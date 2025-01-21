- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Amid Wildfire Trauma, L.A. County Dispatches Mental Health Workers to Evacuees
Catastrophic wildfires are common in California, and mental health specialists have become a key part of local governments’ response to extreme weather events, which scientists say are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change. Los Angeles County has been modifying its approach with each disaster. (Molly Castle Work, 1/21)
Dogs Paired With Providers at Hospitals Help Ease Staff and Patient Stress
Some hospitals are bringing in dogs to spend entire shifts with doctors and nurses. The trained canines help staffers cope with the stress of their work amid high levels of burnout. (John Daley, Colorado Public Radio, 1/21)
Days From Trump Inauguration, Journalists Weigh California, Federal Health Policies
KFF Health News journalists made the rounds on regional media recently to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (1/18)
Political Cartoon: 'Summer S.A.D.?
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Summer S.A.D.?" by Alexei Talimonov.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WELL-EARNED KUDOS
Nurses are trusted
the most per a public poll.
We are not surprised.
- James Richardson
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Hours Into Presidency, Trump Rescinds Attempts To Lower Prescription Costs, Rolls Back Some ACA Rules
President Donald Trump overwrote Joe Biden’s executive order that led to longer enrollment periods for Affordable Care Act plans in most states and extra funding to help people enroll, Stat reports. Trump also halted some prescription cost-saving efforts for people on Medicare and Medicaid, which might stall momentum for Medicare drug pricing negotiations. On Friday, another 15 drugs — including blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy — were added to the negotiation list.
Stat:
Trump Executive Orders On Health Care: Drug Pricing, ACA, Covid-19
President Trump began his second term Monday with a sweeping order aimed at reversing dozens of former President Biden’s top priorities, from regulations aimed at lowering health care costs, to coronavirus outreach, Affordable Care Act expansions, and protections against gender-based discrimination. (Owermohle, Wilkerson, Zhang and Lawrence, 1/20)
Newsweek:
Donald Trump's Medicare Executive Order Explained
President Donald Trump has rescinded former President Joe Biden's executive order 14087, which was put in place to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Americans. Newsweek has reached out to the Trump transition team outside of regular working hours via email for comment. ... While the executive order has been rescinded, existing laws and regulations governing prescription drug pricing and Medicare and Medicaid policies remain in effect. However, the momentum toward developing new cost-saving measures as encouraged by the previous administration has now been disrupted. (McFall, 1/21)
NPR:
Medicare Targets 15 More Drugs For Price Cuts, Including Ozempic
The Biden administration, in its last full weekday in office, announced the next 15 drugs up for Medicare price negotiation. Blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic is on the list. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services negotiated prices for a first batch of drugs last year — something it could only do because of the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in 2022. Those new prices go into effect in January 2026. (Lupkin, 1/17)
In related news about the ACA and weight loss drugs —
Modern Healthcare:
ACA Enrollment For 2025 Breaks Another Record
At least 24.2 million people purchased health insurance on the exchange marketplaces during open enrollment for 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Friday. That tally surpasses a record set a year ago, as sign-ups for exchange plans accelerated mostly due to the enhanced subsidies enacted in 2021 and extended in 2022. (Young, 1/17)
The Washington Post:
Sweeping Review Suggests Weight-Loss Drugs’ Effect On 175 Conditions
A study by the Department of Veterans Affairs on the relationship between GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and 175 diseases and conditions supports a lot of what scientists already suspected about potential benefits, but contains a few surprises, too. The findings, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine and based on an analysis of medical records from about 2.5 million patients in the VA system, support the idea that the medications might be able to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease and who are suffering from substance abuse involving alcohol, cannabis and narcotics. (Eunjung Cha, 1/20)
What's ahead for President Trump —
Politico:
Trump Promises Health Actions Starting This Week
President Donald Trump said he will begin to make changes this week to a handful of health measures. In his inaugural speech in Washington on Monday, the 47th president promised to reverse actions taken against military members who declined to follow the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which Congress repealed in 2023. Trump, despite largely focusing his address on immigration and the economy, also said his administration will reform the public health system. He noted chronic disease prevention and treatment as priorities, in line with the Make America Healthy Again agenda he shares with his pick to lead HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump also said he would change how public health agencies respond to disasters, noting flooding in North Carolina last year and the more recent wildfires in California. (Payne, 1/20)
Axios:
Trump Inherits Biden's Unfinished Business On Health Policy
The Trump administration inherited some big health policy headaches on Monday. And the nature of federal rules means it can't start from scratch on key questions about surprise billing, coverage of GLP-1s and prescribing controlled substances. (Goldman, 1/21)
KFF Health News:
Days From Trump Inauguration, Journalists Weigh California, Federal Health Policies
KFF Health News senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s health legacy on KVPR’s “Central Valley Daily” on Jan. 16 and on KQED’s “Forum” on Jan. 13. (1/18)
Trump Signals Intent To Withdraw US From World Health Organization
Leaving the WHO means the CDC would no longer have access to the global data that the agency provides, making it harder to fight the next pandemic. “This is going to be a grave strategic error that will make America less healthy and less safe,” said global public health expert Lawrence Gostin.
