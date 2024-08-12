- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Exercise Is Key for Parkinson's Relief. But Bias, Underdiagnosis Hold Black Patients Back.
Watch: Where the Presidential and VP Candidates Stand on Health Policy
Journalists Highlight Maternal Health Challenges in Rural America, From Iowa to Georgia
Exercise is considered fundamental treatment for Parkinson’s disease, a progressive condition that attacks the central nervous system. But there’s a huge equity gap, researchers say, with Black people missing from popular treatment programs. (Elizabeth Cohen, )
How do the top-of-the-ticket candidates compare on abortion, medical debt, and more? Here’s what you need to know. ( )
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff took to the airwaves in the last couple of weeks to discuss maternal health care challenges in rural areas. Here’s a collection of their appearances. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
MENDING MEDICARE
'Medicare for All'
cannot happen here quickly.
Will we fix the rates?
- Zac Aulson
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
FDA Rejects MDMA As PTSD Treatment
California-based Lykos Therapeutics plans to ask the agency to reconsider its decision after concerns were raised about the data surrounding the psychedelic drug's effectiveness. Separately, the FDA gave the go-ahead for an epinephrine nasal spray to treat allergic reactions.
USA Today:
FDA Rejects Psychedelic Drug MDMA For Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday rejected a California drug company's request to market the psychedelic drug MDMA combined with talk therapy as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. The federal drug regulator told San Jose, California-based Lykos Therapeutics it completed a review of the company's application but would not approve MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, as a treatment for PTSD. (Alltucker, 8/9)
Stat:
MDMA Papers Retracted Over Data
The journal Psychopharmacology has retracted three papers about MDMA-assisted psychotherapy — right on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of the closely watched treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. (Keshavan, 8/11)
In other FDA news on 'mushroom microdosing' —
USA Today:
Diamond Shruumz Recall Now Linked To 113 Cases, 42 Hospitalizations
On Thursday, the FDA released the first round of lab results from testing done on different Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, revealing that some of the products contained prescription or controlled substances and unlisted compounds. The announcement also confirmed that, as of Aug. 2, the total number of reported illnesses linked to the micro-dosing sweets was up to 113 total with 42 hospitalizations and still two potentially associated deaths across 28 states. (Walrath-Holdridge, 8/9)
And the FDA has approved an alternative to EpiPens —
The Washington Post:
FDA Approves First Nasal Spray For Allergic Reactions
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a nasal spray for serious allergic reactions to food, medications and insect stings, marking the first needle-free treatment for such conditions. The epinephrine nasal spray is administered as a single dose in one nostril and will serve as a critical alternative to treating emergency allergic reactions without an injection, the agency said. (Roubein and Gilbert, 8/9)
More pharmaceutical news —
NPR:
Drugs Like Wegovy And Ozempic May Help Prevent Cancer
Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound have transformed treatment for obesity and diabetes. Now researchers are excited about their potential impact on other conditions, including addiction and sleep apnea — and even cancer. ... In several recent studies, they show early promise in preventing many common cancers — including breast, colon, liver, and ovarian — known to be driven by obesity and excess weight. (Noguchi, 8/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Eli Lilly Is Gaining On Novo Nordisk In The Obesity Race
Novo Nordisk had a big head start in the race to dominate the weight-loss market. But Eli Lilly is catching up fast. The two companies’ divergent earnings reports this week showed that Indianapolis-based Lilly is moving faster than its Denmark-headquartered counterpart in the race to win the GLP-1 war. (Wainer, 8/9)
CIDRAP:
In Older Adults, Common Oral Antibiotics Linked To Higher Risk Of Serious Skin Reactions
New research shows that commonly prescribed oral antibiotics are tied to increased risk of severe skin reactions in older adults. In a study published yesterday in JAMA, researchers in Toronto looked at two decades worth of data on hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits for serious cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs) and found significant associations with the use of sulfonamides, cephalosporins, and other commonly prescribed classes of antibiotics. (Dall, 8/9)
Schumer Vows To Block Measure That Would Slash CDC Funding 22%
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says he'll reject any legislation that includes the cut. A current bill in the House also aims to pare spending on programs that address firearm injuries and opioid overdose prevention.
