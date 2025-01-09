Wildfire Smoke A Major Health Threat As Deadly Blazes Rage In Los Angeles
The air quality index is above 500 in some places near the wildfires, which one health scientist called "absolutely huge." A typical day in the often smoggy city might rank near 60. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people in and around Richmond, Virginia, have no clean water after Winter Storm Blair.
NPR:
LA Wildfires Bring Another Health Hazard: Smoke
On a normal day in LA, the air quality index, or AQI, might be 50 or 60. But near the wildfires, readings reached 400 or even above 500, "which is absolutely huge," says Tarik Benmarhnia, a climate and health scientist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego. (Borunda, 1/8)
AP:
It's Not Really The Right Time For Nasty California Fires. What Are The Factors That Changed That?
Southern California is experiencing its most devastating winter fires in more than four decades. Fires don’t usually blaze at this time of year, but specific ingredients have come together to defy the calendar in a fast and deadly manner. (Borenstein, 1/8)
Also —
The New York Times:
Water Outage In Richmond, Va., Is Expected To Last Until Friday
When officials in Richmond, Va., announced a citywide boil water advisory on Monday, residents buckled down for an unpleasant day or two. They are still buckled down. On Wednesday, officials said that people would most likely need to keep boiling their water until at least Friday, as a disruption that began with a brief power outage at the water plant amid a winter storm has led to a dayslong engineering challenge and a citywide relief operation. (Robertson, 1/8)
KFF Health News:
Climate Change Threatens The Mental Well-Being Of Youths. Here’s How To Help Them Cope.
We’ve all read the stories and seen the images: The life-threatening heat waves. The wildfires of unprecedented ferocity. The record-breaking storms washing away entire neighborhoods. The melting glaciers, the rising sea levels, the coastal flooding. As California wildfires stretch into the colder months and hurricane survivors sort through the ruins left by floodwaters, let’s talk about an underreported victim of climate change: the emotional well-being of young people. (Wolfson, 1/9)