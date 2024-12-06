Gun Violence

CEO's Slaying Lays Bare The Disdain People Feel About Insurance Industry

Social media lit up with comments like "thoughts and deductibles" in the days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York, exposing Americans' frustration with health insurers that determine the breadth of care and coverage patients can receive.

The New York Times: Torrent of Anger for Health Insurance Industry Follows C.E.O.’s Killing

The fatal shooting on Wednesday of a top UnitedHealthcare executive, Brian Thompson, on a Manhattan sidewalk has unleashed a torrent of morbid glee from patients and others who say they have had negative experiences with health insurance companies at some of the hardest times of their lives. “Thoughts and deductibles to the family,” read one comment underneath a video of the shooting posted online by CNN. “Unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network.” (Searcey and Kircher, 12/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Clues Left By A Killer Echo Widespread Anger At Health Insurers

The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose”—etched in Sharpie on bullet casings recovered outside the Midtown Hilton after Wednesday’s deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson—have focused attention on threats faced by professionals in all levels of the health-insurance industry, from call centers to c-suites, as companies review their security measures and plan to step them up. The words are familiar to anyone on the front lines of the emotional battles between insurance companies and their customers over coverage issues. Patient support groups commonly use the refrain “deny, delay and defend,” which is meant to summarize cost-driven insurance-company tactics that some customers see as harsh. It has also become well-known among plaintiffs’ lawyers who sue health, property and casualty insurers on behalf of patients, alleging coverage has been unfairly denied. Many of the lawyers now have the phrase on their websites. (Calvert, Mathews and Wernau, 12/5)

The Daily Beast: Moderators Delete Reddit Thread As Doctors Torch Dead UnitedHealthcare CEO

Doctors and medical professionals offered incisive and unsparing critiques of Brian Thompson’s business practices. One medical doctor, whose identity the Daily Beast confirmed, commented with sympathy for Thompson’s family and said the killer should be charged with murder, but then wondered about the damage the CEO had done. “What has bothered me the most is people that put «fiduciary responsibility» (eg profits) above human lives, none more so than this company as run by him," wrote another medical doctor, who also spoke to the Daily Beast to confirm their identity. “When other’s human lives are deemed worthless, it is not surprising to have others view your life of no value as well.” (Craig, 12/5)

Bloomberg: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Dredges Up Hatred Of Health Insurers

“There’s clearly a sense of real discontent and distrust of the industry revealed in social media,” said Brian Klepper, principal of the Healthcare Performance Inc. consulting firm. “That’s not a healthy environment for an industry to prosper.” (Smith, Muller and Griffin, 12/5)

More and more Americans are turning to gun violence over grievances —

The Atlantic: Murder Is An Awful Answer For Health Care Anger

Two very ugly, uniquely American things happened yesterday: A health-care executive was shot dead, and because he was a health-care executive, people cheered. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered yesterday outside his hotel in Midtown Manhattan by an unknown assailant. The identity of the killer is unknown. His motive is not yet clear. Yet despite the cold-blooded nature of the attack, and despite the many unknowns, people all over the country have leaped to speculation—and in some cases even celebration—about a horrific act of violence. (Florko, 12/5)

The Guardian: Brian Thompson’s Killing Sparks Outrage Over State Of US Healthcare

An expert in political violence told the Guardian he sees this as part of the US’s growing acceptance of violence as a way to settle civil disputes. “Now the norms of violence are spreading into the commercial sector,” said Robert Pape, director of the University of Chicago’s project on security and threats. (Glenza, 12/5)

