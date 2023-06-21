Viewpoints: How Is The Overturning Of Roe Holding Up?; Anti-Vaxxers Shouldn’t Be Given Debate Platform
Editorial writers tackle abortion, anti-vaxxers, covid, and mental health.
The Washington Post:
Abortion, Not Trump, Is The GOP's Biggest Problem In 2024
We are fast approaching the first anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, arguably the most hotly criticized Supreme Court ruling in the 126 years since Plessy v. Ferguson. (Jennifer Rubin, 6/20)
The Washington Post:
Joe Rogan Wants A ‘Debate’ On Vaccines. That’s Just The Problem.
Like many a crank before him, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided that the best way to promote his ideas — mostly opposition to vaccines, with a smattering of various conspiracy theories thrown in — would be to run for president. (Paul Waldman, 6/20)
The Washington Post:
Ashish Jha Has Prepared Us For Future Covid Surges. He Deserves Credit.
The United States is in a better position to respond to emerging covid threats than it was a year ago. That’s in no small part because of the efforts of Ashish Jha. (Leana S. Wen, 6/21)
In mental health news —
Houston Chronicle:
Climate Change Is Hurting Kids' Mental Health. Here's What To Do.
The Surgeon General recently highlighted social media as a source of harm to children’s mental health. But there’s another risk factor that’s going unnoticed. We need to talk about what climate change means for children’s mental health. (Betty Lai, 6/20)
The Baltimore Sun:
As Mental Health Worsens Among College Students, Schools And Instructors Must Adapt
Unless colleges devise more creative mental health safety nets, they risk losing or partially preparing a generation of college students. (Andrew Reiner, 6/20)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
The Human Bond Is Crucial To Therapy, And It Can't Be Replicated By AI
As a psychotherapist, I suggest we can’t have a discussion about AI doing therapy without addressing the key role that human attachment — the type of physical, emotional trusting bond between people — plays in healing and meaning making. (Richard Brouillette, 6/19)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
I Sought Mental Health Therapy From ChatGPT
Research on delivery of mental health services via teletherapy returned substantial benefits in terms of accessibility and convenience even before the start of the pandemic, so let’s take this premise a step further. (Jamie Evan Bichelman, 6/19)
Kansas City Star:
Don’t Wait: Restrict Missouri Kids’ Social Media Access Now
One-third of teenage girls seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021. This devastating fact, recently reported by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, can lead to only one conclusion: Our society is failing young people. (Brock Foley, 6/18)