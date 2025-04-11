Viewpoints: Police Need Mental Health Treatment Without Stigma; We Need A Modern Health Care Payment System
Opinion writers examine these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
Ending The Stigma For Police Seeking Help For Trauma Is The Place To Start
Police and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than be killed in the line of duty, according to a 2022 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation. (4/11)
Newsweek:
It's Time To Bring Health Care Systems Into The Digital Age
If Donald Trump and Elon Musk want a bold win for Americans, they should champion the creation of a PayPal for health care administration. The current fragmented system exists primarily to protect big insurance companies from competition. The rest of us pay with our time, our health, and sometimes our lives. (David Scheinker, Kevin Schulman, and Stefanos Zenios, 4/9)
Newsweek:
Former Surgeon General: Health Is A Shared Priority, Not A Privilege Of The Few
Recent job and funding cuts at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the current administration have sparked widespread concern over the future of public health in America. Significant reductions affecting vital institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Office of Minority Health raise questions about whether there is a sincere plan to improve America's health or if the intent is simply to dismantle existing infrastructures. (Jerome Adams, 4/9)
Newsweek:
Improving The Global Health Workforce Is A Bipartisan Imperative
We rely on trusted doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and their colleagues to care for us when we are sick. The same is true in communities worldwide. Yet, in low-resourced countries, they are overworked, underpaid, under-resourced, and in short supply. (Vanessa Kerry, Rabih Torbay, and Tina Flores, 4/8)