Viewpoints: Pregnancy Study Is A Step Toward Closing Egregious Scientific Gap; The Deadly Toll Of Abortion Bans
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
We're Finally Starting To Understand The Pregnant Brain
“Pregnancy brain” is often treated as a punchline, but a new study shows it’s a stunning metamorphosis that scientists are just beginning to grasp — potentially unlocking new knowledge about pregnancy complications and the amazing plasticity of our most complex organ. (Lisa Jarvis, 9/16)
The New York Times:
It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before Abortion Bans Killed Someone
It was inevitable, once Roe v. Wade was overturned and states started banning abortion, that women were going to die. Over the last two years, we’ve learned of countless close calls. (Michelle Goldberg, 9/16)
The Washington Post:
Five Medical Innovations That Give Me Reason For Hope
Infectious diseases have dominated this year’s health headlines: bird flu, mpox, Eastern equine encephalitis — and of course, the coronavirus. But while dangers from new and emerging pathogens are very real, there has also been good news on the health front. (Leana S. Wen, 9/17)
Stat:
Acquiring Vaccines Is Just The First Step Toward Containing Mpox
There is a pervasive myth that the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries in Africa affected by the current mpox outbreak lack capacity for the many elements that are needed for effective outbreak response. That is not true; they have significant experience and capacities in field epidemiology, testing, sequencing, case finding and contact tracing, clinical care, infection prevention control, risk communication, community engagement, vaccination delivery, scientific research, emergency operations and more. (Maria D. Van Kerkhove, 9/17)
Scientific American:
How To Understand Your Child’s Screenings For Autism And Other Conditions
As we strive to keep our kids safe, healthy and happy, detecting and treating developmental and other conditions early is essential. For this reason, pediatric care emphasizes the importance of screening for everything from developmental delays to emotional problems to autism. Unfortunately, screening results are not always reassuring. (Chris Sheldrick, 9/16)