AP:
Schumer Says He Will Work To Block Any Effort In The Senate To Significantly Cut The CDC's Budget
The Senate’s top Democrat said Sunday he will work to block a plan that would significantly cut the proposed budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning that such a spending reduction could endanger the public. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told The Associated Press he would block legislation from passing the Senate if it were to include the proposed cut. Democrats said the proposal in a House bill includes a reduction of the CDC’s proposed budget by $1.8 billion, or about 22%, that would harm public health. The Republican-led effort also would mean a major cut in programs designed to address firearm injuries and opioid overdose prevention. (8/11)
AP:
The US Government Wants To Make It Easier For You To Click The 'Unsubscribe' Button
Efforts being rolled out Monday include a new Federal Communications Commission inquiry into whether to impose requirements on communications companies that would make it as easy to cancel a subscription or service as it was to sign up for one. ... Also Monday, the heads of the departments of Labor and of Health and Human Services are asking health insurance companies and group health plans to make improvements to customer interactions with their health coverage, and “in the coming months will identify additional opportunities to improve consumers’ interactions with the health care system,” according to a White House summary. (Hussein, 8/12)
KFF Health News:
How do the top-of-the-ticket candidates compare on abortion, medical debt, and more? Here’s what you need to know. (Norman, 8/12)
AP:
Vivek Murthy Traces Approach To Surgeon General Role Back To Family Dinner Table
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy traces his unconventional approach to the job back to his family dinner table. Now, in his second term as the 'Nation's Doctor,' Murthy hasn’t run from politics – as his mother hoped – he’s charged toward it. (Weitz, 8/11)
In military health news —
Military.com:
Housing Agency Scraps Catch-22-Type Rule That Kept Disabled Homeless Vets From Receiving Rent Vouchers
Homeless veterans who were wounded, injured or became sick during their time in uniform will no longer have their disability benefits counted against them in the struggle to find affordable housing. In the face of an ongoing class-action suit brought by veterans in Los Angeles, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, announced Thursday that the rule, which counted service-connected disability benefits as income in deciding whether veterans qualified for housing vouchers, is being scrapped. (Sisk, 8/9)
American Homefront Project:
Facing A Deadline, More Than 300,000 Claims Are Filed In The Camp Lejeune Case
Facing an Saturday deadline, hundreds of thousands of Marine Corps veterans, family members and others have filed claims in one of the biggest toxic exposure cases in the nation’s history. From 1953 to 1987, tainted water on Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was laced with chemicals that have been linked to a host of illnesses, including several forms of cancer and Parkinson’s disease. (Price, 8/9)
Covid Is Now Categorized As Endemic Disease, US Health Officials Say
The revised classification means covid is here to stay, but we can manage it better because it is now predictable. The change in stance does not affect any guidance on how to deal with the disease and comes as reports show most areas of the U.S. are seeing consistent rises in covid infections.
NPR:
Is COVID Endemic Yet? Yep, Says The CDC. Here's What That Means
Four years after SARS-CoV2 sparked a devastating global pandemic, U.S. health officials now consider COVID-19 an endemic disease. "At this point, COVID-19 can be described as endemic throughout the world," Aron Hall, the deputy director for science at the CDC's coronavirus and other respiratory viruses division, told NPR in an interview. That means, essentially, that COVID is here to stay in predictable ways. The classification doesn't change any official recommendations or guidelines for how people should respond to the virus. (Stein, 8/9)
CIDRAP:
US COVID Activity Continues To Pick Up
US COVID indicators show no sign of slowing down, with most areas of the country seeing consistent rises, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest data updates. Emergency department encounters for COVID make up 2.3% of all visits, up 4.1% from the previous week. Levels are highest—in the moderate range—across the South and Southeast. (Schnirring, 8/9)
Los Angeles Times:
This Is California’s Strongest Summer COVID Wave In Years. Why It Got So Bad
California’s strongest summer COVID wave in years is still surging, and an unusual midsummer mutation may be partly to blame. There are a number of possible culprits behind the worst summer infection spike since 2022, experts say. A series of punishing heat waves and smoke from devastating wildfires have kept many Californians indoors, where the disease can more easily spread. Most adults are also well removed from their last brush with the coronavirus, or their last vaccine dose — meaning they’re more vulnerable to infection. But changes in the virus have also widened the scope of the surge. (Lin II, 8/12)
CNN:
Noah Lyles’ Decision To Race With Covid-19 Was A Risky One, Experts Say
US sprinter Noah Lyles’ admission that he raced in the men’s 200 meters at the Paris Olympics on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19 has reignited a familiar debate: whether it’s OK to treat Covid like any other respiratory infection. (Goodman, 8/9)
In covid vaccine news —
The New York Times:
Should You Get A Covid Shot Now?
