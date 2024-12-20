What Are ‘Healthy’ Foods? New Rules Say What Items Can Carry That Claim

According to updated FDA guidelines, a product qualifies for a "healthy" claim on food labels if it has certain amounts of at least one of the food groups: dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables and protein. Other news examines: veteran suicides, painkillers, product recalls, and more.

NPR: The FDA Has Redefined What Counts As 'healthy' On Food Labels

At a time when more than half of the American diet comes from processed, packaged foods, the Food and Drug Administration has new rules aimed at helping people make healthy choices in the grocery store. The agency has updated the definition of what counts as healthy. Food companies can voluntarily use a "healthy" claim on their packages if their products meet the new definition. (Aubrey, 12/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Avocados And Salmon Eligible For FDA’s New ‘Healthy’ Claim, Fortified White Bread Isn’t

Avocado, salmon and water are among the foods that will qualify for a “healthy” claim on food packaging, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. The agency announced a final rule intended to revamp outdated guidelines amid stubbornly high incidences of diet-related chronic diseases. (Beckerman, 12/19)

Bloomberg: Autism Affects One In 127 People, Up From One In 271 In 2019, Study Finds

An estimated 61.8 million people worldwide were on the autism spectrum in 2021, according to a study that highlighted the need for early detection and support of the developmental condition. Autism affects about 1 in 127 people, researchers from the 2021 Global Burden of Disease Study found. That’s a jump from the 1-in-271 reported in 2019, which may have underestimated the condition — characterized by ongoing challenges in social communication, interaction, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviors or interests, and, in some cases, intellectual disability, with varying levels of severity. (Gale, 12/19)

Military.Com: Veteran Suicides Are Down Since 2018 But Remain Persistently Steady, New VA Report Finds

The number of veterans who died by suicide in 2022 -- nearly 18 per day -- remained steady from the previous year but was down from a peak in 2018, with "encouraging" signs of progress among women and younger veterans, Veterans Affairs officials said Thursday. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs' two-part 2024 annual suicide prevention report released Thursday, 6,407 veterans died by suicide in 2022, compared with 6,404 in 2021, a rate of roughly 34.7 per 100,000. (Kime, 12/19)

Newsweek: Common Painkiller Might Not Be As Safe As We Think

Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol or the brand name Tylenol, may come with added health risks, according to a new study. The drug, which is commonly used as a painkiller or an ingredient in other medications, was associated with an increased risk of ulcers, heart failure, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease. (Willmoth, 12/19)

North Carolina Health News: Taking Fewer Medications May Improve Some Older Adults’ Health

Rachel Baxter moved her mother from Connecticut to Baxter’s home in Fuquay-Varina a little over a year ago. Her mother, 89, has Alzheimer’s disease and needed extra help, but Baxter eventually realized that some of her mother’s issues were because of the prescription drugs she took. (Vitaglione, 12/20)

Product recalls —

Newsweek: Baby Car Seats: More Than 600,000 Recalled Over Debris Dangers

A brand of child's car seat has been recalled after potentially dangerous issues were identified with the harness that could injure kids. 608,786 of the "Rava" child seats have been voluntarily recalled by the brand Nuna Baby Essentials, due to issues with the plastic harness adjuster buttons. (Thomson, 12/20)

The Hill: Frito-Lay Recalls Select Potato Chips

Frito-Lay said in a Monday announcement it is recalling potato chips over an undeclared allergen. In the announcement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, Frito-Lay said its recall centers on “undeclared milk” in Lay’s Classic Potato Chips bags that are labeled 13 ounces. “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the announcement reads. (Suter, 12/19)

