Mental Health

The New York Times: Instagram Teen Accounts: What To Know About New Privacy Settings Besides making all new and existing accounts private by default, Instagram said it would now stop teenagers from receiving Instagram notifications between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The app will also limit sensitive content for minors, such as nudity or discussions about self-harm, and prevent direct messages from people they don’t follow — existing restrictions that the company had previously announced. (Singer, 9/17)

The New York Times: Instagram, Facing Pressure Over Child Safety Online, Unveils Sweeping Changes Instagram unveiled a sweeping overhaul on Tuesday to beef up privacy and limit social media’s intrusive effects for users who are younger than 18, as the app faces intensifying pressure over children’s safety online. Instagram said the accounts of users younger than 18 will be made private by default in the coming weeks, which means that only followers approved by an account-holder may see their posts. The app, owned by Meta, also plans to stop notifications to minors from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to promote sleep. In addition, Instagram will introduce more supervision tools for adults, including a feature that allows parents to see the accounts that their teenager recently messaged. (Isaac and Singer, 9/17)

Bill Aims To Remove Weapons From Service Members Deemed A Threat

The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Susan Collins, was introduced after a mass shooting in Maine and would require the Army to take action using state crisis intervention laws. Separately, AP says police have increased use of Maine's "yellow flag" law to seize weapons.

AP: After Mass Shooting, Bill Would Require Army To Use State Crisis Laws To Remove Weapons

A bill introduced after a mass shooting in Maine would require the Army to use state crisis intervention laws to remove the weapons of a service member who is deemed to be a serious threat to themselves or others, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the bill’s sponsor, said Monday. The Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act is aimed at addressing missed opportunities by the military and civilian law enforcement to intervene before an Army reservist who had spiraled into psychosis opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023. (Sharp, 9/16)

AP: Police Have Upped Their Use Of Maine's 'Yellow Flag' Law Since The State's Deadliest Mass Shooting

There has been a huge jump in law enforcement requests for Maine courts to allow guns to be seized from people deemed a danger to themselves or others since the deadliest mass shooting in state history, the governor said Friday. Maine’s extreme risk protection order law was strengthened after an Army reservist killed 18 people at two locations in the city of Lewiston last October. Since the attacks, the law has been used 15 times more often than it was during the three previous years, Gov. Janet Mills said at a news conference. (Whittle and Ramer, 9/6)

In other mental health news —

CBS News: Will 988 Call The Police? Data Suggests 1% Of Mental Health Crisis Calls Get "Involuntary" Rescues

Many people in mental health crisis fear that if they dial 988, law enforcement might show up or they might be forced to go to the hospital. But getting sent that kind of "involuntary emergency rescue" happens to around 1% of callers, suggests new data from Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the 988 Lifeline for suicide and mental health crises. (Tin, 9/16)

NPR: Climate Change, Extreme Weather And Suicide

Tony Calhoun was unique. Anyone who knew him would tell you that. ... Calhoun was raised in Jackson, Ky., a small community in the rural eastern part of the state. He was an only child, raised by his parents and grandfather in a house that went back three generations, and that was tucked in a quiet neighborhood that, like most places in that part of Appalachia, had a creek running through it. The effects of climate change on that creek – which sat largely out of sight and out of mind for decades – would become the catalyst that would lead Calhoun to take his own life. (Hersher, 9/17)

Stat: STAT's Who To Know: Top Players In Psychedelic Drug Development

The field of psychedelics, once relegated to the fringes of science and medicine, is in the midst of both transformation and flux. Several key figures stand out in their efforts to push forward the advancement of psychedelic medicine, in the face of ongoing controversy, regulatory hurdles, and stigma. (Keshavan, 9/17)