Patients keep asking Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, the same question: Is it time to get another Covid shot? ... Experts said the right time for your next Covid shot will depend on your health status and what you’re hoping to get from the vaccines. (Blum, 8/12)
Houston Chronicle:
University Of Houston Nasal Vaccine Prevents COVID From Spreading
A team of researchers from the University of Houston have developed a new vaccine to treat and prevent the spread of flu and multiple coronavirus strains. Through two nasal sprays — an immune activating therapeutic treatment and a new vaccine — the team of UH researchers have not only broken ground on vaccinating against SARS-CoV-2 and the flu virus, but also on creating a universal coronavirus vaccine. (Babbar, 8/10)
Reuters:
Meta Beats Censorship Lawsuit By RFK Jr's Anti-Vaccine Group
Meta Platforms defeated an appeal by Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., challenging its censorship of Facebook posts that spread misinformation about vaccines' efficacy and safety. In a decision on Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said the nonprofit did not show that Meta worked with or was coerced by federal officials to suppress views challenging "government orthodoxy" on vaccines. (Stempel, 8/9)
Michigan Health Department Reports Human Case Of Swine Flu
The state's Department of Health and Human Services says the source of the patient's exposure is still under investigation but that the risk to the public is low. The person has recovered.
Mlive.Com:
Swine Flu Detected In Michigan Resident
An Ingham County resident has been infected with swine flu despite no known exposure to a sick pig or other animal. The infected person tested positive for the influenza A H3N2 variant in late July, state health officials announced Friday afternoon, Aug. 9, after confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The person has since recovered. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, said officials believe this is an isolated case and risk to the general public is low. It’s the first confirmed case in Michigan this year. (Hicks, 8/9)
On mpox, bird flu, and rabies —
The Washington Post:
Why A Growing Mpox Outbreak Has The World Worried Again
Global health authorities are sounding an alarm about surging mpox infections in Africa that have left hundreds dead, thousands sick and inflicted suffering in nations previously spared from the viral disease. Cases in Africa have surpassed 15,000 this year, exceeding the toll in all of 2023. Infections are concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where mpox has been endemic for decades, reaching record highs and infecting and killing mostly children. The virus has spilled into countries that have never recorded outbreaks, including Kenya and the Ivory Coast. (Nirappil, 8/9)
CIDRAP:
Poll: Americans' Knowledge, Concern About Mpox Has Dropped
As a large mpox outbreak in Africa has set off alarm bells in the global health community, Americans' knowledge of the virus and risk factors surrounding transmission has dropped compared to just 2 years ago, according to new survey from researchers at the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. (Soucheray, 8/9)
USA Today:
Feds Prep Millions Of Bird Flu Vaccines To Avoid Next Pandemic
Already, 4.8 million doses of a potential vaccine are sitting in an undisclosed Seqirus distribution center, ready for delivery if needed. “An exercise like this gives our partners a chance to exercise that muscle, to make sure that the manufacturing’s there,” Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told USA TODAY during an exclusive tour of the vaccine factory in late July. (Cuevas and Weintraub, 8/12)
CBS News:
Colorado Health Officials Warn Adopters After Puppy Tests Positive For Rabies
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is contacting people who attended a puppy adoption event last month in one Colorado city. The health department is screening attendees after a puppy tested positive for rabies on Wednesday. CDPHE says the rabies-positive puppy came from Texas and has since been euthanized. (Mason, 8/10)
Harvard Says It Will Keep Sackler Name On Campus Buildings Despite Protests
The decision runs counter to several other institutions who have removed the name, including Tufts University and the Louvre in Paris. In other news: An employee who died at a California prison may have been exposed to fentanyl while opening mail.
