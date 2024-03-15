Trump Walks Back Comments On ‘Cutting’ Medicare, Social Security
Former President Donald Trump clarified his earlier comments about the entitlement programs, telling Breitbart News that he would do nothing to "jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare," if elected to a second term.
The Hill:
Trump Cleans Up Remarks About ‘Cutting’ Social Security And Medicare
Former President Trump in a new interview sought to clarify comments from earlier in the week in which he said there are ways to go about “cutting” entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare. “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare,” Trump told Breitbart News on Wednesday. “We’ll have to do it elsewhere. But we’re not going to do anything to hurt them.” (Samuels, 3/14)
CNN:
Biden Has Shelved The Age Issue – For Now
The president’s vigorous State of the Union address has partly reset the political narrative and is still delivering dividends. The prime-time look at Biden in his element, dominating the stage, offered a robust counter-image to the one Americans have sometimes seen – of a bewildered statesman who cited phone chats with dead European leaders and confused Mexico and Egypt in a news conference meant to fix the age issue. (Collinson, 3/13)
Politico:
5 Takeaways From POLITICO’s Health Care Summit
Top Biden administration officials went on the offensive at POLITICO’s 2024 Health Care Summit Wednesday in Washington, laying out the health care issues President Joe Biden will emphasize in his rematch with Donald Trump. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden said Biden would push to restore abortion rights, lower drug prices and bolster the Affordable Care Act. (Paun and Payne, 3/13)
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
Maybe It’s A Health Care Election After All
Health care wasn’t expected to be a major theme for this year’s elections. But as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured their respective party nominations this week, the future of both Medicare and the Affordable Care Act appears to be up for debate. Meanwhile, the cyberattack of the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Change Healthcare continues to do damage to the companies’ finances with no quick end in sight. (3/14)
On stuttering —
The Washington Post:
Biden Offers Advice To Boy With Stutter While Campaigning In Milwaukee
Last year, Harry Abramson wrote President Biden a letter, asking him one big question: How did he overcome his stutter? According to Biden’s campaign, Harry, 9, wrote to the president for advice — saying that maybe, if he learned how to control his stutter, he, too, could one day be president. Biden, who regularly talks about his struggles with a stutter and the work he’s put into overcoming it, wrote back. And, on Wednesday, he met with Harry during a visit to Milwaukee to personally deliver some advice. (Alfaro, 3/14)
Stat:
Erich Jarvis Studies Song Birds To Learn About Human Stuttering
A symphony of synapses fires every time a songbird sings. For Erich Jarvis, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University, the neural pathways he finds particularly interesting inside a birds’ brain are those that enable the bird to make new sounds from listening to their environment. (StFleur, 3/15)