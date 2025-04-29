With Congress’ Approval, Bill Banning Revenge Porn Is Sent To The President
The Take It Down Act would make it a crime to post real or AI-generated intimate images or videos online without the subject's consent and would require platforms to remove the items. President Trump is expected to sign the bipartisan measure, which has the support of leading tech companies.
The Washington Post:
Congress Passes Bill To Fight Deepfake Nudes, Revenge Porn
The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill aimed at cracking down on the posting of sexual images and videos of people online without their consent, including AI-generated “deepfake” nudes of real people. The bipartisan Take It Down Act, which passed the Senate unanimously in February, now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law. (Oremus, 4/28)
On Medicaid cuts —
Modern Healthcare:
Provider Taxes Under Fire As Congress Looks For Medicaid Cuts
When Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) grudgingly supported the budget that paved the way for renewing President Donald Trump's tax cuts, he signaled that the price for his vote included targeting an arcane but growing source of state Medicaid funding: provider taxes. States levy provider taxes to help fund their share of spending in the joint federal-state health program, which effectively shifts a greater portion of Medicaid costs to the federal government. Often, providers volunteer to pay these taxes, or at least don't loudly protest, because they sustain Medicaid. (McAuliff, 4/28)
Axios:
Exclusive: Where Nursing Homes Rely Most On Medicaid
Nursing homes across the country rely heavily on Medicaid, with the safety net program covering more than 6 in 10 residents in 18 states, according to an analysis of federal data by Assisted Living Magazine shared exclusively with Axios. (Goldman, 4/29)
PBS NewsHour:
People With Disabilities Explain How Medicaid Cuts Could Impact Their Lives
About one in three people with disabilities is enrolled in the program which helps them access health care and live independently in their communities. Stephanie Sy reports and we hear from people with disabilities and their caretakers about what Medicaid means to them. (4/28)
And the Supreme Court debated accommodations for people with disabilities —
The Washington Post:
Justices Seem Sympathetic To Student In Disability Discrimination Case
The Supreme Court appeared sympathetic Monday to the arguments of the parents of a Minnesota teen with severe epilepsy who want schools to do more to accommodate the needs of disabled students. The case focuses on whether families must meet an unfairly high burden to show schools are falling short. It is being closely watched by disability advocates and schools, with officials saying a ruling for the girl — identified as Ava in court filings — could make it easier for millions of students to require educators to do more to tailor teaching to their unique situations. (Jouvenal, 4/28)