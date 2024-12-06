- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Inoculation campaigns that protect children and adults from dangerous diseases rely on a delicate web of state and federal laws and programs. If senior officials cast doubt on vaccine safety, the whole system might collapse, especially in red states. (Arthur Allen, 12/6)
Ballad Health, with the largest state-sanctioned hospital monopoly in the nation, has failed for years to meet many quality-of-care goals, leaving some patients afraid of their local hospitals but with no other nearby options. (Brett Kelman, 12/6)
President-elect Donald Trump has made his choices to fill some top jobs at the Department of Health and Human Services. They include controversial figures who were vocal critics of the Biden administration’s handling of the covid pandemic and have proposed sweeping changes to the agencies they would lead. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard its first two health-related cases of the term, challenging a Tennessee law barring transgender medical care for minors and, separately, challenging the FDA’s handling of e-cigarettes. Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins University and Politico, Shefali Luthra of The 19th, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. (12/5)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
PROTECT YOUR WELL-BEING
And in today's news —
more drama. Meant to exhaust?
We can't fight all fights.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
CEO's Slaying Lays Bare The Disdain People Feel About Insurance Industry
Social media lit up with comments like "thoughts and deductibles" in the days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York, exposing Americans' frustration with health insurers that determine the breadth of care and coverage patients can receive.
The New York Times:
Torrent of Anger for Health Insurance Industry Follows C.E.O.’s Killing
The fatal shooting on Wednesday of a top UnitedHealthcare executive, Brian Thompson, on a Manhattan sidewalk has unleashed a torrent of morbid glee from patients and others who say they have had negative experiences with health insurance companies at some of the hardest times of their lives. “Thoughts and deductibles to the family,” read one comment underneath a video of the shooting posted online by CNN. “Unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network.” (Searcey and Kircher, 12/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
Clues Left By A Killer Echo Widespread Anger At Health Insurers
The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose”—etched in Sharpie on bullet casings recovered outside the Midtown Hilton after Wednesday’s deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson—have focused attention on threats faced by professionals in all levels of the health-insurance industry, from call centers to c-suites, as companies review their security measures and plan to step them up. The words are familiar to anyone on the front lines of the emotional battles between insurance companies and their customers over coverage issues. Patient support groups commonly use the refrain “deny, delay and defend,” which is meant to summarize cost-driven insurance-company tactics that some customers see as harsh. It has also become well-known among plaintiffs’ lawyers who sue health, property and casualty insurers on behalf of patients, alleging coverage has been unfairly denied. Many of the lawyers now have the phrase on their websites. (Calvert, Mathews and Wernau, 12/5)
The Daily Beast:
Moderators Delete Reddit Thread As Doctors Torch Dead UnitedHealthcare CEO
Doctors and medical professionals offered incisive and unsparing critiques of Brian Thompson’s business practices. One medical doctor, whose identity the Daily Beast confirmed, commented with sympathy for Thompson’s family and said the killer should be charged with murder, but then wondered about the damage the CEO had done. “What has bothered me the most is people that put «fiduciary responsibility» (eg profits) above human lives, none more so than this company as run by him," wrote another medical doctor, who also spoke to the Daily Beast to confirm their identity. “When other’s human lives are deemed worthless, it is not surprising to have others view your life of no value as well.” (Craig, 12/5)
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Dredges Up Hatred Of Health Insurers
“There’s clearly a sense of real discontent and distrust of the industry revealed in social media,” said Brian Klepper, principal of the Healthcare Performance Inc. consulting firm. “That’s not a healthy environment for an industry to prosper.” (Smith, Muller and Griffin, 12/5)
More and more Americans are turning to gun violence over grievances —
The Atlantic:
Murder Is An Awful Answer For Health Care Anger
Two very ugly, uniquely American things happened yesterday: A health-care executive was shot dead, and because he was a health-care executive, people cheered. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered yesterday outside his hotel in Midtown Manhattan by an unknown assailant. The identity of the killer is unknown. His motive is not yet clear. Yet despite the cold-blooded nature of the attack, and despite the many unknowns, people all over the country have leaped to speculation—and in some cases even celebration—about a horrific act of violence. (Florko, 12/5)
The Guardian:
Brian Thompson’s Killing Sparks Outrage Over State Of US Healthcare
An expert in political violence told the Guardian he sees this as part of the US’s growing acceptance of violence as a way to settle civil disputes. “Now the norms of violence are spreading into the commercial sector,” said Robert Pape, director of the University of Chicago’s project on security and threats. (Glenza, 12/5)
In related news about a UnitedHealthcare dispute —
North Carolina Health News:
Medicare Advantage Is Popular, But The Program Faces Scrutiny
Linda Duffy, 83, got sick of the “games” that she says UnitedHealthcare played with health care providers over negotiating contracts. Duffy, who lives outside Raleigh, was enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan under UnitedHealthcare, a private insurance company that administers her Medicare benefits. (Vitaglione, 12/6)
High-Level Execs Scramble For More Protection After Thompson's Slaying
Phones have been "ringing off the hook" at Allied Universal, which provides security services for many Fortune 500 companies, The New York Times reported. Plus: Updates on the hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer.
