. made ventilators for "the entire world." (Leonard, 9/10)
The Washington Post:
What Kamala Harris Learned From Embracing, Abandoning Medicare-For-All
Standing on a Miami debate stage five years ago and seeking the presidency, Kamala Harris raised her hand and joined a pledge to abolish private health insurance in favor of a government-run plan. Harris, then a Democratic senator from California, later said she misunderstood the moderator’s question, clarifying that she would abolish her own private health insurance — not every American’s. The moment was one of Harris’s stumbles in 2019 as she struggled to navigate Democrats’ fight over Medicare-for-all, the transformative proposal to provide government health coverage to all Americans, and explain her own evolving position. (Diamond, 9/10)
What's important to voters? —
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Costs, Reproductive Rights Top Issues In 2024 Election
More than 40% of voters say the cost of care, prescription drugs and insurance premiums are the most pressing healthcare concerns for the presidential candidates to address, according to a KFF survey released Tuesday. As the 2024 presidential election draws near, voters are weighing in on how policies under Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump could impact individuals’ access to healthcare. (Devereaux, 9/10)