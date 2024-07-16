Where Vance Stands On Abortion Access, Health Investments, Opioids
Following the announcement of J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's running mate, news outlets are diving into the first-term senator's past statements and work on health care policy. The 19th writes that his anti-abortion positions have softened a bit in recent weeks to be more in line with the Trump campaign. And Stat looks as his record of health investments as a VC investor and his focus on the opioid epidemic due to a family connection.
The 19th:
JD Vance, Trump’s VP Pick, Has Opposed Abortion And LGBTQ+ Rights
Former President Donald Trump has selected as his running mate first-term Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, who has opposed abortion rights and some LGBTQ+ rights in his time in political office. (Panetta, 7/15)
Stat:
What To Know About Trump VP Pick J.D. Vance’s Health Care Views And Investments
Sen. J.D. Vance, who was tapped to be former President Trump’s running mate on Monday, has a history of investing in health care companies — and of pursuing health care policies that are sometimes at odds with his party’s base. (Zhang and Owermohle, 7/15)
The Hill:
Biden Campaign: Kamala Harris Prepared To Debate JD Vance
Vice President Harris is prepared to debate former President Trump’s vice president pick, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the Biden campaign said Monday. Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo noted on a call with reporters that Harris has been on the campaign trail focusing on reproductive health, gun violence and the economy, arguing she is ready for a debate. (Gangitano, 7/15)
Also —
Reuters:
Vertex Sues US Over Fertility Support Program For Casgevy Gene Editing Therapy
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX.O) sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, seeking a court declaration that a fertility support program for patients who are prescribed its gene editing therapy Casgevy does not violate federal anti-kickback laws. Casgevy is approved for the treatment of two genetic disorders - sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia - in the United States. (7/15)
Health News Florida:
Steward Health Faces A Federal Fraud Probe Tied To Operation Of Malta Hospitals
Financially troubled Steward Health Care, which operates eight hospitals in Florida, is under federal investigation over fraud and corruption allegations related to public hospitals it manages in Malta. (Mayer, 7/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Chevron Ruling Cited In Hospital Graduate Medical Education Suit
Academic health systems are targeting graduate medical education funding in a new lawsuit, signaling how providers may challenge more regulations in the wake of recent Supreme Court rulings. Hospitals belonging to the UNC Health, UChicago Medicine and Yale New Haven Health systems sued Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Friday, alleging the federal government underpaid hospitals for graduate medical education under an allegedly flawed reimbursement calculation. (Kacik, 7/15)
AP:
A Law Passed Last Year Made Assault In An Emergency Room A Felony. Did It Help Curb Violence?
A year-old law seems to have done little to curb a surge in violence against health care workers that began during the pandemic, despite increasing charges for assaults on nonmedical staff — such as custodial, security or administrative workers — who are providing emergency medical care. According to Maine’s Judicial Branch, there have been 12 charges of “assault on an emergency medical care provider” in 2024 — on track to meet similar numbers as the last five years. There were 27 charges in 2023 and 25 in 2022, for example. (Foust, 7/15)