KFF Health News Original Stories
Maryland Is Training More Health Workers To Offer Abortion Care
After the fall of “Roe v. Wade,” thousands of out-of-state patients traveled to Maryland for abortion care. The state is trying to diversify who can offer that care. Providers in the first training class say their new skills are especially needed in rural areas. (Sarah Varney, 11/13)
An Arm and a Leg: Fight Health Insurance — With Help From AI
Meet the tech worker on a quest to use artificial intelligence to combat denials for coverage from patients’ health plans. (Dan Weissmann, 11/13)
KFF Health News Sues To Force Disclosure of Medicare Advantage Audit Records
Freedom of Information Act case targets HHS inspector general’s reviews of billions of dollars in health plan overpayments. (Fred Schulte, 11/12)
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (11/12)
UnitedHealth's Attempt To Gobble Up Amedisys Challenged By DOJ, AGs
An antitrust lawsuit from the Department of Justice and some Democratic state attorneys general contends UnitedHealth's $3.3 billion purchase of the home care company would limit competition and harm patients who need home or hospice care. Also, the American Medical Association wants greater oversight of nonprofit hospitals.
The New York Times:
US Regulators Seek To Block UnitedHealth’s $3.3 Billion Purchase Of Home Care Company
The Justice Department and four Democratic state attorneys general on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against the giant UnitedHealth Group in an attempt to block its $3.3 billion deal to take over Amedisys, a large home health company. “Unless this $3.3 billion transaction is stopped, UnitedHealth Group will further extend its grip to home health and hospice care, threatening seniors, their families and nurses,” Jonathan Kanter, the assistant attorney general who heads the department’s antitrust division, said in a statement on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group argued that its merger would give consumers more choices: “We will vigorously defend against the D.O.J.’s overreaching interpretation of the antitrust laws.” (Abelson, 11/12)
In other developments —
Modern Healthcare:
AMA Calls For Tougher Oversight Of Nonprofit Hospitals
The American Medical Association will lobby Congress to enforce greater oversight on how nonprofit hospitals comply with the community benefit requirements that accompany their tax-free status after adopting a new policy during its semiannual meeting. The 700-member AMA House of Delegates met in Orlando, Florida, from Friday through Tuesday to consider hundreds of policy recommendations, including some related to nonprofit hospitals and health insurance prior authorizations. (Early, 11/12)
Stat:
Johnson & Johnson Sues HHS Over 340 B Payment Terms
Johnson & Johnson has sued a U.S. government agency over a closely watched dispute focusing on payment methods for some hospitals that participate in a federal drug discount program. (Silverman, 11/12)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News Sues To Force Disclosure Of Medicare Advantage Audit Records
KFF Health News has sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General to compel it to release a range of Medicare Advantage health plan audits and other financial records. The suit, filed Nov. 12 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, seeks documents from the HHS inspector general’s office, which acts as a watchdog over federal health insurance programs run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (Schulte, 11/12)
The Trump administration will create a 'Department of Government Efficiency' —
The Washington Post:
Trump Taps Musk, Ramaswamy To Oversee ‘Drastic’ Changes To U.S. Government
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is appointing business executives Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new commission on cutting government spending and regulation, handing an enormous portfolio to the tech billionaire who gave political and financial support to his presidential bid. In a statement, Trump said that his billionaire ally and his former Republican primary rival will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, an idea championed by Musk. Trump said the department would operate outside of government to drive “drastic change,” while partnering with the White House and its budget office to provide recommendations to slash regulations, cut staff and overhaul federal operations. Musk has adopted the nickname “DOGE” for the commission, a reference to a meme-based cryptocurrency he also touted. (Stein and Dwoskin, 11/12)
Fox News:
Elon Musk Says The Department Of Government Efficiency's Actions Will Be Online
Elon Musk said that the department will take suggestions and concerns from everyday Americans regarding how the government spends money. "Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!" Musk said in part in the X post. Musk also said all the department's actions "will be posted online for maximum transparency." (Pritchett, 11/13)
RFK Jr.'s Health Targets Extend To Food Toxins, Raw Milk, Stem Cells
While the question of how much influence Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have on health policy in a new Trump administration is closely watched, news outlets explore the flashpoints on which Kennedy has previously focused, including raw milk, stem cells, heavy metals, fluoride, and food safety.
