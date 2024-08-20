US Fertility Rate Posts All-Time Low
There were about 68,000 fewer babies born in 2023 compared with the year before, CDC data indicate. Moreover, fewer women are seeking prenatal care, a trend attributed in part to the lack of access to reproductive health care in states that have taken a hardline stance on abortion.
CNN:
US Fertility Rate Dropped To Record Low In 2023, CDC Data Shows
Women in the United States are having babies less often, and the fertility rate reached a record low in 2023, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2023, the US fertility rate fell another 3% from the year before, to a historic low of about 55 births for every 1,000 females ages 15 to 44, according to final data published Tuesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Just under 3.6 million babies were born last year, about 68,000 fewer than the year before. (McPhillips, 8/20)
NBC News:
More Pregnant Women Are Going Without Prenatal Care, CDC Finds
The number of women going through pregnancy without prenatal care is growing — even though the overall number of babies born in the U.S. is falling, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The lopsided trend, published Tuesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, may reflect, in part, a growing number of women unable to access OB/GYN care after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. (Edwards, 8/20)
Also —
Newsweek:
Tiny Homes Are Being Built For Homeless Pregnant Women In Texas
Tiny homes expected to shelter homeless pregnant women are being built by the Westside Pregnancy Center in El Paso, Texas. The three homes, which are already under construction behind the Westside Community Church, should be completed by October. While the nonprofit pregnancy resource center in the border city describes itself as focusing on "helping families in need with free resources, including pregnancy tests, essential baby items, ultrasounds, classes and more," the organization has close ties to the pro-life movement. (8/19)
The New York Times:
Walz Family Fertility Journey Ran Not Through I.V.F. But Another Common Treatment
Unlike in vitro fertilization, the procedure used by the Walzes does not involve freezing embryos, so it has not been targeted by anti-abortion leaders. (Harmon, 8/19)