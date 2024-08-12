Viewpoints: Overturning Roe Has Had Worldwide Consequences; We Must Get Mpox Under Control
Editorial writers tackle these issues and others.
Newsweek:
The 'Dobbs' Decision On Abortion Is Hurting People The World Over
For nearly 50 years, the U.S. inspired the expansion of sexual and reproductive rights around the world. In the first three decades after Roe v. Wade, more than 56 countries joined America in expanding access to reproductive health care. Then, in 1994, the U.S. played a pivotal role at the International Conference on Population and Development, which brought together 179 governments to support sexual and reproductive health and rights as fundamental to sustainable development. (Grace Meng, Barbara Lee, and Diana DeGette, 8/9)
Stat:
Controlling Mpox Is An Urgent Goal
As a global health investor and public health advocate, I understand the benefit of weight loss drugs and the rush to promote Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 drugs. What I cannot wrap my head around is how, almost 45 years after the World Health Organization announced that smallpox had been eradicated, the world is once again dealing with smallpox vaccines and treatments, this time aimed at mpox. (Guilia Balconi, 8/11)
Stat:
Psychedelic Medicine's 'Plan B': Lessons From Reproductive Health
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision not to approve Lykos Therapeutics’ application for MDMA (a psychedelic drug known on the street as Ecstasy or molly) plus therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder comes as no surprise, given an advisory panel’s “no” vote on the application in June. But if lessons from reproductive health are any signal, I believe there is a future for psychedelics in health care. (Susannah Baruch, 8/11)
The Washington Post:
Trump Won’t ‘Touch’ Social Security, Medicare But May Destabilize Them
In 2023, Medicare Advantage covered more than half of all Medicare participants for the first time in its 20-year history — 30.8 million seniors. In theory, the program taps the private-profit motive to save Medicare money and raise quality of care. In practice, insurers game the system. (8/9)
Stat:
Noah Lyles And Covid: How Not To Manage Health At The Olympics
It is absurd to leave the final decision to compete at the Olympics to any athlete. They will all say yes. Their focus is on winning, most are young and feel immortal, and they aren’t thinking much either about others or the long-term impact of risky competition on their health. (Arthur L. Caplan, 8/9)