The New York Times:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s FDA Wish List: Raw Milk, Stem Cells, Heavy Metals
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been unflinching in his attacks on the Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks, saying he wants to fire agency experts who have taken action against treatments that have sometimes harmed people or that teeter on the fringe of accepted health care practice. ... Some of Mr. Kennedy’s priorities are relatively standard, such as focusing on the health effects associated with ultraprocessed foods. Yet others threaten to undermine F.D.A. authority to rein in inappropriate medical treatments or to warn about products that can damage the public health. (Jewett, 11/12)
Bloomberg:
‘Make America Healthy Again’: RFK Jr. Wins Over Fans by Stoking Food Toxin Fear
“Make America Great Again” has long been a signature phrase at Donald Trump’s rally speeches. Its recent offshoot, “Make America Healthy Again” or MAHA, is now spreading on social media as fitness influencers and parents embrace a push by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to clean up US food production. (Mufarech, 11/12)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr. Claims Canadian Froot Loops Have 3 Ingredients. They Have 17.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is fiercely critical of the federal government’s handling of child health, including rising childhood obesity rates, has wrongly claimed that Froot Loops sold in Canada have just a few ingredients, compared with those sold in the United States. “Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three?” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard last week while criticizing the Food and Drug Administration. Kennedy, known for his debunked medical claims, was wrong about the numbers of ingredients in Canadian and American Froot Loops, which are similar: 17 and 16, respectively. The biggest difference is the dyes, which in the American version are known as Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6 and Blue 1. Canadian authorities limit the use of those dyes. (Brasch and Lee, 11/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Siblings Behind RFK Jr.’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Campaign
They are pushing for healthier school meals, sustainable agricultural practices and banning some food colorings—and they are about to shape President-elect Donald Trump’s health agenda. Meet Calley Means and Dr. Casey Means, the brother-sister duo who have built a wellness empire by questioning some traditional medical expertise and vaccine mandates, but who have also tapped ideas more recognizable to the political left to fuel the Trump-aligned Make America Healthy Again movement. Means, a former food-industry lobbyist, and his sister, Casey, a Stanford-educated surgeon, have pushed for a radical overhaul of the country’s food and health systems, driven by a deep distrust of the pharmaceutical and food industries. They have also espoused some disputed medical theories. (Peterson and Whyte, 11/13)
Stat:
Fluoride In Drinking Water: The Science Behind The Controversy
Adding fluoride to water is considered one of the great public health achievements of the 20th century. With President-elect Donald Trump in the White House, the 21st century may be another story. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Trump has pledged to let “go wild” on public health under his administration, is an outspoken opponent of adding fluoride to drinking water. He intends to take action. (Oza, 11/13)
Stat:
FDA Commissioner Suggests RFK Jr. And Trump Might Compromise An Agency ‘At Peak Performance’
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said he’s unsure about the future of the agency under the incoming Trump administration and “disappointed” about the election’s outcome. “I think we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Califf said at a conference hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Cancer Research on Tuesday. “The gist of this administration, from everything that’s been said, is that they want to change a lot of things, and how it gets changed depends on who gets appointed into key positions.” (Lawrence, 11/12)
On health care in schools —
Axios:
Kraft Heinz Pulls Lunchables From School Meals Program
Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it's pulling Lunchables meals from the National School Lunch Program due to flagging demand. The Chicago-based food giant said in a media statement that its decision was not related to a study by U.S. consumer watchdog group Consumer Reports that found Lunchables meal kits for low-income children contained relatively high levels of sodium, lead and cadmium. (Falconer, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
Trump Pledged To Close The Education Department. What Would That Mean?
The department does not dictate curriculum or have a hand in most school policies. But the federal agency plays an important role. It administers federal grant programs, including the $18.4 billion Title I program that provides supplemental funding to high-poverty K-12 schools, as well as the $15.5 billion program that helps cover the cost of education for students with disabilities. (Meckler and Timsit, 11/12)
Trump Picks TV Host Pete Hegseth To Run Defense Department
Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, is co-host of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend." He once led a group that sought to privatize health care provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, The Wall Street Journal reported. Plus: More health conditions are added to the burn pit list.
