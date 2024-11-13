UnitedHealth’s Attempt To Gobble Up Amedisys Challenged By DOJ, AGs
An antitrust lawsuit from the Department of Justice and some Democratic state attorneys general contends UnitedHealth's $3.3 billion purchase of the home care company would limit competition and harm patients who need home or hospice care. Also, the American Medical Association wants greater oversight of nonprofit hospitals.
The New York Times:
US Regulators Seek To Block UnitedHealth’s $3.3 Billion Purchase Of Home Care Company
The Justice Department and four Democratic state attorneys general on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against the giant UnitedHealth Group in an attempt to block its $3.3 billion deal to take over Amedisys, a large home health company. “Unless this $3.3 billion transaction is stopped, UnitedHealth Group will further extend its grip to home health and hospice care, threatening seniors, their families and nurses,” Jonathan Kanter, the assistant attorney general who heads the department’s antitrust division, said in a statement on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group argued that its merger would give consumers more choices: “We will vigorously defend against the D.O.J.’s overreaching interpretation of the antitrust laws.” (Abelson, 11/12)
In other developments —
Modern Healthcare:
AMA Calls For Tougher Oversight Of Nonprofit Hospitals
The American Medical Association will lobby Congress to enforce greater oversight on how nonprofit hospitals comply with the community benefit requirements that accompany their tax-free status after adopting a new policy during its semiannual meeting. The 700-member AMA House of Delegates met in Orlando, Florida, from Friday through Tuesday to consider hundreds of policy recommendations, including some related to nonprofit hospitals and health insurance prior authorizations. (Early, 11/12)
Stat:
Johnson & Johnson Sues HHS Over 340 B Payment Terms
Johnson & Johnson has sued a U.S. government agency over a closely watched dispute focusing on payment methods for some hospitals that participate in a federal drug discount program. (Silverman, 11/12)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News Sues To Force Disclosure Of Medicare Advantage Audit Records
KFF Health News has sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General to compel it to release a range of Medicare Advantage health plan audits and other financial records. The suit, filed Nov. 12 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, seeks documents from the HHS inspector general’s office, which acts as a watchdog over federal health insurance programs run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (Schulte, 11/12)
The Trump administration will create a 'Department of Government Efficiency' —
The Washington Post:
Trump Taps Musk, Ramaswamy To Oversee ‘Drastic’ Changes To U.S. Government
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is appointing business executives Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new commission on cutting government spending and regulation, handing an enormous portfolio to the tech billionaire who gave political and financial support to his presidential bid. In a statement, Trump said that his billionaire ally and his former Republican primary rival will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, an idea championed by Musk. Trump said the department would operate outside of government to drive “drastic change,” while partnering with the White House and its budget office to provide recommendations to slash regulations, cut staff and overhaul federal operations. Musk has adopted the nickname “DOGE” for the commission, a reference to a meme-based cryptocurrency he also touted. (Stein and Dwoskin, 11/12)
Fox News:
Elon Musk Says The Department Of Government Efficiency's Actions Will Be Online
Elon Musk said that the department will take suggestions and concerns from everyday Americans regarding how the government spends money. "Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!" Musk said in part in the X post. Musk also said all the department's actions "will be posted online for maximum transparency." (Pritchett, 11/13)