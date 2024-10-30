Under A Trump Administration, CDC Could Face Deep Budget, Program Cuts

Some conservatives want to downsize the scope of the agency or move areas of research to other government agencies. An added complication: It's unclear how Donald Trump's support of Robert Kennedy Jr. as a health adviser fits into the puzzle.

The Washington Post: What Trump Winning The Election Could Mean For The CDC

State and local health departments would no longer be able to track opioid overdoses, provide cancer screenings and help people quit smoking, according to health officials, if Republicans carry out their plans to dramatically shrink the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under a second Donald Trump presidency. Conservatives in Congress and Washington think tanks have proposed eliminating programs they say are not central to fighting infectious disease. Republican House appropriators want to slash the public health agency’s budget by about 20 percent and eliminate two dozen programs they consider “duplicative and controversial,” including initiatives to study the public health impact of climate change. (Sun, 10/29)

CBS News: How Trump And Harris' Health Care Stances And Policy Plans Compare For The 2024 Election

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have different stances on health care policy in America, although in the 2024 presidential election, health care has not played as prominent a role in the campaign as it did in 2016 or even in 2020. In those campaigns those on the left proposed a radical overhaul of Obamacare, while Republicans sought to repeal it. (Watson and Tin, 10/30)

In Medicare news —

The New York Times: Trump Ad Claims Harris Will ‘Doom Medicare’

Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign has spent more than $9.6 million since Oct. 16 to run this 30-second ad, “Doom Medicare,” on television stations, according to AdImpact. And the campaign has put more than $1 million behind the ad in each of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the ad, its accuracy and its major takeaway. (Gold and Qiu, 10/29)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Physician Reimbursement Bill Aims To Block 2025 Pay Cuts

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are trying to block proposed cuts to Medicare physician payments next year, with only days remaining until the deadline for regulators to finalize them. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in July proposed a 2.9% pay cut for doctors in the 2025 physician fee schedule. Statute requires the final rule to be published by Nov. 1. In the meantime, physician groups have ramped up efforts to urge Congress to block the planned reduction and overhaul the broader payment system. (Early, 10/29)

Houston Public Media: Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas Terminates Medicare Advantage Agreement With MD Anderson

Beginning Friday, MD Anderson Cancer Center physicians will no longer be in-network on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) Medicare Part C Advantage plan coverage or Managed Medicaid services, according to the care provider's website. An MD Anderson representative said the health care center was notified by BCBSTX earlier this year that it would be ending its Letter of Agreement. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people 65 and over. Medicaid is a state and federal program that assists in covering medical costs based on income eligibility. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies and offer additional coverage on top of Medicare. (McClenagan, 10/28)

Also —

NPR: When It Comes To Improving U.S. Health Care, What 20 Years Of War Can Teach Us

When the ambulances started rolling in and news trickled out that multiple police officers had been shot, Kathy Barnard braced herself for one of the worst days in her 26 years on the job. One thing gave her confidence though. “I pray we never, ever experience that again, but there were military doctors on duty. I had military nurses on duty,” said Barnard, a nurse manager at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C. (Lawrence, 10/30)