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Names Fox News Host Pete Hegseth To Head Pentagon
President-elect Donald Trump has named Pete Hegseth, an Army veteran and Fox News host, as his choice for secretary of defense. ... Hegseth, 44, is a National Guard veteran from Minnesota who has been a commentator on Fox News for the past decade. He once led an advocacy group that sought to privatize healthcare provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, leading Trump to consider him as VA secretary during his first term. (Ward and Salama, 11/12)
Newsweek:
Experts Raise Project 2025 Warnings About Veteran Care
Project 2025, a mandate for conservative leadership created by the Heritage Foundation, a think tank in Washington, D.C., includes plans for restructuring the Department of Veterans Affairs—such as increasing "robust political control" of the VA, removing abortion access for VA health care recipients and reviewing the VA's protocols for disability aid. Michael Embrich, a former member of the Advisory Committee on the Readjustment of Veterans, has been vocal about his fears surrounding the manifesto, saying in July that Project 2025's policy proposals to overhaul the VA—the largest health care provider for veterans—is the "worst-case scenario" for veterans in the U.S. (Clark, 11/11)
More news about veterans' health care —
Military.com:
VA Set To Add Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma To List Of Conditions Linked To Burn Pits
The Department of Veterans Affairs has started the process to designate multiple myeloma and acute and chronic leukemias as linked to military service in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and elsewhere, a change that will give affected veterans quicker access to disability compensation. During his last Veterans Day address as commander in chief, President Joe Biden announced the update to the list of diseases presumed to be related to exposure to burn pits and other airborne pollutants according to the PACT Act. (Kime, 11/12)
Axios:
Vets' Private Health Program Puts Patients On Hold
A federal program serving 2.8 million veterans isn't delivering on key promises. The big picture: The Veterans Community Care Program was set up to help veterans secure appointments with providers near their homes when they can't receive care from a Department of Veterans Affairs facility. ... Veterans are waiting more than two weeks on average from the time a referral is made to even schedule an appointment through the community care program, according to audits by the Government Accountability Office. They're supposed to have mental health appointments within 30 days. (Bettelheim, 11/11)
Military Times:
VA Plans To Drop Co-Pays For All Telehealth Services
Veterans Affairs leaders plan to eliminate all co-pays for telehealth services and award grants for telehealth clinics in rural areas, part of ongoing efforts to expand virtual care options within the medical care system. In an announcement Monday, department officials said the moves could help “lower costs and expand access to care for all those who served.” Both proposals will have to go through a months-long rulemaking process before either could be put into effect. (Shane III, 11/12)
Medical Xpress:
Veterans Study Finds Virtual Mental Health Care Can Significantly Reduce Suicide
Boston University School of Public Health research suggests that virtual mental health care may significantly reduce suicide-related events (SREs) among veterans recently released from service. For every 1% increase in virtual mental health visits, there was a 2.5% decrease in SREs. (Jackson, 11/11)
Abortion Opponents Intend To Whittle State Protections Backed By Voters
One of their key goals is to either ban or restrict access to mifepristone, which is used in more than two-thirds of abortions nationwide. Meanwhile, women in Idaho are suing to get clarity on when a pregnancy complication is dangerous enough to warrant medical intervention.
Politico:
Abortion Opponents Prepare To Undermine Ballot Measures That Just Passed
Anti-abortion groups on Tuesday unveiled their “Make America Pro-Life Again Roadmap,” an effort to chip away at federal and state access, including in nearly a dozen states that enshrined protections through ballot measures over the last two years. Drawing on the playbook they successfully used under Roe v. Wade to regulate clinics out of existence and outlaw particular methods of abortion, conservative groups plan next year to file lawsuits targeting federal regulation of abortion pills and push legislation in Congress and in at least 15 states they believe can circumvent constitutional amendments and court rulings protecting the procedure. (Ollstein, 11/12)
The Hill:
Abortion Opponents Unveil Strategy To Undermine State Protections
The effort will kick off in earnest next year. The group believes their strategy of lawsuits and legislation will be able to successfully circumvent the states that have enshrined abortion protections in their constitutions. Many of the bills target mifepristone — one of the drugs commonly used in medication abortions. Some seek an outright ban, while others seek to replicate Louisiana’s legislation that classifies the drug as a controlled substance. Others aim to restrict access by claiming the drugs pose environmental risks. At least one piece of legislation argues that the chemicals in abortion pills pose a public health threat once they are passed through a person and then flushed into wastewater. (Weixel and O'Connell-Domenech, 11/12)
Abortion updates from Idaho, Kentucky, and Maryland —
AP:
Women Suing Over Idaho's Abortion Ban Describe Dangerous Pregnancies, Becoming 'Medical Refugees'
