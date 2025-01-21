Trump Pulls US Out Of Paris Climate Agreement — Again
President Donald Trump has argued that the accord, first negotiated in 2015, is unfair to American businesses and the U.S. economy. In other news, Trump also took action on lethal injections and police chokeholds.
NPR:
Trump Is Withdrawing From The Paris Agreement (Again), Reversing U.S. Climate Policy
President Donald Trump is withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement – again. Under the international climate accord, first negotiated in 2015, countries around the world agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming and forestall the worst impacts of climate change. (Perez and Waldholz, 1/21)
Politico:
What Trump’s Exit From The Climate Deal Really Means
President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. on Monday to withdraw once again from the 2015 Paris climate agreement — instantly isolating the country from the global campaign to stem catastrophic warming. ... Language in Trump’s executive order said the U.S. would consider the withdrawal to take effect “immediately.” It didn’t mention the one-year notice period that the climate pact spells out. (Schonhardt, Colman and Mathiesen, 1/20)
Other Trump actions on lethal injections and police chokeholds —
AP:
Trump Signs Death Penalty Order Directing Attorney General To Help States Get Lethal Injection Drugs
President Donald Trump signed a sweeping execution order Monday on the death penalty that directs the attorney general to “take all necessary and lawful action” to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions. Trump’s order, coming just hours after he returned to the White House, compels the Justice Department to not only seek the death penalty in appropriate federal cases but also to help preserve capital punishment in states that have struggled to maintain adequate supplies of lethal injection drugs. (Richer, 1/20)
The New York Times:
Trump Revokes Biden Executive Order Related To Use Of Chokeholds
Donald Trump has revoked a Biden executive order on law enforcement reforms that sought to end the use of chokeholds by federal agents and reduce the number of no-knock warrants, a type of sudden entry into a home that has at times ended in violent confrontations. (Barrett, 1/20)