The New York Times:
Trump Withdraws U.S. From World Health Organization
President Trump moved quickly on Monday to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, a move that public health experts say will undermine the nation’s standing as a global health leader and make it harder to fight the next pandemic. In an executive order issued about eight hours after he took the oath of office, Mr. Trump cited a string of reasons for the withdrawal, including the W.H.O.’s “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and the “failure to adopt urgently needed reforms.” (Gay Stolberg, 1/20)
USA Today:
Trump Orders United States To Exit WHO Again. Health Experts Warn Of Danger.
Trump’s announcement had been expected by health experts. In public and private, officials and academics raised concerns about the decision, which they said endangers the health of the nation and the world. “This is going to be a grave strategic error that will make America less healthy and less safe,” Lawrence Gostin, a global public health expert and the faculty director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, told USA TODAY. “The withdrawal itself is going to isolate the United States,” Gostin said. “It’ll isolate us diplomatically, and it’ll isolate us in pandemic response.” (Cuevas, 1/20)
World Health Organization:
WHO Comments On United States’ Announcement Of Intent To Withdraw
The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization. WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go. (1/21)
Reuters:
Germany To Lobby Trump On WHO Withdrawal, Agency Hopes For U-Turn
Berlin will try to talk U.S. President Donald Trump out of his decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, Germany's health minister said on Tuesday. (1/21)
Science:
Here Are Seven Possible Impacts On The U.S. And The World
The consequences could be dramatic. Beyond its membership dues of roughly $110 million annually, the U.S. is one of the biggest voluntary donors, contributing $1.1 billion in 2022 and 2023 combined. All told, the country provides about one-fifth of WHO’s budget. Other members might make up some of the difference, as they did when Trump slashed U.S. contributions during his first term. But European countries are facing other challenges, such as stagnating economies and pressure to increase defense spending, says Ilona Kickbusch, a global health expert at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies. Voices skeptical of WHO are also proliferating within the European Union, she says, and might be emboldened to reduce funding if the U.S. leaves. (Vogel, 1/17)
Dorothy Fink Selected As Interim HHS Secretary
The endocrinologist and leader of the health agency’s Office on Women’s Health will lead the agency while Robert Kennedy Jr., President Trump's pick for the role and the focus of bipartisan scrutiny, undergoes confirmation by the Senate. The push back on Kennedy's selection as health secretary could leave the agency without a Senate-confirmed leader for an extended period of time.
