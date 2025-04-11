Administration News

AP: Trump Will Undergo His Annual Physical Friday After Years Of Reluctance To Share Medical Information Donald Trump is undergoing his annual physical on Friday, potentially giving the public its first details in years about the health of a man who in January became the oldest in U.S. history to be sworn in as president. “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump, 78, posted on his social media site. Despite long questioning predecessor Joe Biden ‘s physical and mental capacity, Trump himself has routinely kept basic facts about his own health shrouded in secrecy — shying away from traditional presidential transparency on medical issues. (Weissert, 4/11)

The Washington Post: RFK Jr: If You Smoke Or Eat Donuts, Should Society Pay For Your Health Care? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked whether society should pay for the health care of Americans who smoke or eat doughnuts when they know those habits can contribute to poor health outcomes. “If you’re smoking three packs of cigarettes a day, should you expect society to pay when you get sick?” the nation’s top health official asked in an interview released Wednesday with CBS News chief medical correspondent, physician Jon LaPook. (Weber, 4/10)

CIDRAP: Report: US COVID-Relief Funds Lost To Fraud Likely Total Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars Fraudulently obtained US COVID-19 economic relief funds likely amount to hundreds of billions of dollars, although the true scope will never be known, a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reveals. (Van Beusekom, 4/10)

CIDRAP: Nasal Bacteria May Boost COVID-19 Infection Risk A new study in eBioMedicine from researchers at George Washington University suggests certain types of nasal bacteria may make someone more likely to get a COVID-19 infection. The study was based on 1,548 self-collected nasal swabs from adults in Washington DC. The swabs were collected during two retrospective case-control studies and a nasal microbiome study. Cases were defined as those with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and were matched with controls based on age and test date. (Soucheray, 4/10)

ProPublica: “Not Just Measles”: Whooping Cough Cases Are Soaring as Vaccine Rates Decline While much of the country is focused on the spiraling measles outbreak concentrated in the small, dusty towns of West Texas, cases of pertussis have skyrocketed by more than 1,500% nationwide since hitting a recent low in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Deaths tied to the disease are also up, hitting 10 last year, compared with about two to four in previous years. Cases are on track to exceed that total this year. (Eldeib and Callahan, 4/11)

CIDRAP: Indiana Reports Measles Outbreak As Cases Rise In Ohio And Michigan Just days after reporting its first measles case of the year, in a child, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) yesterday reported five more related cases. The newly reported patients include three children and two adults who, like the first patient, are from Allen County in the northeast part of the state, an area that includes Fort Wayne. ... Officials said though all cases are connected, there are no known links to cases in other states. (Schnirring, 4/10)

Bloomberg: Novavax Shares Plunge After RFK Jr. Questions Its Covid Vaccine Efficacy Shares of vaccine makers fell after US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raised doubts about the efficacy of a certain type of Covid vaccine. Novavax Inc., which is seeking full approval of a shot Kennedy said might not be effective, plunged as much as 26% Thursday, the most since July. Rivals who make a different type of vaccine also saw their shares fall, with Moderna Inc. down as much as 11% and Pfizer Inc. falling 6.2%. (Smith, 4/10)

Stat: Health Secretary RFK Jr. Declares Certain Vaccines Have ‘Never Worked,’ Flummoxing Scientists Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed another unorthodox view on vaccines, with the long-time vaccine critic declaring that vaccines for respiratory bugs that target a sole part of the pathogen they are meant to protect against do not work. (Branswell, 4/10)

“A tenet of virology is that you go after one of the proteins on the surface that generates a good immune response, and that’s what you target. This principle has withstood the test of time because we’ve made multiple good vaccines in that manner,” said Peter Marks, the former chief of the FDA’s biologics center. Also in the news: measles, whooping cough, covid, and more.

AP: Outrage Builds As Video Shows Idaho Police Shooting A Knife-Wielding Autistic Teenager A teenage boy described by his family as autistic, nonverbal and intellectually disabled remains in critical condition after being shot in his backyard by Idaho police last weekend. (Johnson, Lauer and Thiessen, 4/8)

The Conversation: Why The Autism Jigsaw Puzzle Piece Is Such A Problematic Symbol For decades, a jigsaw puzzle piece has been used to symbolise autism across the world. It has been used for charity logos and awareness ribbons, and even tattooed on to the bodies of well-meaning parents. But for many autistic adults, the puzzle piece isn’t just outdated – it’s offensive. Some consider it a hate symbol: a reminder of how autistic people have long been misunderstood, pathologised and excluded from conversations about their own lives. (Grant, 4/10)

Fox News: Service Dogs Helpful For Kids With Autism, Research Shows A recent study from the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine evaluated the impact of service dogs on autistic children and their caregivers in 75 families. Working with nonprofit service dog provider Canine Companions, the researchers found that having a service dog was associated with "significantly better child sleep behaviors," including less sleep anxiety and better sleep initiation and duration. (Stabile, 4/9)

SciTechDaily: New Research Challenges Long-Held Beliefs About Autism And Eye Contact Using an innovative AI-driven observation method, a groundbreaking study reveals that avoiding eye contact may not be exclusive to individuals with autism. (4/9)

The New York Times: ‘Where’s Alex?’ A Beloved Caregiver Is Swept Up in Trump’s Green Card Crackdown An autistic young man loses his caretaker as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown expands to permanent U.S. residents convicted of minor crimes years ago. (Jordan, 4/9)

ABC News: RFK Jr. Pledges An Answer To The 'Autism Epidemic' By September Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a significant commitment at Thursday's Cabinet meeting at the White House, saying that his agency will "know what has caused the autism epidemic" by September. Kennedy said that HHS had launched, at President Donald Trump's direction, a large research effort involving "hundreds of scientists from around the world" to look into the rising rates of autism diagnoses. (Haslett, 4/11)

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, HHS Chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his agency has launched a large research effort involving "hundreds of scientists from around the world" to determine "what has caused the autism epidemic." Experts in the field of autism say rising rates are due to increased awareness and expanded parameters, as well as increased access to services, reports ABC news.

