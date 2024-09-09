Tune In: Our ‘Silence In Sikeston’ Project Is Launching
The multimedia project from KFF Health News, Retro Report, and GBH's WORLD explores how the 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright — and the failure of the first federal attempt to prosecute a lynching — continues to haunt a rural Missouri community divided by race, with the past reverberating in a 2020 police killing of a young Black father. We explore the impact of these public health crises of past and present.
→ Our four-part podcast explores what it means to live with racism and violence, then charts the toll on health. It premieres Sept. 10 on all major streaming platforms. Get a first listen here.
→ A documentary film from KFF Health News, Retro Report, and GBH’s WORLD will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 on WORLD’s YouTube channel, WORLDchannel.org, and the PBS app. See a trailer here.
→ Click here for more details about our “Silence in Sikeston” project.