Your Sugar-Free Xylitol Gum? It Might Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

A study links the popular sugar substitute, an alternative for people who are diabetic or trying to lose weight, to an elevated risk of cardiovascular events. Separately, a new drug combination is being tested as a post-stroke therapy.

The Washington Post: Sugar Substitute Xylitol Linked To Increased Risk Of Heart Attack, Stroke

The popular sugar substitute xylitol, commonly used by those wanting to lose weight or who are diabetic, is associated with an increased risk of a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack and stroke, according to a study published in the European Heart Journal on Thursday. (Chesler, 6/6)

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Healing The Brain: Biotech To Test New Therapy For Stroke

A 3-year-old Sewickley, Pennsylvania, biotech firm is partnering with a Boston hospital to test a new drug combination, which has the promise of helping people debilitated by stroke. Neuro-Innovators LLC is collaborating with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital to evaluate the effectiveness of Neuro-Innovators’ NIV-001 therapy to enhance and restore mobility and function lost through a burst or blocked vessel in the brain, which causes stroke. (Mamula, 6/6)

More health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: A Salty Diet May Increase Eczema In Adults, Study Finds

Adults who eat a salty diet appear to have a higher risk for eczema, according to a study by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco. An estimated 1 in 10 Americans will develop eczema, or atopic dermatitis, which causes the skin to become irritated, inflamed and itchy. But according to the National Institutes of Health, the cause of the rash remains unknown. Dermatologists say the study, published on Wednesday in JAMA Dermatology, will lead to further research regarding how salt may play a role in the skin condition. (Amenabar, 6/6)

ABC News: Study Finds 1 In 5 Young Athletes Meet Criteria For Pre-Hypertension

Up to one in five young athletes ages 10 to 31 may have pre-hypertension, a precursor to high blood pressure, according to a new preliminary study. More than 20% of athletes studied met the criteria for having high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease. Teenage boys appeared to be more at risk than teenage girls, according to the study, with more than double the rates of stage 1 and stage 2 hypertension. (March and Rahman, 6/6)

Scientific American: Should Blood Pressure Guidelines Be Different for Women and Men?

A growing body of research suggests that high blood pressure, or hypertension, affects men and women in different ways. Emerging research suggests that women may have an increased risk of heart attack and stroke at a lower blood pressure than men, even when their blood pressure falls in the range that is currently considered healthy. Although the evidence is far from definitive, some scientists are calling for additional studies to learn whether guidelines on hypertension need to be updated to include different recommendations for men and women. (Szabo, 6/6)

NPR: UNICEF Report: 1 In 4 Young Children Suffer Extreme Food Poverty

We often hear that many children in the world aren't getting enough to eat. But what does that mean exactly and what does 'not enough' look like? ... A new report by UNICEF has pulled together these details and other data from 137 low and middle income countries to understand what young children are being fed and what that means for their growth. ... One in four children under the age of five are experiencing what study authors call “severe food poverty” which means kids are only being fed two or less food groups per day. (Tanis, 6/6)

Los Angeles Times: Worsening Heat Waves Threaten Health At Most Stages Of Life

As the planet continues its streak of record-breaking heat, the World Health Organization has issued urgent new warnings about the ways in which climate change is affecting the most vulnerable members of society at almost every stage of life. ... “These studies show clearly that climate change is not a distant health threat, and that certain populations are already paying a high price,” read a statement from Anshu Banerjee, the WHO’s director of maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and aging. (Smith, 6/6)

Fox Business: Company Recalls Beverages Over Undeclared Dyes, Preservatives On Labels

A Connecticut-based beverage company is recalling several products due to undeclared preservatives and food dyes on the labels. Charles Boggini Company issued a voluntary recall for its "Yellow Lemonade," "Yellow Lemonade X," "Pink Lemonade" and its "Cola Flavoring Base," according to separate enforcement reports posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Genovese, 6/6)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription