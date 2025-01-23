Trump’s OMB Nominee Voices Support For Medicaid Work Requirements
The comments hint at the potential for a broad overhaul coming from the Trump administration in terms of how the federal government administers Medicaid, The New York Times reports. Also, several of President Donald Trump's picks for the EPA have potential conflicts of interest.
The New York Times:
Key Trump Nominee Hints At Push For Work Requirements In Medicaid
Russell T. Vought, President Trump’s nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget, told Senate lawmakers in a confirmation hearing on Wednesday that he supported work requirements for low-income Americans receiving publicly subsidized health insurance, a policy that Mr. Trump pursued in his first term but that the Biden administration mostly reversed. The comments suggested that the Trump administration was likely to seek a broad overhaul of how the federal government administers Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for more than 70 million people. (Weiland, 1/22)
On Trump's picks for the EPA —
Politico:
Trump's EPA Pick Worked For Qatari-Led Firm Tied To Menendez Corruption Case
Lee Zeldin, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, received consulting payments from a Qatari investor involved in the felony corruption case against former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Zeldin’s financial disclosure records showed. Zeldin was paid at least $5,000 since January 2023 for his work with Heritage Advisors, a London-based venture capital fund run by Qatari royal family member Sheikh Sultan bin Jassim Al Thani, according to documents filed with the Senate’s environment panel. (Colman, 1/22)
ProPublica:
David Fotouhi, Trump’s EPA No. 2, Represented Companies Accused Of Pollution
The man tapped by President Donald Trump to be second-in-command of the federal agency that protects the public from environmental dangers is a lawyer who has represented companies accused of harming people and the environment through pollution. David Fotouhi, a partner in the global law firm Gibson Dunn, played a key part in rolling back climate regulations and water protections while serving as a lawyer in the Environmental Protection Agency during Trump’s first administration. (Lerner, 1/22)
The New York Times:
Two Industry Executives Join E.P.A. To Help Oversee Chemical Rules
A former chemical-industry executive who fought against stronger regulations under the first Trump administration is returning to take a critical role at the Environmental Protection Agency, raising concerns of corporate influence on chemical safety regulations. Nancy B. Beck, a toxicologist and former executive at the American Chemistry Council, the industry’s main trade group, has been named a senior adviser to the E.P.A.’s Office of Chemical Safety, a role similar to the one she held from 2017 to 2021 helping to oversee chemical policy, according to an email sent to agency staff. (Tabuchi, 1/22)
Also —
The 19th:
Trump's Reelection And Cabinet Picks Could Change #MeToo And Misconduct
President Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary reached a confidential settlement with a woman who accused him of rape. His choice to lead the Health and Human Services Department has admitted to many “skeletons” in his closet, including in his dealings with women. His education secretary nominee — who also served in his first administration — is being sued over allegations that the organization she once led turned a blind eye to sexual abuse. (Panetta, 1/22)