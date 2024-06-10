United To Take Down Roe V. Wade, Conservative Now Find Themselves At Odds
Defeats at the ballot box have prompted Republican lawmakers to consider what comes next in the abortion debate and how far they're willing to go. Meanwhile, Democrats seize on the public backlash in hopes of boosting President Joe Biden's chances in battleground states.
The GOP/Pro-Life Coalition Frays Amid Backlash To Abortion Limits
Republicans and anti-abortion groups worked in lockstep for decades to dismantle the nationally protected right to abortion in the U.S. — but their unity has frayed since the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights two years ago. (Kight, 6/9)
Swing States To Test Biden's Abortion-Rights Push
Democrats hope the backlash to the recent blitz of state abortion restrictions will continue to give them a boost in November. But the bigger question is how much it will help President Biden in the battleground states likely to decide the election. (Doherty, 6/9)
Democratic-Leaning Doctors Flex Political Muscle Over Abortion Restrictions
The wave of state abortion restrictions that began after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022 has led Democratic-leaning doctors to become an organizing and political force against such laws. Doctors driving the backlash say many of the new state laws jeopardize patients' health and restrict their ability to practice medicine. (Goldman, 6/9)
Journalists Discuss Abortion Laws, Pollution, And Potential Changes To Obamacare Subsidies
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in the last two weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (6/8)