AP:
Harvard Rebuffs Protests And Won't Remove Sackler Name From Two Buildings
Harvard University has decided against removing from campus buildings the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin, despite protests from parents whose children fatally overdosed. The decision last month by the Harvard Corporation to retain Arthur M. Sackler’s name on a museum building and second building runs counter to the trend among several institutions around the world that have removed the Sackler name in recent years. (Casey, 8/9)
AP:
Worker's Death At California Federal Prison Investigated For Possible Fentanyl Exposure, AP Learns
A worker at a federal prison in California has died and investigators are examining whether he was exposed to fentanyl shortly before his death, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Marc Fischer, a mailroom supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, died Friday after he reported feeling ill earlier, the people said. They said he was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening. Investigators are examining whether he was exposed to a substance authorities believe was fentanyl while he screening mail at the prison, the people said. (Balsamo and Sisak, 8/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare’s Opioid Limits Didn’t Protect This Doctor’s Patients From Deadly Overdoses
Many who have died of overdoses in this retirement haven in recent years have a common thread. They were Medicare patients of Dr. Ricky Lockett, a local pain specialist. Lockett is one of the nation’s most prolific prescribers of opioid painkillers to elderly or disabled people covered by the federal program, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Medicare data. At least 21 of his Medicare patients died of drug overdoses between 2017 and 2021, the highest number for any doctor in the U.S., the analysis showed. Scores more survived overdoses. Some of them mixed prescription and street drugs. ... Lockett said he knows he is an unusually heavy opioid prescriber. He attributed that to his population of patients, mostly on Medicare, who often come to him with longstanding pain and disability issues, and to his practice’s focus on medication-based pain management. (Maremont, Weaver, McGinty and Mathews, 8/10)
The Baltimore Sun:
Baltimore Reaches $45 Million Settlement With CVS In Opioid Lawsuit
Baltimore has reached a $45 million settlement with CVS, ending another piece of the city’s ongoing lawsuit against major American drug companies and distributors accused of contributing to the opioid crisis. Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced the settlement, which ends the city’s claims against CVS, in a news release late Friday. So far, the city has won $90 million from opioid companies it is suing, including another $45 million Baltimore received from a settlement with the drugmaker Allergan. (O'Neill, 8/9)
Carolina Public Press:
From Addiction To Peer Support. How Those Who Recover Show Others A Path Forward In NC.
Thirty-three years ago, doctors prescribed opioids for Julie McAllister to help her recover from a partial hysterectomy. She spent the next 26 years of her life in an all-consuming addiction. Her ex-husband and two adult children fell into addiction alongside her. Both of her children suffered multiple overdoses. (Sartwell, 8/11)
Deseret News:
The Rural Utah Community At The Crossroads Of The Fentanyl Epidemic
The highway headed into Price, Utah, has more roadkill on it than moving cars. Through the windy canyons, there is an abandoned, sunken ghost town and periods of time without cellphone reception. Highway 6 may seem out-of-sight and out-of-mind to northern city slickers, but it is one of the routes drug traffickers take to distribute fentanyl and heroin to dealers across the state. Price, in the heart of Utah’s Carbon County, is at the crossroads of a growing, deadly drug problem in Utah. (Seariac, 8/10)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Rural NC County Aims To Reopen Hospital Using New Federal Program
The effort is happening in Martin County and leverages a federal program set up by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to try to reopen a facility closed in 2023 for financial reasons. Boosted nursing programs in North Carolina are among other news.