Four women suing over Idaho’s strict abortion bans told a judge Tuesday how excitement over their pregnancies turned to grief and fear after they learned their fetuses were not likely to survive to birth — and how they had to leave the state to get abortions amid fears that pregnancy complications would put their own health in danger. “We felt like we were being made refugees, medical refugees,” said Jennifer Adkins, one of the plaintiffs in the case. (Boone, 11/12)
AP:
A Pregnant Woman Sues For The Right To An Abortion In Challenge To Kentucky's Near-Total Ban
A pregnant woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to restore the right to an abortion in Kentucky in the latest challenge to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. The suit, filed in state court in Louisville, claims that Kentucky laws blocking abortions violate the plaintiff’s constitutional rights to privacy and self-determination. It asks that both state laws be struck down by a judge in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The woman, a state resident identified by the pseudonym Mary Poe to protect her privacy, is about seven weeks pregnant, the suit said. She wants to terminate her pregnancy but cannot legally do so in Kentucky, it said. (Schreiner, 11/12)
KFF Health News:
Maryland Is Training More Health Workers To Offer Abortion Care
In the two counties around nurse practitioner Samantha Marsee’s clinic in rural northeastern Maryland, there’s not a single clinic that provides abortions. And until recently, Marsee herself wasn’t trained to treat patients who wanted to end a pregnancy. “I didn’t really have a lot of knowledge about abortion care,” she said. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, she watched state after state ban abortion, and Marsee decided to take part in the first class of a new training program offered by the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland-Baltimore. (Varney, 11/13)
Also —
Axios:
Homicide Found To Be Top Cause Of Maternal Death
Pregnant women or those who've given birth in the past year are likelier to be murdered than die from medical causes like preeclampsia or hemorrhaging, a new study in JAMA Network Open concludes. (Bettelheim, 11/13)
STI Infections Are Slowing; Health Experts Call For Cautious Optimism
Gonorrhea cases fell in nearly all age groups last year, CDC data show, and a new doxyPEP protocol is being hailed amid a drop in syphilis infections. Also: A Canadian teen hospitalized with bird flu is in critical condition.
The New York Times:
At Long Last, The Surge In S.T.I.S May Be Leveling Off
After decades of unrelenting increases, rates of sexually transmitted infections in the United States are showing hints of a downturn. Diagnoses of gonorrhea dipped in nearly all age groups last year, compared with 2022, and new cases of syphilis and chlamydia remained about the same, according to data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The results are not yet cause for celebration. (Mandavilli, 11/12)
NBC News:
Decrease In Syphilis Diagnoses Among Gay Men Most Likely Linked To Preventive Antibiotic Use
And importantly, diagnoses of primary and secondary syphilis — the most infectious stages of the infection — dropped 10% last year, to 53,000 cases. The decline was driven by a 13% drop in such syphilis diagnoses among gay and bisexual men, who are about 2% of the adult population but have historically accounted for nearly half of such cases. The half-dozen other infectious disease experts who spoke with NBC News about the CDC report said they believed the sudden turnaround in syphilis diagnoses among gay and bisexual men was likely to be an early signal of such men’s eager adoption of a new, proven protocol in which the oral antibiotic doxycycline is used for STI prevention. (Ryan, 11/12)
In other public health news —
CIDRAP:
Canadian Teen With Suspected Avian Flu In Critical Condition
A British Columbia (BC) teen from the Fraser Health region who was hospitalized with an earlier announced presumptive positive H5 avian flu infection is in critical condition, the province's top health official said today. In a media briefing streamed live on Canada's Global News, Bonnie Henry, MD, BC's health officer, shared the latest investigation findings, noting that the patient's symptoms began on November 2, and he or she was seen that day at a hospital emergency room. She said initial symptoms included conjunctivitis, fever, and cough. (Schnirring, 11/12)
Axios:
Cases Hit Pre-COVID Lows As Virus Season Begins
The U.S. may be heading into Thanksgiving with respiratory disease levels at lows not seen since before the pandemic, and with few immediate signs of another tripledemic. Instead of seasonal flu, COVID-19 or RSV, the big public health concern at the moment is walking pneumonia — a bacterial infection of the lungs that's hitting kids and adults at levels not seen in years. (Reed, 11/13)
CIDRAP:
FDA Removes Clinical Trial Hold On Novavax COVID-Flu Combo And Flu Vaccines
Novavax yesterday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a clinical hold on its new drug application for its COVID-flu combination and standalone flu vaccines. In a statement, the company said the step paves the way for it to begin enrolling participants for a phase 3 trial. (Schnirring, 11/12)
Small Change For PT, OT Practitioners May Have Big Effect On Health Systems
As Modern Healthcare reports, CMS has relaxed supervision requirements for physical and occupational therapist assistants from “direct” to “general.” The change could help health systems manage patient volume and reduce Medicare spending.
Modern Healthcare:
New Physical, Occupational Therapy Rule May Ease Hospital Burden
A policy change enabling physical and occupational therapy practitioners to treat Medicare beneficiaries with less oversight could benefit health systems and other providers. Tucked inside the Physician Fee Schedule final rule for 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relaxed supervision requirements for physical and occupational therapist assistants from “direct” to “general.” (Early, 11/12)
In other health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Cardinal Health To Acquire Two More Specialty Companies
Cardinal Health has entered definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in GI Alliance, a gastroenterology management services organization, and the entirety of Advanced Diabetes Supply Group, a diabetes medical equipment supplier. Cardinal expects to acquire Advanced Diabetes Supply for an estimated $1.1 billion and 71% ownership of GI Alliance for an estimated $2.8 billion. Both deals are expected to close by early 2025, pending regulatory approvals. (DeSilva, 11/12)
Modern Healthcare:
SSM Health, Inbound Health Expand Partnership To Hospital-At-Home
SSM Health and healthcare technology company Inbound Health expanded an at-home healthcare partnership at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin to include hospital-level care at home. St. Louis, Missouri-based SSM Health and Inbound Health launched a hospital-at-home program last week for certain patients to receive acute-level care where they live. The new program can treat up to five patients at a time with illnesses such as cellulitis or certain respiratory, circulatory or heart conditions, an SSM Health spokesperson said. (Eastabrook, 11/12)
The Colorado Sun:
UCHealth Agrees To $23 Million Settlement Over False Billing Claims
UCHealth, the state’s largest medical provider, has reached a $23 million settlement with federal authorities over allegations that it overbilled for emergency care at its hospitals, the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. (Ingold, 11/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Centene President Ken Fasola To Exit Company In 2025
Centene President Ken Fasola will exit the company next summer. Fasola will hand off his duties before the end of the year and retire from Centene on July 1, the health insurance company announced in a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing. He will remain as a strategic advisor to CEO Sarah London until his departure, the SEC filing said. (Tepper, 11/12)
In pharmaceutical and technology news —
Stat:
A Scrap Of Data On Amgen's Obesity Drug MariTide Wipes Out $12B In Market Value
On Tuesday, a tiny shred of data on Amgen’s lead obesity candidate — not yet verified — erased $12 billion in market value. The data, spotted by an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, focused on concerns about potential side effects with the drug, called MariTide. Once they were shared widely in an investor note, the company’s shares fell 7%, a reminder that its stock is in a highly precarious position ahead of a critical readout of the therapy. (Chen, 11/12)
Stat:
RNA Startup Orna Therapeutics Cuts More Jobs
Biotech startup Orna Therapeutics has cut more jobs in its second round of layoffs in the last year, STAT has learned. Orna was part of a buzzy cohort of companies established in the wake of the Covid pandemic, planning to create new, more durable types of RNA-based medicines. It launched in 2021 and quickly garnered attention from Gilead subsidiary Kite Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, and Merck. (DeAngelis, 11/12)
FiercePharma:
FDA Shoots Down Intercept's Bid For Full Approval Of Ocaliva
In the wake of an unfavorable advisory committee meeting in September, Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ bid to win full approval for its liver disease drug Ocaliva has come up short. Intercept on Tuesday revealed that it received a complete response letter from the FDA, dashing the company’s hopes of turning Ocaliva’s accelerated green light into a traditional approval for the rare autoimmune disease primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). (Kansteiner, 11/12)
Stat:
Schizophrenia Drug AbbVie Picked Up In $9 Billion Acquisition Fails In Key Trials
AbbVie said Monday that its experimental treatment for schizophrenia failed to significantly help patients in two trials, a blow to the company, which got the drug through its recent $9 billion acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics. (Chen, 11/11)
St. Paul, Minnesota, Will Erase $40M In Medical Debt For 32,000 Residents
Meanwhile, Illinois will receive a large opioid settlement; North Carolina makes progress in overdose rates; health advocates seek to extend insurance subsidies for young adults in Maryland; and more.
Minnesota Public Radio:
St. Paul To Wipe Out Medical Debt For 32,000 Residents
St. Paul officials are sending letters to 32,000 people this week alerting them that their medical debt will be erased. Residents didn’t have to apply to be eligible. Instead, the city analyzed resident incomes and debt levels and prioritized those with the highest need. (Ferguson, 11/12)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois To Receive $40M Opioid Settlement From Kroger
Illinois will receive a $40 million share of a $1.4 billion bipartisan national settlement with Kroger over the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced. The settlement is the latest contribution to the 2021 Illinois Opioid Allocation Agreement steered by Raoul and state’s attorneys. (Johnson, 11/12)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Overdose Deaths Seem To Be Dropping. Why?
Just as substance use experts celebrated a somewhat mysterious drop in drug overdose deaths across North Carolina, Hurricane Helene blew through the western part of the state, causing death and widespread property damage. In the storm’s aftermath, many residents found themselves without homes and businesses and facing an uncertain future. (Knopf, 11/13)
The Baltimore Sun:
Health Insurance Subsidy Extension Sought For Young Adults
Health advocates and elected officials are urging the Maryland General Assembly to extend health insurance subsidies to young adults during the upcoming legislative session. The Young Adult Health Insurance Subsidy Pilot Program has subsidized premiums for 67,000 young adults enrolled in the state’s health exchange, making it easier for them to get coverage and afford plans. Adults aged 18 to 37, a group that is least likely to have health coverage, make up nearly a third of all private-plan enrollments on the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, an all-time high. (Mirabella, 11/12)
KFF Health News:
'An Arm And A Leg' Podcast: Fight Health Insurance — With Help From AI
Meet Holden Karau: a San Francisco Bay Area software engineer who created an AI tool to help appeal insurance denials. Her project, Fight Health Insurance, is a labor of love. It draws on her tech expertise and years of experience fighting health insurance: for gender-affirming care, for rehab after getting hit by a car, and even for her dog, Professor Timbit. (11/13)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: DACA recipients can sign up for health plans under the Affordable Care Act for the first time, and some insurers and health care facilities are paying for ride-hailing services to get patients to appointments. (11/12)
Viewpoints: To Regain Trust, Public Health Experts Need To Explain Reasoning; Creating Racial Equity In AI
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The New York Times:
How To Talk About Fluoride, Vaccines And Raw Milk
Public health agencies typically tell people what to do and what not to do, but they don’t regularly explain why — or why people might hear something different from others. They also often fail to prioritize. In the end, advice for a range of topics is delivered with the same level of confidence and, seemingly, the same level of urgency. The problem is that when people find one piece of guidance is overstated, they may begin to distrust everything. (Emily Oster, 11/13)
Stat:
My Quest To Confront Racism In Health Care AI
Several years ago, teams of scholars published groundbreaking research that pointed to racial biases in algorithms that helped direct patient care at major health systems in the U.S. Those algorithms, the studies found, adversely affected the care of Black and Latinx patients across multiple medical categories. For instance, the researchers uncovered racial biases in the prediction algorithms used by to identify more medically complex patients, such that Black patients were far less likely to qualify for additional care than their white counterparts. (Amber Nigam, 11/13)
Scientific American:
We Need To Ensure Legal Cannabis Is Safe
In my work as director of the Addiction Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, I know that we still lack sufficient understanding of how these modern, highly potent and concentrated forms of cannabis affect our health. (Yasmin Hurd, 11/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Let Your Voices Be Heard To Protect Gains Made Across Healthcare
There is information to impart and just as importantly, misinformation to combat. There are the drugs, services, routine testing and medical devices that hospitals, insurers and companies offer, all with an eye toward improving people’s health and organizations’ results. It is a business, after all. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 11/11)
The New York Times:
A New Campaign Against Loneliness Starts With A Potluck
I have never seen a guest show up to a potluck dinner in the service dress of a vice admiral. And until last month, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy had never worn his uniform to one. But there he was in a plush Washington neighborhood near Rock Creek Park, attending a potluck in his official capacity as the nation’s chief medical officer, to start the next phase of his continuing public campaign against social isolation. (Julia Moskin, 11/12)