The Washington Post:
Trump Team Taps Dorothy Fink To Serve As Interim HHS Secretary
Incoming Trump officials have tapped Dorothy Fink, an endocrinologist and career civil servant, as the interim secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters. Fink, who leads the health agency’s Office on Women’s Health and is a specialist in treating menopause, is in line to lead the nearly $2 trillion agency while Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for HHS secretary, undergoes Senate confirmation. (Diamond, 1/19)
The Washington Post:
Pressure Builds On RFK Jr. As Confirmation Hearing Remains Unscheduled
Bipartisan critics of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are sharpening their arguments that he is unfit to serve as the nation’s top health official, embracing the extra time they have been given while Kennedy waits for his confirmation hearings to be scheduled. The Office of Government Ethics as of Friday was still evaluating Kennedy’s financial disclosures, which are required for potential Cabinet officials, delaying his anticipated hearings in front of the Senate’s finance and health committees. (Diamond, 1/18)
The New York Times:
RFK Jr. Sought To Stop Covid Vaccinations 6 Months After Rollout
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald J. Trump’s choice to lead the nation’s health agencies, formally asked the Food and Drug Administration to revoke the authorization of all Covid vaccines during a deadly phase of the pandemic when thousands of Americans were still dying every week. Mr. Kennedy filed a petition with the F.D.A. in May 2021 demanding that officials rescind authorization for the shots and refrain from approving any Covid vaccine in the future. (Jewett, 1/17)
The New York Times:
Kennedy’s Plan For The Drug Crisis: A Network Of ‘Healing Farms’
In dark bluejeans and work shirt, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood in a Texas farm field, faced a camera and outlined his plan to combat drug addiction. “I’m going to bring a new industry to these forgotten corners of America, where addicts can help each other recover from their addictions,” ... “We’re going to build hundreds of healing farms where American kids can reconnect to America’s soil, where they can learn the discipline of hard work that rebuilds self-esteem and where they can master new skills,” he continued. (Hoffman, 1/18)
Related news about RFK Jr.'s fight against fluoride —
The Washington Post:
A Fluoride Backlash Is Winning Across Florida
Florida’s escalating revolt against water fluoridation stretched past midnight in Melbourne City Hall recently as dozens urged their local leaders to abandon the long-standing practice to prevent cavities and tooth decay. Speaker after speaker insisted they do not consent to be medicated. Several blamed their thyroid problems on the tooth-strengthening mineral. Another who identified herself as a “living woman” accused the city of violating her religious rights, claiming fluoride causes “spiritual suppression.” (Nirappil, 1/19)
US Will No Longer Allow Transgender, Nonbinary Identities, Per Trump Order
Gender identity — and protections such as health care afforded to people in that community — will be stripped from the federal government. A legal challenge is already planned. Separately, an effort is underway to remove transgender people from the military.
Advocate:
Donald Trump’s Government Declares That Transgender And Nonbinary People Don’t Exist
As one of his first executive orders since returning to office on Monday, President Donald Trump declared that the federal government would no longer recognize transgender people. The sweeping directive, titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” defines sex as strictly male or female based on the “immutable biological reality of sex” characteristics at birth. The new Republican administration claims this move will “defend women’s rights” and restore “trust in government itself.” (Wiggins, 1/20)
The 19th:
Trump Clears The Way To Ban Transgender People From Military Service
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday clearing the way to bar transgender people from military service by revoking a Biden-era policy that allowed trans service members. Trump did not lay out a new ban, though he is expected to do so soon as his administration moves swiftly to target transgender rights. Once that ban is in place, it is expected to result in one of the largest layoffs of transgender people in history and is likely to face legal challenges; the military is the largest employer in the nation, and transgender people are twice as likely to serve as their cisgender peers. (Sosin and Rummler, 1/20)
The New York Times:
State Republicans Propose New Limits On Transgender Identity
After a campaign year in which Republicans portrayed Democrats as deeply out of step with the mainstream on transgender issues, Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the country have filed dozens of proposals aimed at limiting the extent to which trans people can be recognized according to their gender identity. ... This year’s proposals cover a broader set of restrictions, or augment existing ones, across a wider range of states. (Harmon, 1/18)
Trump Signs Order Designating Drug Cartels As Terrorist Organizations
President Donald Trump signed the executive order Monday, and AP reports that it could pave the way for "a militarized agenda for the border and Latin America." Other fentanyl-related news is on tariffs, Walgreens, West Virginia, and more.
