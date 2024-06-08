Donate
Journalists Discuss Abortion Laws, Pollution, and Potential Changes to Obamacare Subsidies
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the consequences of restrictive and unclear abortion laws on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on June 4. Gounder also discussed a recent report that found pollution is a greater health threat than war, terrorism, addiction, or disease on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on June 3.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed Affordable Care Act subsidy changes on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 31.