CNBC:
Executives Seek More Protection After Killing Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson, Says Risk Management Firm Kroll
Chief executives and other high-level corporate officers are seeking additional security protection after the brazen slaying of UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive officer in New York, according to a top risk management firm. (Coombs and Mangan, 12/5)
The New York Times:
Killing Of Brian Thompson Sets Off Fear Among Executives Already Worried About Safety
Leaders at Allied Universal, which provides security services for 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies, said their phones were “ringing off the hook” on Wednesday with potential clients. Allied covers a wide spectrum of services — including stationing guards outside offices, chauffeuring executives, surveilling their homes and tracking their families. Protecting a chief executive full time costs roughly $250,000 a year, said Glen Kucera, who runs Allied’s enhanced protection services. (Goldberg, 12/6)
AP:
Slaying Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Spotlights Complex Challenge Companies Face In Protecting Top Brass
Some high-profile CEOs surround themselves with security. But the fatal shooting this week of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while he walked alone on a New York City sidewalk has put a spotlight on the widely varied approaches companies take in protecting their leaders against threats. Thompson had no personal security and appeared unaware of the shooter lurking before he was gunned down. Some of the biggest U.S. companies, particularly those in the tech sector, spend heavily on personal and residential security for their top executives. (Geller, Bussewitz and Liedtke, 12/6)
The hunt for the alleged killer continued —
AP:
New Clues Emerge As Hunt For UnitedHealthcare CEO's Shooter Enters Third Day
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting. Investigators also now believe the suspect may have traveled to New York last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta, one of the law enforcement officials said. Police and federal agents have been collecting information from Greyhound in an attempt to identify the suspect. (Balsamo, Offenhartz and Sisak, 12/6)
The New York Times:
Suspect In Killing Of Insurance C.E.O. Is Said To Have Used Fake New Jersey ID
A series of developments — details of a stay at the hostel, a possible link to a gun purchased in Connecticut, bullet casings inscribed with the words “deny” and “delay” — suggested investigators could be inching closer to identifying the gunman. Investigators have not established a motive in the shooting. (McFadden and Kilgannon, 12/6)
The Washington Post:
Online Sleuths Are Racing To Catch The UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer
Amateur internet sleuths are racing to identify the gunman who killed the chief of the nation’s largest health insurer in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, hoping to piece together clues and beat police investigators at their own high-profile manhunt. (Harwell, Gilbert and MacMillan, 12/5)
Anthem Blue Cross Reverses Anesthesia Coverage Policy After Outcry
The insurance provider is dropping a proposed policy update that would have limited anesthesia coverage to an estimated time for a procedure. Meanwhile, Medical Economics reports that health care costs for businesses are increasing at a rate not seen in years.