North Carolina Health News:
Rural NC County Pursues Experimental Plan To Revive Shuttered Hospital
It has been little over a year since Martin County, a rural community of 22,000 in eastern North Carolina, lost its hospital. ... Now, Martin County could become the first community in the nation to bring a closed facility back to life using a new federal program. (Baxley, 8/12)
Charlotte Ledger:
NC Colleges Ramp Up Focus On Nursing Programs
Jessica Nichols emerged from college with a bachelor’s degree in communications with her sights set on a broadcast journalism career. But after spending six years in the U.S. Army and becoming a mom, she felt called to an entirely different work path — nursing. Now, Nichols is one of seven students in Johnson & Wales University’s new nursing program that started in May on the Charlotte campus. If all goes according to plan, she’ll be eligible to sit for her registered nurse licensure exam in August 2025 and get a job in the specialty that most interests her: pediatric psychiatry. (Bolling, 8/10)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Jefferson County Hospital Hopes New Teaching Program Will Remedy The Area's Doctor Shortages
Uzma Jafry wrapped a blood pressure cuff around the 53-year-old man’s arm and began compressing the bulb. Her eyes locked on the wavering needle in the gauge mounted to the wall. Jafry, a medical student in a new teaching program that aims to bridge doctor shortages in smaller towns, listened as the patient described how after 25 years as a pipefitter, he began experiencing dizzy spells at work so severe he thought he might pass out. Last February he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Jafry looked closely as he held up a picture on his phone of a brain scan. (Merrilees, 8/9)
Gulf States Newsroom:
Why Medicaid Expansion In Some Southern States Is Stalling
For Roderick Givens, a radiation oncologist, the expansion of Medicaid isn’t just a policy issue. He practices medicine in a rural area in the Mississippi Delta and he sees daily how Medicaid coverage could help his uninsured patients. “I can’t tell you the number of patients who I see who come in with advanced disease, who have full-time jobs,” Givens said. “They haven’t seen a physician in years. They can’t afford it. They don’t have coverage.” (Hawkins, 8/9)
Roll Call:
Parental Rights Law Could Thwart Fight Against HIV
A new Tennessee parental rights law could have unintended consequences in a state that already has seen rising cases of HIV and syphilis, and as the U.S. sees a spike in syphilis cases. Tennessee’s law is part of a growing conservative movement to give parents more control over their children’s education and health care decisions, especially when it comes to gender and sexuality. Republicans in Congress have introduced similar legislation this year. (Raman, 8/12)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff took to the airwaves in the last couple of weeks to discuss maternal health care challenges in rural areas. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (8/10)
On the gun violence epidemic —
The Wall Street Journal:
New Uvalde Records Further Reveal Depth Of Police Inaction In Texas School Massacre
After an 18-year old shooter raced into a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in 2022, his uncle called the police in a panic, trying to find out if he could help, according to records made public Saturday. “My nephew, ma’am, he’s the shooter,” a distraught Armando Ramos told a 911 dispatcher. “Maybe he could listen to me…Maybe he could stand down or something.” The uncle’s phone call was released as part of a trove of 911 calls, body-camera footage, radio-traffic recordings, text messages and official documents made public Saturday after a lawsuit from a coalition of media organizations including The Wall Street Journal. (Findell and Otis, 8/11)
Study Finds Women, Black People Have Lower Survival Chances After CPR
The causes for the stark differences in survival rates found in the study are not clear. White people were three times more likely to live than Black people, and men were twice as likely to survive as women. In other news, an infant formula recall, health labeling for alcoholic drinks, and more.
