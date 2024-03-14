Viewpoints: Prior Authorization Can Be Deadly; Ableism Is Behind Anti-Vaccination Trend
Editorial writers discuss dangerous prior authorizations, vaccine fears, tuition-free medical schools, and more.
The New York Times:
Denying Your Medical Care Is Big Business In America
Should your insurance company be allowed to stop you from getting a treatment — even if your doctor says it’s necessary? (Alexander Stockton, 3/14)
Newsweek:
Measles Outbreaks Reveal Extent—And Danger—Of Disability Stigma
Newly reported measles cases in Chicago are the latest in a potentially deadly—and highly preventable—string of outbreaks, which have been recorded in at least 17 states since the start of 2024. These outbreaks are a direct result of anti-vaccination misinformation that is rooted in ableism and harms all communities—able-bodied and disabled alike. (Sam Streuli, 3/13)
Bloomberg:
Free Tuition Is No Panacea For Medical Schools
Medical students who anticipate hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt will likely make career decisions based on whether they can afford their monthly payments. Graduating debt-free opens every possible option — including working in less lucrative specialties or in underserved communities. (Erin Lowry, 3/13)
The Washington Post:
A Late, But Not Too Late, Apology For The Shameful Use Of Black Bodies
Decades after a Black man’s heart was used in a transplant without his family’s consent, Virginia lawmakers express “profound regret.” That matters. (Theresa Vargas, 3/13)
Stat:
Change Healthcare Outage Fallout Shows Need For New Oversight
In the early days after it was hit by a cyberattack on Feb. 21, Change Healthcare, one of the country’s largest claims and prescription processors, said it would be back online soon. Three weeks later, customers were still waiting — and Biden administration officials were calling its owner, the giant company UnitedHealth Group, to task, even as Medicare offered emergency funds to providers who hadn’t been paid. However the crisis plays out in the coming days, one thing is clear: The critical technology infrastructure of the U.S. health care system needs to be better protected from any future attack. (Jonathan Slotkin and David Vawdrey, 3/14)