WHO’s New Guidance Aims To Head Off Bloodstream Infections From Catheters

Peripheral intravenous catheters are commonly used for hospital inpatients, but the WHO wants to improve poor practices in insertion and maintenance that can cause infections. Also in the news: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails; Novo Nordisk targets new obesity drugs; more.

CIDRAP: WHO Issues Guidance To Prevent Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) today published guidelines aimed at preventing bloodstream infections from peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs). Noting that up to 70% of all hospitals inpatients require the use of a catheter inserted into a peripheral vein or artery, the WHO says that poor practices in the insertion, maintenance, and removal of PIVCs carry the high risk of introducing bacteria into the bloodstream, which can result in life-threatening conditions such as sepsis and difficult-to-treat complications in major organs—particularly when the infections are caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria. (Dall, 5/9)

Central Florida Public Media: AdventHealth In Central Florida Hires 10,000 Nurses In Four Years As Shortage Looms

Facing a forecasted shortage of 60,000 nursing positions, AdventHealth Central Florida is actively improving its workforce to meet those future needs. Since 2020, the hospital has hired 10,000 nurses. A 2021 study by the Florida Hospital Association found the demand for nurses is set to increase dramatically by 2035 due in part to a 21% increase in population and, more specifically, an increase in aging populations. (Pedersen, 5/9)

Fox News: Nurses Call For Change As Many Reveal They're ‘Extremely Likely’ To Leave Profession: ‘Emotional, Stressful'

Nurses aren’t optimistic that this year will be any better than last year — and more than one-third of them are "extremely likely" to change jobs. That’s according to a new survey by AMN Healthcare, a health care workforce solutions company based in Texas. The majority of nurses (80%) said they think 2024 will be either "no better or worse" for the profession than 2023 — while 38% said it will be worse. (Rudy, 5/10)

Modern Healthcare: How Generative AI Could Improve Clinical Documentation In EHRs

Health systems are turning to artificial intelligence to easily bring patient-doctor conversations into the electronic health record. Health systems are buying ambient AI documentation solutions, technology that takes a recording of a doctor-patient conversation and turns it into usable clinical notes. The goal is to give doctors more face-time with patients rather than staring at a computer screen while in the exam room, taking notes. (Turner, 5/9)

Reuters: Merck's Endometrial Cancer Therapy Fails Trial

Merck (MRK.N) said on Thursday its therapy being tested in certain patients with a type of cancer in the uterus lining failed a late-stage trial. The drugmaker's Keytruda therapy in combination with chemotherapy was being evaluated in about 1,095 patients with high-risk endometrial cancer after surgery. The trial did not meet the main goal of disease-free survival, which is the length of time after primary treatment for a cancer ends that the patient survives without any signs or its symptoms. (5/9)

Reuters: Novo Nordisk Ties Up With Metaphore To Develop New Obesity Drugs

Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) signed a research tie-up with U.S. biotech firm Metaphore on Thursday to develop next-generation obesity drugs. Danish drugmaker Novo is trying to expand beyond its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy with at least eight other treatments in its R&D pipeline for the condition. The collaboration will use Metaphore's tech platform to develop two therapies for obesity, the companies said. (5/9)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare, Medicaid Integration Rule Could Shake Up D-SNP Market

A new federal policy promoting integrated Medicare and Medicaid coverage seems poised to boost health insurers such as Centene and Molina Healthcare with Medicaid experience and large numbers of high-needs Medicare Advantage members. A final rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued last month underscores the agency's commitment to supporting Dual Special Needs Plans that serve dual-eligible beneficiaries. (Tepper, 5/9)

Modern Healthcare: Community Health Systems Sues MultiPlan

Community Health Systems sued MultiPlan Wednesday, accusing the data analytics firm of allegedly conspiring with large insurance companies to fix commercial rates — an alleged violation of federal antitrust laws. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, represents the third time a hospital system has taken MultiPlan to court in the past nine months. (Tepper, 5/9)

Obituaries —

The New York Times: Herbert Pardes, Who Steered The Growth Of A Giant Hospital, Dies At 89

Dr. Herbert Pardes, a psychiatrist and a former director of the National Institute of Mental Health who brought order to the merger of two major medical centers that became New York-Presbyterian Hospital and ran it for 11 years, died on April 30 at his home in Manhattan. He was 89. His son Steve said the cause was aortic stenosis. (Sandomir, 5/9)

