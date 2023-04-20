Viewpoints: No Direct Link Between Pediatric Hepatitis And Covid; What’s Driving Anorexia Up?
Editorial writers tackle pediatric hepatitis, anorexia, and suicide.
Chicago Tribune:
Did COVID-19 Cause Pediatric Hepatitis? Skepticism Helped Find An Answer
As it has been said of war, first impressions are often wrong. The public may lose interest in the disease if it disappears, but the professionals, knowing the disease may reappear, must be patient in uncovering its origins, even if it takes years. (Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein, 4/20)
The New York Times:
Why Are So Many Girls Suffering From Anorexia?
Freeman, the author of a riveting new memoir, “Good Girls: A Study and Story of Anorexia,” became sick during the 1990s, but over the last few years, the incidence of anorexia, which predominantly affects preteen and teenage girls, seems to have gone up. (Pamela Paul, 4/20)
Dallas Morning News:
Screen Time And Suicide: There Is A Connection, And We All Need To Be Concerned
A 2023 study published in Preventive Medicine found that there is a clear correlation between screen time and suicidality among young people. (Yaron Litwin, 4/20)