CBS News:
Anthem Blue Cross Says It's Reversing A Policy To Limit Anesthesia Coverage
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said Thursday that the health insurance provider is reversing a policy that was set to go into effect in February of that would have limited anesthesia coverage during surgeries and other procedures, a change that had prompted an outcry from some physicians and lawmakers. The policy, which would have covered Anthem's plans in Connecticut, New York and Missouri, was disclosed in recent weeks. ... The policy would have excluded people under 22 years old and maternity care. (Picchi, 12/5)
More on health care costs and coverage —
Medical Economics:
Business Group Sounds The Alarm On Historic Surge In Health Care Costs For 2025
For the first time in over a decade, employers are bracing for health care cost increases that are growing at rates not seen in years. Many businesses reported higher-than-expected expenses in 2023, with projections for 2024 and 2025 signaling even sharper growth. This cost trajectory has forced many organizations to reconsider long-standing partnerships and explore new strategies for cost management. Employers are expected to respond with increased request-for-proposal activity, seeking greater transparency and accountability from vendor partners. These efforts will likely disrupt current arrangements but are designed to improve long-term outcomes, including patient experience, affordability, and quality of care. Businesses will also explore alternative approaches, such as direct contracting with centers of excellence and steering employees toward high-value providers. (Shryock, 12/3)
Fox Business:
Elon Musk Weighs In On Health Care Costs Amid Insurance Scrutiny
Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday weighed in on the cost of health care in the U.S., questioning the value Americans get for the coverage they receive. "Shouldn’t the American people be getting their money’s worth?" Musk, who was tapped to co-lead the incoming-Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, replied to a post on X. His comment was in response to a post highlighting data from the Peter G. Peterson Foundation that says that the U.S. has the highest health care admin costs (per capita) compared to OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. (Genovese, 12/5)
CNBC:
Many People Can't Afford Long-Term Care. How A Federal Program May Help
As a historic wave of baby boomers reaches retirement age, finding affordable long-term care is a challenge. “We’re going to have a major storm coming in our country with all these folks that can’t take care of themselves,” Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-New York, said Thursday at the Employee Benefit Research Institute policy forum in Washington, D.C. (Konish, 12/5)
CBS News:
Older Americans Struggle To Afford Health Care Compared With Those In Other Nations
In the U.S., having health insurance is necessary, but not sufficient to ensure access to affordable medical care. While the U.S. lacks a universal health care system like those that exist in most other wealthy nations, most Americans over 65 are insured through Medicare. Yet many still struggle to afford care, with high out-of-pocket costs putting necessary medications and doctor visits out of reach, according to research from The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that works to promote an equitable health care system. (Cerullo, 12/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Why Hospitals Are Suing HHS Over Medicare Inpatient Pay
Hospitals have expanded their legal push for the federal government to boost Medicare reimbursement. More than 500 hospitals last week sued the Health and Human Services Department for allegedly miscalculating a 40-year-old Inpatient Prospective Payment System base reimbursement rate that providers say has lowered years of subsequent Medicare payments to hospitals. The lawsuit is the latest in a series of similar complaints that allege the Health and Human Services Department must increase Medicare inpatient pay. (Kacik, 12/5)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Amazon Adds Hinge Health To Health Condition Programs
Technology giant Amazon is expanding a program that connects its users to digital health companies. Amazon is adding virtual musculoskeletal health company Hinge Health to its Health Condition Programs, the companies said Thursday. The programs allow users to input information about their insurance plan and potentially identify covered services such as Hinge’s virtual physical therapy. (Turner, 12/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Essentia Health, Stanford Health Care Join Civica Network
Stanford Health Care, Essentia Health, Winona Health and Boulder Community Health have joined Civica, a nonprofit company that looks to increase access to generic drugs and stem persistent shortages. Palo Alto, California-based Stanford, Duluth, Minnesota-based Essentia, Winona, Minnesota-based Winona and Boulder, Colorado-based Boulder Community are now part of Civica’s network of about 60 health systems and 1,400 hospitals, Civica said Thursday in a news release. (Kacik, 12/5)
FDA Needs More Authority And Funds From Congress To Curb Obesity Trend
On Thursday, senators decried the FDA's lack of action on obesity and diabetes. Commissioner Robert Califf argued that the FDA needs more assistance to get things done. Meanwhile, only under President Joe Biden has the FDA begun to regulate lab-developed tests, Stat reports.
