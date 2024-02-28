UnitedHealth Under Antitrust Investigation By DOJ: Report
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Justice Department has opened an antitrust probe into health care giant United Health. Investigators have been questioning competitors about the the company’s doctor group acquisitions.
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Opens UnitedHealth Antitrust Probe
The Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth, owner of the biggest U.S. health insurer, a leading manager of drug benefits and a sprawling network of doctor groups. The investigators have in recent weeks been interviewing healthcare-industry representatives in sectors where UnitedHealth competes, including doctor groups, according to people with knowledge of the meetings. (Mathews and Michaels, 2/27)
Updates on the Change Healthcare cyberattack —
Modern Healthcare:
Change Healthcare Outage: AHA Advises Staying Disconnected
UnitedHealth Group, the American Hospital Association and the Health and Human Services Department remain focused on a cyberattack that has crippled electronic transactions between pharmacies and payers for nearly a week. The AHA continues to advise member hospitals to remain disconnected from UnitedHealth Group division Change Healthcare's systems, which were attacked last Wednesday. (Berryman, 2/27)
In other health care industry developments —
Reuters:
Hospitals Sue Leading US Anesthesia Provider Over Non-Compete Contracts
Two hospitals in New York and Florida have sued one of the country’s largest providers of anesthesia services, claiming it unlawfully restricts its physicians from freely choosing where to work. Trinity Health affiliates St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse and Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale sued North American Partners in Anesthesia and related business entities on Monday in federal court in New York and Florida. (Scarcella, 2/27)
Modern Healthcare:
ChristianaCare, Emerus To Build 3 Hospitals In SE Pennsylvania
ChristianaCare has teamed up with Emerus to build three micro-hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the health system announced Tuesday. The new facilities are slated to open in 2025, and construction is underway on one hospital at ChristianaCare's West Grove, Pennsylvania, location. Two others are set to be built in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and a spokesperson for ChristianaCare said they are aimed at filling the county's care gaps. Specific locations for those hospitals have not been chosen. (DeSilva, 2/27)
Modern Healthcare:
CareSource Proposes Deal With ACA Co-Op Common Ground Healthcare
CareSource is looking to bring one of the last remaining Affordable Care Act cooperatives under its umbrella. The nonprofit insurer signed a letter of intent with Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative, a Wisconsin-based individual marketplace and small group insurer, the companies said in a news release Tuesday. The Wisconsin cooperative represents one of just three still operating, according to a Georgetown University Center for Health Insurance Reforms report. (Tepper, 2/27)
Modern Healthcare:
WellBe Senior Shows What In-Home Care Brings Medicare Advantage
An aging population and an increase in chronic conditions among older adults are driving partnerships between Medicare Advantage plans and at-home care companies, though it could take time to see savings from such programs. Insurers are seeking out these value-based care arrangements as the plans face rising medical care costs and a potential 0.16% rate cut in 2025 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Eastabrook, 2/27)
Stat:
Medicare Isn't Yet Testing Food As Medicine
Some twelve percent of traditional Medicare beneficiaries have heart failure. Roughly a quarter have diabetes. There’s early evidence suggesting that both conditions — and a slew of others — could be better managed with pre-made healthy meals. So why doesn’t Medicare try out delivering food to sick seniors? (Florko, 2/28)
CBS News:
Women Entrepreneurs Look To Close The Gender Health Care Gap With New Technology
A growing sector of the tech industry is working to improve women's health and close the gender health care gap, as more companies run by women are creating devices specifically tailored to track women's health. Bloomer Tech, co-founded by Alicia Chong Rodriguez, has created the Bloomer Bra, an undergarment with sensors that track health information to help detect and fight heart disease in women. "We collect data to detect arrhythmia triggers. We also collect breathing patterns, temperature, posture and movement," Chong Rodriguez said. (Oliver, 2/27)