AP:
Trump Seeks To Designate Drug Cartels As Foreign Terrorist Organizations
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday saying the United States would designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations in a move that could push a militarized agenda for the border and Latin America. The order highlighted Mexican drug cartels and other Latin American criminal groups like Venezuela gang Tren de Aragua and Salvadoran gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), which it said “threaten the safety of the American people, the security of the United States, and the stability of the international order in the Western Hemisphere.” (Janetsky, 1/21)
The New York Times:
Trump Promises Tariffs On Canada And Mexico, And Paves Way For Further Trade Action
President Trump said on Monday night that he planned to impose a 25 percent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1 ... because those nations were allowing “mass numbers of people to come in and fentanyl to come in.” (Swanson, 1/20)
Toronto Star:
Donald Trump Says Canadian Fentanyl Is ‘Pouring’ Into The U.S. But Authorities In Canada Are Telling A Different Story
Canadian criminals are not dumping large amounts of illegally manufactured fentanyl into the United States, the RCMP says, refuting president-elect Donald Trump’s accusation that significant amounts of the drug are crossing the border from Canada. Canadian-made fentanyl that goes to the U.S. is largely being exported in “micro shipments, most often through the mail,” RCMP spokesperson Charlotte Hibbard told the Star, noting “micro traffickers” are most often found on the dark web. (Edwards, 1/17)
In other opioid updates —
The Washington Post:
Walgreens Filled Millions Of Unlawful Prescriptions, Justice Department Says
The Justice Department on Friday accused Walgreens of fueling the opioid epidemic that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people by filling millions of unlawful prescriptions across the country. Attorneys filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that alleges that since August 2012, pharmacists working for Walgreens have filled millions of prescriptions for controlled substances that either lacked a legitimate medical purpose or were not valid, the Justice Department said. (Ho, 1/18)
WCHSTV:
W.Va. Governor Urges Congress To Classify Fentanyl As A Weapon Of Mass Destruction
Newly-inaugurated West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey started off his second day with a list of executive orders, among those, he signed a letter to the congressional delegation to declare fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. This is legislation Morrisey has been vocal about since 2022, when a group of 18 Attorneys General came together and introduced a bill into the United States House of Representatives aiming to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. (Burrough, 1/18)
Mission Local:
Mayor Lurie's Fentanyl Plan Is Missing Only One Detail So Far: A Plan
Last week saw the introduction of San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s first piece of legislation, which ostensibly aims to combat fentanyl and mental illness on the streets, boost law-enforcement hiring and other laudable goals by speeding up contracting. But, beyond speeding up contracting, there are no specifics about how this plan would actually accomplish its underlying goals. As such, all this plan is missing — is a plan. (Eskenazi, 1/20)
On marijuana policy —
The Hill:
Marijuana Rescheduling Hearing Postponed By DEA Judge
A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) judge canceled an upcoming hearing on the Biden administration’s marijuana rescheduling proposal pending appeals, effectively kicking the process to the Trump administration. Advocates of more lenient marijuana laws alleged DEA officials had colluded with rescheduling opponents and are hopeful the process will move ahead under President-elect Trump. (Choi, 1/18)
Government Website On Reproductive Rights Is No Longer Online
The website, reproductiverights.gov, provided information on health care issues including birth control, breast and cervical exams, prenatal care, and more. Meanwhile, Maryland secures abortion rights, Texas works to clarify exemptions, and Missouri wants to roll back reproductive rights.
CBS News:
Government Website Offering Reproductive Health Information Goes Offline
Government website reproductiverights.gov appeared to be offline on the evening of President Donald Trump's inauguration. The site, launched in 2022 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a public awareness campaign, contained information on access to abortion and reproductive health care and a Know-Your-Rights patient fact sheet. (Fichten, 1/20)
The Hill:
Trump Expected To Quickly Revive ‘Global Gag Rule’ On Abortion
President-elect Trump is expected to reinstate a controversial policy soon after taking office that would further bar foreign nongovernmental organizations that perform, counsel on or provide information on abortions abroad from receiving U.S. funding. The Mexico City Policy, referred to as the global gag rule by its opponents, was first introduced during the second Reagan administration and has been rescinded by every Democratic president and reinstated by every Republican president since then. (O’Connell-Domenech, 1/19)
The Hill:
Trump's Abortion Stance Faces Challenges In Second Term
President-elect Trump campaigned on leaving abortion decisions to the states, but that could prove a tough promise to keep as he returns to the Oval Office. Anti-abortion groups want Trump to quickly take executive action to re-impose federal restrictions from his first term; Republicans in Congress are poised to send him new abortion legislation; and his Justice Department will need to decide whether to continue defending Biden-era abortion policies across several ongoing federal cases or drop them completely. (Weixel, 1/20)
