WHO: 2.6 Million Deaths In 2019 Linked To Alcohol Is Unacceptable
In other news, an implant that responds in real time to brain signals helped ease symptoms of Parkinson's disease in a trial. Meanwhile, a new study of Alzheimer's disease found diagnosis rates differ widely across the nation in a way not explained by dementia risk factors.
The Washington Post:
Alcohol Played A Part In 2.6 Million Deaths In 2019, WHO Says
Alcohol consumption played a role in 2.6 million deaths worldwide in 2019, according to a report from the World Health Organization. The report analyzed alcohol and psychoactive drug usage in 2019 across 145 countries. While rates of alcohol-related deaths had decreased since 2010, the overall number is still “unacceptably high,” WHO officials said in the report released in June. Deaths linked to alcohol consumption made up about 4.7 percent of all deaths worldwide. (Docter-Loeb, 8/19)
The New York Times:
A Personalized Brain Pacemaker For Parkinson’s
In a new frontier for deep brain stimulation, researchers used A.I. to develop individualized algorithms, which helped a skateboarder and other patients with Parkinson’s disease. (Belluck, 8/19)
NPR:
A New Alzheimer's Study Suggests Where You Live Can Affect The Odds Of A Diagnosis
Researchers at the University of Michigan and Dartmouth College found that diagnosis rates vastly differ across the country and those different rates could not simply be explained by dementia risk factors, like if an area has more cases of hypertension, obesity and diabetes. The reasons behind the disparity aren't clear, but researchers speculate that stigma as well as access to primary care or behavioral neurological specialists may impact the odds of getting a formal diagnosis. (Kim, 8/19)
The Washington Post:
NFL Concussion Settlement Ignores ‘Critical’ MRIs And Other Tests, Post Finds
Attorneys promised a “state of the art” process to diagnose former players suffering from brain disease. But basic tools still aren’t being used, The Washington Post found, saving the NFL millions. (Hobson, 8/20)
CBS News:
People With Disabilities Struggle To Find Reliable Transportation, Data Shows
Jennifer Walton heads up the Disability Leadership Program, ACT. ... She says the situation is dire and federal data shared by the Department of Transportation backs it up. It says people with disabilities are less likely to travel, less likely to be employed and less likely to leave the house Whether it's unreliable rides, a lack of sensitivity training or a lack of drivers, Walton says transportation is unreliable for people with disabilities. (Littlefield, 8/19)
CIDRAP:
Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pet Turtles Sickens At Least 51 People In 21 States
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a Salmonella outbreak linked to contact with small pet turtles, similar to several other outbreaks linked to the animals in previous years. In the latest outbreak, the CDC has received reports of 51 illnesses from 21 states, with 23 patients hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. (Schnirring, 8/19)