Viewpoint: New Legislation Equals Lower Costs For Chemo; Women Demand Better Than Roe
Editorial writers tackle chemotherapy costs, reproductive rights, long covid and more.
The Washington Post:
‘Site-Neutral’ Payments For Chemotherapy Could Save Medicare Billions
As if to prove that every rule has an exception, the usually dysfunctional Republican-majority House of Representatives has at least one sensible piece of bipartisan legislation on its record: In December it passed a health-care measure called the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act on a 320-71 vote. (3/14)
Bloomberg:
Roe V Wade Isn't Enough. Women Deserve More
Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, said her St. Paul, Minnesota clinic has seen a 25% increase in patients seeking abortion services since Roe was overturned. (Patricia Lopez, 3/15)
USA Today:
Long COVID, With No Treatment In Sight, Took My Life As I Knew It
My life changed on March 17, 2021. I went to bed completely unaware of how badly I could be impacted, as a healthy person, by COVID-19, and woke up to the start of a chronic illness that has profoundly altered my life. (Rachel Beale, 3/15)
USA Today:
Racial Disparity In Healthcare Cost Lives. Medical School Must Be Free
Memories of our medical school years at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine still linger – lifelong friends, memorable professors, caring for sick patients across the Bronx. And finally, a decade removed from graduation, our monthly student loan payments. (Dr. Jessica Faiz and Dr. Utibe R. Essien, 3/15)
Stat:
Why Scientists Need Input From Humanists On Sensitive Research
Scientists are taught early in our training that criticism is a fundamental part of the job. What we are not usually trained to navigate, however, is public backlash, which is exactly what followed the publication of the comprehensive genomic sequencing results from the All of Us Research Program. (Thiago Arzua, 3/15)