Abortion updates from Maryland, Texas, and Missouri —
CBS News:
Maryland Enshrines Access To Abortion In State Constitution After Voters Approve Amendment
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a proclamation enshrining access to abortion into the state's constitution after voters approved ballot question 1 in the 2024 election. About 76% of voters were in favor of the constitutional amendment, according to the Associated Press. Despite a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion has remained legal in Maryland. (Moodee Lockman, 1/20)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Legislature Should Clarify Texas Abortion Law To Protect Mothers At Risk
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Sunday said the Legislature should amend the language of the state’s near-total abortion ban to address confusion over when doctors may terminate pregnancies. “I do think we need to clarify any language so that doctors are not in fear of being penalized if they think the life of the mother is at risk,” Patrick said on the WFAA program “Inside Texas Politics.” Patrick is the first major state elected official to offer support for changing the state’s abortion law in this legislative session. (Despart, 1/20)
AP:
Missouri Lawmakers Are Going After Voter-Approved Abortion Rights. Voters Will Likely Reelect Them
Voters in Missouri last election approved a constitutional amendment that promised to undo the state’s near-total abortion ban. The same day, they reelected a Republican supermajority to the state Legislature, including several of the same lawmakers who passed the abortion ban in 2019. Now, GOP lawmakers are working to roll back some, if not all, of the abortion rights protected under the new amendment. (Ballentine, 1/19)
In obituaries —
The Texas Tribune:
Longtime Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards Dies
Cecile Richards, a lifelong advocate for women’s rights who led Planned Parenthood for 12 years, has died at the age of 67 after a battle with brain cancer, her family said in a statement Monday morning. Richards, the eldest daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, forged her own path as an activist and political force for women across Texas and the United States. (Klibanoff, 1/20)
The Washington Post:
Carol Downer, A Founder Of The Women’s Health Movement, Dies At 91
Carol Downer, a self-described housewife turned feminist activist who helped lead the women’s health movement in the 1970s, mobilizing women to take charge of their bodies and popularizing a controversial method of at-home abortion known as menstrual extraction, died Jan. 13 at a hospital in Glendale, California. She was 91. She had suffered a heart attack two weeks before her death, said her daughter Angela Booth. (Langer, 1/17)
In pregnancy research —
Newsweek:
Is Baby Brain Real? Pregnancy Changes Whopping 95% Of Gray Matter
Almost all of the gray matter in the brains of women changes during pregnancy, according to a recent study, and these changes are linked to hormone fluctuations and the psychological wellbeing of mothers after giving birth. Neuroscientists tested the effects of pregnancy and motherhood on the brains of nearly 180 women using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. (Willmoth, 1/20)
Trump Pulls US Out Of Paris Climate Agreement — Again
President Donald Trump has argued that the accord, first negotiated in 2015, is unfair to American businesses and the U.S. economy. In other news, Trump also took action on lethal injections and police chokeholds.
NPR:
Trump Is Withdrawing From The Paris Agreement (Again), Reversing U.S. Climate Policy
President Donald Trump is withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement – again. Under the international climate accord, first negotiated in 2015, countries around the world agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming and forestall the worst impacts of climate change. (Perez and Waldholz, 1/21)
Politico:
What Trump’s Exit From The Climate Deal Really Means
President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. on Monday to withdraw once again from the 2015 Paris climate agreement — instantly isolating the country from the global campaign to stem catastrophic warming. ... Language in Trump’s executive order said the U.S. would consider the withdrawal to take effect “immediately.” It didn’t mention the one-year notice period that the climate pact spells out. (Schonhardt, Colman and Mathiesen, 1/20)
Other Trump actions on lethal injections and police chokeholds —
AP:
Trump Signs Death Penalty Order Directing Attorney General To Help States Get Lethal Injection Drugs
President Donald Trump signed a sweeping execution order Monday on the death penalty that directs the attorney general to “take all necessary and lawful action” to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions. Trump’s order, coming just hours after he returned to the White House, compels the Justice Department to not only seek the death penalty in appropriate federal cases but also to help preserve capital punishment in states that have struggled to maintain adequate supplies of lethal injection drugs. (Richer, 1/20)
The New York Times:
Trump Revokes Biden Executive Order Related To Use Of Chokeholds
Donald Trump has revoked a Biden executive order on law enforcement reforms that sought to end the use of chokeholds by federal agents and reduce the number of no-knock warrants, a type of sudden entry into a home that has at times ended in violent confrontations. (Barrett, 1/20)
Fauci Dismisses 'Baseless Threats' Over Handling Of Pandemic, Takes Pardon
The pardon stretches from Jan. 1, 2014, to Jan. 19, 2025, which includes his time as a member of the White House’s covid-19 task force. Meanwhile, HHS has debarred EcoHealth Alliance Inc. and its former president, Peter Daszak, for five years over its virus studies.