NIH Allegedly Tells Workers To Ignore DOGE Emails About Their Productivity

Messages obtained by Politico said, “NIH ... will notify employees directly if any information related to work duties or performance is needed.” The messages also said the ability to travel or purchase work materials “will be restored to full capacity and use” on Thursday, Politico reported. In March, DOGE put a $1 spending limit on purchasing cards.

Politico: Here's Another Sign Musk's Power Is Waning

The National Institutes of Health told employees Thursday it was rolling back directives from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to probe worker productivity and limit purchases and travel on company cards, according to messages obtained by POLITICO. It’s a possible sign that the agency’s recently confirmed director, Jay Bhattacharya, is willing to break with Musk and DOGE. (Nguyen, 4/10)

More on the budget cuts and funding freeze —

AP: CDC Officials Plan For The Agency's Splintering, But Questions Remain

A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told staff this week to start planning for the agency’s splintering. Several parts of CDC — mostly those devoted to health threats that aren’t infectious — are being spun off into the soon-to-be-created Administration for a Healthy America, the agency official told senior leaders in calls and meetings. (Stobbe, 4/10)

MedPage Today: HHS Scraps Advisory Committee On Newborn Screening

As cuts sweep across federal health agencies, the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (ACHDNC) has been terminated. Notably, the ACHDNC, which sits under the Health Resources and Services Administration, is responsible for the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP), a standardized list of dozens of conditions the HHS secretary recommends states screen for as part of their universal newborn screening programs. (Henderson, 4/10)

MedPage Today: Nearly Half Of CDC Birth Defects And Disabilities Staff Cut

More than 40% of the 225 scientists and public health workers at the CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities (NCBDDD) were put on administrative leave earlier this month as part of the Trump administration's reduction-in-force (RIF) initiative. A source told MedPage Today the cuts completely eliminated the staff in the Division of Blood Disorders and Public Health Genomics, which performed research on conditions such as hemophilia, sickle cell disease, and many other conditions impacting blood. (Clark, 4/10)

KFF Health News: Trump HHS Eliminates Office That Sets Poverty Levels Tied To Benefits For 80 Million People

President Donald Trump’s firings at the Department of Health and Human Services included the entire office that sets federal poverty guidelines, which determine whether tens of millions of Americans are eligible for health programs such as Medicaid, food assistance, child care, and other services, former staff said. The small team, with technical data expertise, worked out of HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, or ASPE. (Allen, 4/11)

KFF Health News: RFK Jr.’s Purge Of FOIA Staff At FDA Spares People Working On Covid Vaccine Lawsuits

Mass firings at the FDA have decimated divisions tasked with releasing public records generated by the agency’s regulatory activities. ... But as the dust settled on the layoff melee, a notable exception emerged among the agency’s staff charged with responding to Freedom of Information Act requests. The cuts spared at least some workers who furnish documents in response to court orders in FOIA lawsuits involving the FDA division that regulates vaccines, which includes litigation brought by an ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s who represents anti-vaccine interests, according to four current or former agency employees. (Pradhan, 4/10)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: The Dismantling Of HHS

A week after the announcement of the reorganization and staff cuts ordered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the scope of the reductions is only starting to crystallize. Across such agencies as the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and FDA, entire divisions have been wiped out, and it is unclear who will be left to enforce hundreds of laws and regulate millions of products. Meanwhile, legislators in a growing number of states are introducing abortion bans that would punish women as well as abortion providers. (Rovner, 4/10)

The New York Times: Attorneys General Sue Over Access To $1 Billion In Federal School Aid

Sixteen attorneys general and a Democratic governor sued the Trump administration on Thursday to restore access to over $1 billion in federal pandemic relief aid for schools that was recently halted, saying that the pullback could cause acute harm to students. The suit, led by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, and filed in Manhattan federal court, is one of the latest efforts by states to fight President Trump’s clawback of funding allocated to programs he does not want the government to support. The funding was part of a windfall of more than $190 billion that the U.S. Department of Education distributed to schools at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (Meko and Closson, 4/10)

The War Horse: Trump Budget Cuts To Defense Department Could Hurt Tech Innovation

Some of the U.S. military’s most defining technologies have nothing to do with missiles, tanks, guns, and other deadly weaponry. While important in war, these innovations — from duct tape and blood banks to GPS — ultimately play a far larger role on the home front, improving everyday lives. But now scientists are worried the Trump administration’s budget cuts threaten the long and historic funding growth for Department of Defense-supported breakthrough science, risking America’s global dominance in a tech-driven economy and undermining future payoffs. (Krieger, 4/10)

Also —

The New York Times: Children Seeking Cholera Care Die After U.S. Cuts Aid, Charity Says

At least five children and three adults with cholera died as they went in search of treatment in South Sudan after aid cuts by the Trump administration shuttered local health clinics during the country’s worst cholera outbreak in decades, the international charity Save the Children reported this week. The victims, all from the country’s east, died on a grueling three-hour walk in scorching heat as they tried to reach the nearest remaining health facility, the agency said in a statement. (Sampson, 4/11)