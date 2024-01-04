Viewpoints: New Antibiotic Is Reason To Cheer, But Costs Could Sink It; Stop Pretending Covid Isn’t A Problem
Nature:
A New Class Of Antibiotics Is Cause For Cautious Celebration — But The Economics Must Be Fixed
Two studies published on January 3 in Nature report a new class of drug candidates for tackling A. baumannii infections. One of these compounds has already made it into clinical trials, but it is still a long way from being approved for clinical use. The obstacles for developing such compounds are not just scientific: the economic incentives are insufficient for many companies to take the risk. As the threat of resistance grows, the international community must do more to shepherd promising drugs from bench to bedside. (1/3)
Los Angeles Times:
The U.S. Is Facing The Biggest Covid Wave Since Omicron. Why Are We Still Playing Make-Believe?
The pandemic is far from over, as evidenced by the rapid rise to global dominance of the JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2. This variant is a derivative of BA.2.86, the only other strain that has carried more than 30 new mutations in the spike protein since Omicron first came on the scene more than two years ago. This should have warranted designation by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern with a Greek letter, such as Pi. (Eric J. Topol, 1/4)
Dallas Morning News:
We Can Stop Hospital Monopolies From Driving Up Costs For Texas
It is a tough time for most Americans. We’re experiencing the effects of staggering inflation across all areas of our daily lives. Not only have our grocery bills increased, medical costs are soaring. There are many things that our congressional members should be focusing on to provide more financial stability and freedom for American consumers. (Genevieve Collins, 1/4)
Stat:
Why Psychiatrists Like Me Stop Taking Insurance
“I’m sorry, but I’m unable to take on new patients at this time.” I’ve said that line hundreds of times in the 15 years since I started my solo private practice in psychiatry. I feel terrible each time I say it. Someone on the other end of the phone is suffering and has taken the difficult step to call for help — probably multiple calls, given the longstanding shortage of psychiatrists — and yet I added to their hopelessness. (Andrew Popper, 1/4)
The Washington Post:
Texas, Where Women Are Less Important Than A Fetus
Texas doesn’t care if pregnant women die. That comes as no surprise in the post-Dobbs abortion landscape. But it’s worth noting when the state’s unceasing cruelty is aided and abetted by federal judges. (Ruth Marcus, 1/3)
The New York Times:
Millions Die Of Malaria With Miracle Drugs At Hand
In late October a large-scale pilot rollout of the malaria vaccine RTS,S in parts of Africa by the World Health Organization was shown to have reduced child mortality in by 13 percent over four years, Science reported. It was so astonishing that mortality reduction in one disease could reshape the prospects of all childhood deaths that the epidemiologist who led the program said she expected gasps in the audience when the news was announced. (David Wallace-Wells, 1/3)