The Hill:
Fauci Says He Will Accept Preemptive Pardon From Biden
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told The Hill on Monday that he intends to accept the pardon preemptively offered to him by President Biden. Fauci said in an email that the White House approached him about the pardon about a month ago and that he did not ask for one. His pardon covers any offenses from Jan. 1, 2014, to Sunday that are related to his service as NIAID director, a member of the White House’s COVID-19 task force or response team or as chief medical adviser to the president. (Lee, 1/20)
More on covid, flu, and cruise ship outbreaks —
Bloomberg:
Group Involved In Wuhan Virus Studies Debarred By US Health Dept
The US Department of Health and Human Services has cut off all funding and formally debarred EcoHealth Alliance Inc. and its former president, Peter Daszak, for five years following scrutiny over its involvement in virus research in Wuhan, China, ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic. The department made its decision based on evidence uncovered by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said on its website Friday. (Wei Wong, 1/18)
CIDRAP:
US Flu Activity Still High, With 11 New Deaths In Kids
Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its weekly FluView update, confirmed 11 new pediatric deaths for the week ending on January 11, lifting the total during the 2024-25 flu season to 27. Overall deaths are also increasing, with flu accounting for 1.5% of deaths in the second week of January. Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated across most of the country, with an 18.8% positivity rate, according to clinical lab data. (Soucheray, 1/17)
CIDRAP:
Researchers Call For Better Air Flow In Cruise-Ship Dining Areas To Help Prevent Disease Outbreaks
In Science of the Total Environment, a University of Surrey–led research team that measured indoor air quality (IAQ) on board a large cruise ship in August 2023 identifies crowded dining areas as priorities for improved air circulation and the prevention of disease outbreaks. The investigators, working on the European Union's (EU's) HEALTHY SAILING project, monitored 24-hour indoor carbon dioxide (CO2) levels to evaluate temperature, humidity, ventilation, airborne infection risk, and energy efficiency by monitoring IAQ in three cabins and the buffet, gym, bar, restaurant, pub, and theater of a 5,000-passenger cruise ship traveling between UK and EU ports. (Van Beusekom, 1/17)
On bird flu —
ABC News:
Moderna Awarded $590M To Help Accelerate Development Of MRNA-Based Bird Flu Vaccine: HHS
Moderna has been awarded approximately $590 million from the federal government to help speed up the development of an mRNA-based bird flu vaccine, alongside other influenza vaccines, health officials announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release that the funding will allow the pharmaceutical company to accelerate the development of an H5N1 mRNA influenza vaccine "that is well matched to strains currently circulating in cows and birds and expands the clinical data supporting the use of mRNA vaccines that may be needed if other influenza strains emerge with pandemic potential." (Benadjaoud and Deliso, 1/18)
CNN:
With Bird Flu Cases Rising, Certain Kinds Of Pet Food May Be Risky For Animals – And People
When Jamila Acfalle decided to get her first cat, she had one requirement: It had to be brave. Acfalle is a dog trainer in a suburb of Portland, Oregon. She works with dogs that have behavior problems that put them at risk of rehoming or euthanasia. She needed a cat who wouldn’t be intimidated by the large, bouncy canines she brings home. (Goodman, 1/18)
ABC News:
What 3rd Case Of Bird Flu With Unknown Source Of Infection Could Mean In Fight Against Disease
A child in San Francisco was recently confirmed to be the third human case of bird flu in the United States in which it's unclear how the person got infected. Cases have been spreading across the country since April 2024 with 67 confirmed as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most human cases have occurred after coming into contact with infected cattle, infected poultry farms or other culling operations. (Kekatos, 1/17)
US Health Care Systems Post Another Bad Year For Cyberattacks
A record 184 million people had their health care data compromised in 2024. Despite the troubling numbers, one AHA adviser commends companies' cooperation with authorities, saying quick action helped ward off further attacks. Also in the news: MedPAC, independent surgeons, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Data Breaches Topped 700 In 2024