USA Today:
Black People, Women Generally Less Likely To Survive After CPR
A new study has uncovered dramatic differences in outcomes based on the race and sex of the people who went into cardiac arrest and got CPR. White people were three times more likely than Black people to survive the episode, and men of any background were twice as likely to survive as women, researchers found. ... The findings published this week in the American Heart Association journal “Circulation” confounded researchers examining outcomes for the life-saving technique and opened up a new array of questions they're hoping to explore. (Cuevas, 8/9)
CNN:
Why Black Women Are Pushing To Diversify Health Care Industry
When Charmain Jackman and her husband decided to see a couple’s counselor, they had a list of criteria. As a Black psychologist of Barbadian descent, Jackman knew she was looking for a therapist of color who had experience working with couples. The search, however, proved to be more challenging than she expected. “We wanted someone who understood our culture,” Jackman told CNN. “We didn’t want to explain our family or immigrant experience.” Ultimately, Jackman said their therapist ended up being a White, Jewish woman because they struggled to find a therapist of color. (Mclean, 8/9)
More health and wellness news —
CBS News:
Perrigo Recalls Infant Formula Sold In 12 States, Including California
Perrigo Company is recalling of a batch — or 16,500 cans — of powdered baby formula sold by H-E-B grocery and CVS Health stores in 12 states due to elevated levels of vitamin D, the company said in a notice posted by federal regulators. The voluntary recall involves cans labeled H-E-B Baby Infant Premium Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron and CVS Health Infant Premium Infant formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder, the company stated. (Gibson, 8/9)
Axios:
Universal School Lunches May Improve Attendance And Reduce Obesity
Universal free school lunches are could lead to fewer cases of obesity, improved attendance and fewer suspensions, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. School lunches are becoming fodder for partisan politics with the selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — an ardent supporter of free school lunch programs — as Kamala Harris' running mate, Food Fix's Helena Bottemiller Evich pointed out. (Reed, 8/12)
Stat:
What’s In A Drink? U.S. Regulators Consider New Alcohol Label, But Health Advocates Want Even More
Over the past 35 years, the science of alcohol and its potential health harms has evolved, and some alcohol researchers and consumer protection advocates tell STAT that bottle labels should reflect that. Other nations, such as Ireland, are moving ahead with cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages, but there’s no concrete sign such a move would happen in the U.S. (Cueto, 8/12)
KFF Health News:
A few years ago, the organizers of one of the largest U.S. exercise programs for people with Parkinson’s disease realized they had a problem: Most of the students were white. “We’re always asking who’s not in the room, and why are they not in the room?” said David Leventhal, program director for Dance for PD with the Mark Morris Dance Group in New York City. (Cohen, 8/12)
Viewpoints: Overturning Roe Has Had Worldwide Consequences; We Must Get Mpox Under Control
Editorial writers tackle these issues and others.
Newsweek:
The 'Dobbs' Decision On Abortion Is Hurting People The World Over
For nearly 50 years, the U.S. inspired the expansion of sexual and reproductive rights around the world. In the first three decades after Roe v. Wade, more than 56 countries joined America in expanding access to reproductive health care. Then, in 1994, the U.S. played a pivotal role at the International Conference on Population and Development, which brought together 179 governments to support sexual and reproductive health and rights as fundamental to sustainable development. (Grace Meng, Barbara Lee, and Diana DeGette, 8/9)
Stat:
Controlling Mpox Is An Urgent Goal
As a global health investor and public health advocate, I understand the benefit of weight loss drugs and the rush to promote Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 drugs. What I cannot wrap my head around is how, almost 45 years after the World Health Organization announced that smallpox had been eradicated, the world is once again dealing with smallpox vaccines and treatments, this time aimed at mpox. (Guilia Balconi, 8/11)
Stat:
Psychedelic Medicine's 'Plan B': Lessons From Reproductive Health
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision not to approve Lykos Therapeutics’ application for MDMA (a psychedelic drug known on the street as Ecstasy or molly) plus therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder comes as no surprise, given an advisory panel’s “no” vote on the application in June. But if lessons from reproductive health are any signal, I believe there is a future for psychedelics in health care. (Susannah Baruch, 8/11)
The Washington Post:
Trump Won’t ‘Touch’ Social Security, Medicare But May Destabilize Them
In 2023, Medicare Advantage covered more than half of all Medicare participants for the first time in its 20-year history — 30.8 million seniors. In theory, the program taps the private-profit motive to save Medicare money and raise quality of care. In practice, insurers game the system. (8/9)
Stat:
Noah Lyles And Covid: How Not To Manage Health At The Olympics
It is absurd to leave the final decision to compete at the Olympics to any athlete. They will all say yes. Their focus is on winning, most are young and feel immortal, and they aren’t thinking much either about others or the long-term impact of risky competition on their health. (Arthur L. Caplan, 8/9)