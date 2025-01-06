Viewpoints: Policies On Sedation Are Hindering Abortion Access; Steps Biden Should Take To Rein In Bird Flu
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Abortion Sedation Policies Can Make Care More Expensive
In states where abortion is currently legal, OB-GYN clinics affiliated with hospitals and health systems are an important access point for individuals seeking abortion care. However, hospital policies limiting sedation in office-based settings push the procedure into the operating room, making abortion care more difficult to obtain and likely more expensive. Hospital administrators should reevaluate their sedation policies with these questions of access in mind. (Skye A. Miner, 1/6)
The Washington Post:
How Biden Can Help Prevent The Next Pandemic Before Leaving Office
The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency was defined by his exemplary efforts to curb the covid-19 pandemic. His final year might be remembered as the one when bird flu emerged as the next major threat. (Leana S. Wen, 1/6)
The New York Times:
The Warm-Up Hack Doctors Should Take From Pop Stars And Quarterbacks
In a recent study conducted by us and others at the Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital, we sought to assess whether coaching inexperienced clinicians within an hour of a procedure could improve their performance and, most important, their patients’ outcomes. (Stephen G. Flynn, Raymond S. Park, Pete G. Kovatsis, and Anupam B. Jena, 1/6)
The New York Times:
The Shame That Keeps Millions Of Girls Out Of School
Some studies indicate that distributing pads, combined with menstrual health education, has increased school attendance. According to one study in Uganda, girls’ school attendance increased 17 percent. Other studies in Kenya, Uganda and India suggest that these interventions reduced girls’ dropout rates or improved learning. (Nicholas Kristof, 1/4)
Stat:
America’s Favorite Drug — Alcohol — Is Also Its Most Dangerous
As a physician trained in both internal medicine and pediatrics, I’ve witnessed alcohol play a starring role in the lives — and deaths — of my patients. In the emergency room, it’s the invisible force behind trauma cases, the culprit in new diagnoses of liver cirrhosis, and the reason for the muted tears of those struggling to overcome addiction. On the wards, it’s the common denominator in countless social histories, chronic diseases, and repeat admissions. (Luis E. Seija, 1/3)
The Washington Post:
Ozempic Economics: How GLP-1s Will Disrupt The Economy In 2025
As of May, roughly 1 in 8 American adults had tried GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s for short). This percentage has almost certainly grown since then, as telehealth companies, “medi-spas” and compounding pharmacies have aggressively marketed GLP-1 prescriptions. (Catherine Rampell, 12/31)