Viewpoints: Cuts To NIH Will Have Long-Lasting Implications; Why Are So Few Getting The HPV Vaccine?
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
NIH Cuts Set US Scientists And Research Back A Generation
To recap: In his first days in office, President Donald Trump targeted the NIH, which spends more than 80% of its $48 billion budget on grants and other funding to universities and hospitals around the country. That funding ground to a halt, and damage was amplified two weeks later when the administration excised $4 billion in overhead costs from NIH grants — money that institutions rely on to run their facilities and pay support staff. That was followed by job cuts at the agency — reportedly nearly 1,200 of them, in areas spanning Alzheimer’s research to cancer. (Some of these moves have been halted, at least temporarily, by the courts.) (Lisa Jarvis, 3/12)
NPR:
The HPV Vaccine Prevents Cancer. It Continues To Be Underutilized
Chris Riley's symptoms started in the summer of 2021. At first, he didn't think much about them. His throat felt a little sore, and he noticed hardening of his lymph nodes. At 57 years old, Riley was active and healthy. He biked everywhere and didn't even own a car. Riley, it turned out, had oropharyngeal cancer, which develops in the tonsils or throat. In Riley's case, it had originated in his left tonsil, but by the time it was discovered — after visits to a dentist, a general practitioner, and an ear, nose and throat specialist — it had spread to his lymph nodes. (Lisa Doggett, 3/12)
Chicago Tribune:
Teens Need More Rest. High School Start Times Should Account For That.
Most public high schools begin the school day between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. That doesn’t just make them grumps in the morning; inadequate sleep can have negative cognitive and physical effects on teens, impairing their ability to focus and learn and, in the worst cases, potentially triggering chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and poor mental health. (3/13)
Houston Chronicle:
Harris County Commissioner: Houston Measles Risk Is 'Growing By The Day'
The outbreak is spreading now, as spring break travel is ramping up and the Houston Rodeo is drawing millions of visitors. That means the risk of transmission in our community is growing by the day. Experts are now warning unvaccinated people in our community — including babies who aren’t eligible for the measles vaccine until they reach 12 to 15 months — to avoid large crowds. (Lesley Briones, 3/11)
Stat:
HIV Self-Testing Must Be Promoted More Heavily
In May 2024, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a troubling report on a cluster of HIV infections, with more than 200 new cases since 2018 attributable to injection drug use in the Boston region. These findings have national implications: Similar HIV outbreaks have been described nationwide during the overdose crisis, including in West Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio. The increase in HIV cases amid the U.S. drug overdose crisis underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive response tailored to the unique challenges faced by people who use drugs. (Sabrina Assoumou, Sarah Miller and Meg von Lossnitzer, 3/13)