After the worst year for healthcare data breaches, where the number of reported attacks topped 700 for the fourth-straight year and a record 184 million people had their healthcare data compromised, one would be hard-pressed to find a silver lining. John Riggi, national adviser for cybersecurity and risk at the American Hospital Association, sees one. "I have never seen the healthcare sector so engaged in cybersecurity," he said, "from the [C-suite] level all the way down to operational staff." (Broderick, 1/17)
In other health care industry news —
MedPage Today:
MedPAC Members Vote To Recommend Pay Hikes For Physicians And Hospitals
Physicians would get a 3% Medicare fee-for-service pay increase -- with primary care doctors getting a little more and other doctors getting a little less -- and hospitals would also receive a pay bump if Congress adopted two draft recommendations approved Thursday by the Medicare Payment Assessment Commission (MedPAC). (Frieden, 1/17)
Politico:
Succession Battle Brews Within 1199SEIU
Top officials at the nation’s largest health care union are spearheading an historic bid to unseat their longtime leader, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East President George Gresham, setting the stage for the organization’s first competitive election in decades. ... They are arguing that the union needs new leadership to strengthen the organization as it gears up to challenge congressional Republicans over potential Medicaid cuts, among other health and labor policy issues expected to rise to the forefront with Donald Trump back in the White House. (Kaufman, 1/20)
The Washington Post:
Medicare Patients Seeking Neurology Appointment Face Weekslong Wait
Medicare patients referred to a neurologist had to wait a median of 34 days before being seen, and nearly 1 in 5 patients waited more than 90 days, in 2018 and 2019, according to a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The researchers studied a sample of Medicare patients — 163,313 people, average age 73.8 years old — who were referred to a neurologist in 2018 and 2019. The median wait time between referral and appointment was 34 days, and 18 percent of patients waited more than 90 days, the study found. (Docter-Loeb, 1/20)
Modern Healthcare:
MultiPlan, Aetna, Other Insurers File For Lawsuit Dismissal
Data analytics firm MultiPlan and several large insurance companies launched their first legal defense against hospitals and the American Medical Association on Thursday, arguing that an antitrust lawsuit filed by providers should be dismissed because a market for out-of-network services among payers does not exist. (Tepper, 1/17)
The New York Times:
When The Retirement Community Goes Bankrupt
C.C.R.C.s, or life plan communities, provide levels of increasing care on a single campus, from independent and assisted living to nursing homes and memory care. Unlike most senior living facilities, they’re predominantly nonprofit. More than 1,900 C.C.R.C.s house about 900,000 Americans, according to LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit senior housing providers. ... But when C.C.R.C.s fail, residents and families face not only the physical and psychological ordeal of relocating, but also the possible loss of their life savings. (Span, 1/18)
MedPage Today:
Independent Surgeons Are Disappearing. Here's Why That Matters
With today's medical advancements and technologies, innovation in the surgical field is creating possibilities for patients that did not exist a few years ago. I utilize these new techniques to care for my patients with fewer side effects, faster recovery times, and better health outcomes. Though the demand for surgery remains, trusted surgeons -- particularly those in independent practices -- may soon be in short supply. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, our country will be short 15,800 to 30,200 surgeons by 2034. (McNally, 1/18)
KFF Health News:
Dogs Paired With Providers At Hospitals Help Ease Staff And Patient Stress
Outside HCA HealthONE Rose medical center, the snow is flying. Inside, on the third floor, there’s a flurry of activity within the labor and delivery unit. “There’s a lot of action up here. It can be very stressful at times,” said Kristina Fraser, an OB-GYN in blue scrubs. Nurses wheel a very pregnant mom past. “We’re going to bring a baby into this world safely,” Fraser said, “and off we go.” (Daley, 1/21)
California Wildfires Caused Dangerous Levels Of Chlorine And Lead In The Air
Also in California, mental health workers address the struggles of fire refugees. In other news: North Carolina welcomes a new DHHS secretary; Colorado hospitals show uneven growth; St. Petersburg, Florida, wants a hurricane wall to protect its hospital; and more.
