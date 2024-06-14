Viewpoints: Here’s How To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy; We Continue To See Negative Consequences Of Ending Roe
Editorial writers tackle vaccine hesitancy, reproductive rights, and rural health care.
Stat:
Telling New Stories Can Help People Get Beyond Vaccine Hesitancy
Nearly nine in 10 Americans strongly believe in the overall value of childhood vaccines. Reflecting the value communities place on them, every state and the District of Columbia require children to get vaccinated against certain diseases before they start school, including measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, and chickenpox. (Julie Sweetland, 6/14)
Stat:
The Legal Battle Over Abortion Pills Has Harmed Pregnancy Care
The Supreme Court unanimously shut down one of many troubling tugs of war over access to abortion. By tossing out FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, it quashed the utterly mistaken notion that the Food and Drug Administration improperly approved mifepristone, a drug used for medical abortion, nearly a quarter century ago. (Elizabeth Schmidt, 6/13)
The New York Times:
The Abortion Pill Stays Legal. But For How Long?
Rarely has a straightforward 9-to-0 decision at the Supreme Court felt as unsettling as it did on Thursday. (Jesse Wegman, 6/13)
Newsweek:
To Address Infertility, It's Time To Give Real Reproductive Health Options
Women should not spend years in pain struggling with "unexplained infertility" when restorative treatments could alleviate their pain and remove barriers to successfully conceiving and carrying children. Such methods may also increase a couple's success rates if they decide to still use IVF, too. (Natalie Dodson and Emma Waters, 6/13)
Stat:
Certificate Of Need Laws Hurt, Not Help, Rural Health Care, Expert Says
News watchers around the U.S. have likely seen the warnings: without certificate of need (CON) laws, hospitals will be forced to close their doors when for-profit organizations open and cherry pick commercially insured patients, leaving those in rural areas without care. The reality is that even with certificate of need laws in place, rural patients are already without care. States with these laws have 30% fewer rural hospitals and 13% fewer rural ambulatory surgical centers. (Sofia Hamilton and Thomas Kimbrell, 6/14)