The New York Times:
Airborne Lead And Chlorine Levels Soared As L.A. Wildfires Raged
At the height of the Los Angeles County wildfires, atmospheric concentrations of lead, a neurotoxin, reached 100 times average levels even miles from the flames, according to early detailed measurements obtained by The New York Times. Levels of chlorine, which is also toxic at low concentrations, reached 40 times the average. The spiking levels underscore the added danger from wildfires when cars, homes, and other structures burn, researchers said. (Tabuchi and Rojanasakul, 1/20)
KFF Health News:
Amid Wildfire Trauma, L.A. County Dispatches Mental Health Workers To Evacuees
As Fernando Ramirez drove to work the day after the Eaton Fire erupted, smoke darkened the sky, ash and embers rained onto his windshield, and the air smelled of melting rubber and plastic. He pulled to the side of the road and cried at the sight of residents trying to save their homes. (Castle Work, 1/21)
AP:
Fire At Battery Plant In Moss Landing, California, Forces Evacuations
A fire at the world’s largest battery storage plant in Northern California smoldered Friday after sending plumes of toxic smoke into the atmosphere, leading to the evacuation of up to 1,500 people. The blaze also shook up the young battery storage industry. The fire at the Vistra Energy lithium battery plant in Moss Landing generated huge flames and significant amounts of smoke Thursday but had diminished significantly by Friday, Fire Chief Joel Mendoza of the North County Fire Protection District of Monterey County said. Vistra is based in Texas. (Rodriguez and O’Malley, 1/18)
More health news from across the U.S. —
North Carolina Health News:
Devdutta Sangvai Takes Over As North Carolina’s Top Health Official
The walls of Devdutta Sangvai’s office were mostly bare on his third day as North Carolina’s top health official. A physician, professor and former president of Duke Regional Hospital, Sangvai had been far too busy settling into his new role as secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services to decorate. (Baxley, 1/21)
CBS News:
Front Range Hospitals Grow While Colorado's Rural Hospitals, Denver Health Struggle Financially
On Sunday, the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) released a report on the financial health of Colorado's hospitals. While some are showing financial strength, others appear to be struggling. The department's annual report measures hospital profits, reserves, costs, expenses and the level of community benefit that tax-exempt hospitals offer their communities in place of paying taxes. (Swanson, 1/20)
WUSF:
St. Petersburg Wants A Hurricane Wall Like The One Used By Tampa General Hospital
You might've seen video of a large wall keeping Hurricane Helene's 7-foot-tall waves away from Tampa General Hospital. After having to shut down multiple sewage treatment plants after damages from Helene's storm surge, the city of St. Petersburg wants a wall of its own. (Kukday, 1/20)
Viewpoints: What Does A Future Without The WHO Look Like?; Buckle Up For More Birth Control Battles
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Washington Post:
Trump Is Withdrawing From The WHO. That's A Grave Mistake.
President Donald Trump announced Monday night he is withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization. Trump already tried this in 2020 — too late in his first term — as a response to what he saw as the WHO’s failure to pressure China during the covid-19 pandemic. His grudge has persisted. This time around, Trump may well succeed. (Richard Coniff and Lawrence O. Gostin, 1/21)
The Boston Globe:
JD Vance And The Return Of The Birth Control Battle
In January 2023, two years ahead of his swearing-in as our next vice president, then-Senator Vance signed a letter from Republican lawmakers to the Justice Department requesting the enforcement of the provisions of the Comstock Act of 1873. They wrote, “We demand that you act swiftly and in accordance with the law, shut down all mail-order abortion operations.(Alexandra Marshall, 1/20)
Stat:
A Former Surgeon General’s Warning On Childhood Vaccinations
Over the past several years, we’ve witnessed an alarming rise in vaccine hesitancy across the United States. From the reluctant parent to the social media-driven influencer, more and more Americans are questioning the safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines. As we approach the transition to a new administration — one that has promised to let vaccine critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” — the situation is likely only to worsen. (Jerome Adams, 1/20)
Stat:
A Deadly Medical Product And A Long Battle To Get It Removed
In 2016, I became the owner of a dangerous product that has since been recalled. Considering its significant cost — an average of $4,875, not including “anesthesia, operating room facilities or other related expenses,” according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons — you might wonder why it took me eight years to return it to the manufacturer. Believe me, I wanted to do so — possessing this item made me nervous and paranoid, for reasons that will become apparent. (Oceana Callum, 1/21)
Stat:
What The Trump Administration Shouldn’t Change About The FDA
There has been much speculation about what is in store for the Food and Drug Administration in the incoming administration, as President Trump and his likely nominees for senior health positions — including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services and Marty Makary for FDA commissioner — have expressed strong views about how the FDA regulates our nation’s foods, drugs/devices, and cosmetics. RFK Jr. has called for a major shakeup at FDA. (Stuart Pape, Wayne Pines and Mitch Zeller, 1/21)
Chicago Tribune:
We Are In A Mental Health Crisis. A 'Moonshot' Is Needed.
Rates of PTSD combined with anxiety disorders or diagnoses of depression increased by 177% and 138% in only five years, from 2019 to 2023, according to the most recent edition of the Medical Surveillance Monthly Report, a peer-reviewed journal of the Armed Forces. Skyrocketing rates of depression and anxiety are also being seen in civilian adults and, alarmingly, in our nation’s children. (Kara Margolis, 1/21)