Stat:
FDA’s Califf: To Rein In Food Industry, Congress Must Invest More In The Agency
Senators on both sides of the aisle blasted the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday for not doing enough to prevent a surge in obesity and diabetes in the United States. The agency’s commissioner, Robert Califf, turned the blame back around, arguing that if Congress wants the FDA to issue tighter regulations on the food and beverage industry, it should give the agency more money and authority. (Lawrence, 12/5)
Stat:
FDA Regulation Of Lab-Developed Tests Threatened By Politics, Lawsuits
The Food and Drug Administration has always believed it has the power to regulate tests made in labs. But it was only under President Biden that it began exercising that authority, releasing a policy in April telling labs they have four years to comply with regulatory requirements. (Lawrence, 12/6)
On RFK Jr. and other Trump Cabinet picks —
CBS News:
Sanders Says RFK Jr. "Exactly Correct" On Food Issues, Has Not Decided On Trump Pick For HHS Secretary
Sen. Bernie Sanders praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s message on food issues Thursday, and said he had not made up his mind on whether he would oppose President-elect Donald Trump's pick of Kennedy to head the nation's health agencies. In an interview with CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand, the independent Vermont senator said that he feared some of Kennedy's views on health issues are "extremely dangerous," criticizing Kennedy's call to pull fluoride out of U.S. water supply systems and his "very wrong" views on vaccines. (Tin, 12/5)
Anchorage Daily News:
Health Care Group Targets Alaska Sen. Murkowski In Effort To Block RFK Jr. From Becoming U.S. Health Secretary
A national health care advocacy group has started campaigning in Alaska to urge U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to block Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from leading the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Politico reported last month that Protect Our Care — a left-leaning health care group — was planning to target moderate Republican senators to vote against President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the key health care post. The group kicked off its Alaska campaign last week. (Maguire, 12/6)
Roll Call:
How Backlash To The Pandemic Helped Shape Trump’s Health Picks
If there’s a theme among President-elect Donald Trump’s health Cabinet picks, it’s this: The vast majority were critics of how the Biden administration handled COVID-19. The pandemic upended Americans’ perspective on public health and health care delivery, both throughout the United States and among Republican lawmakers. Policy experts say that change is evident in Trump’s selections to lead major U.S. health agencies. (Cohen, 12/5)
Stat:
RFK Jr.'s MAHA Coalition Is Already Showing Some Cracks
What began as an unlikely, diverse alliance — “Make America Healthy Again,” inclusive of everyone from ex-Bernie supporters to vaccine-critical mothers and Joe Rogan listeners — is showing some cracks. As President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team stack the next administration with officials from different backgrounds, some in MAHA are dissatisfied with his choices to lead health-related agencies. (Cueto, 12/6)
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
A Colorful Cast Could Lead Key Health Agencies
President-elect Donald Trump has made his choices to fill some top jobs at the Department of Health and Human Services. They include controversial figures who were vocal critics of the Biden administration’s handling of the covid pandemic and have proposed sweeping changes to the agencies they would lead. (Rovner, 12/5)
On 'Havana Syndrome' —
CBS News:
Foreign Adversary Was Likely Behind Havana Syndrome, House Intelligence Leaders Say
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in an unclassified report released Thursday that it "appears increasingly likely that a foreign adversary is behind some" cases of what officials refer to as "anomalous health incidents" – mysterious illnesses suffered by U.S. national security officials. The House Intelligence Committee concluded in the report that an intelligence community assessment from 2023 of anomalous health incidents (AHI), commonly called Havana Syndrome, "lacked analytic integrity and was highly irregular in its formulation." (Pelley, Chasan, Zill de Granados, Rey, Gordon and Woods, 12/5)
Trainee Doctors At Mass General Brigham Protest Over Exploitation
An estimated 400 doctors protested Thursday, claiming the raises promised by MGB failed to keep up with inflation, while the CEO's salary jumped nearly 12% in last year alone. Also, Iowa's physician-to-patient ratio is one of the worst in the country and is expected to get worse.
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Residents Union Alleges Exploitation
Eighteen months after residents and fellows at Mass General Brigham voted to unionize, about 400 doctors in training protested outside the health system’s flagship hospitals Thursday and accused their employer of bargaining in bad faith as the union seeks its first contract. Shouting “shame” and “union power,” members of the Committee of Interns and Residents, or CIR, of the Service Employees International Union said MGB has offered raises that fail to keep pace with inflation. (Saltzman, 12/5)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa’s Troubling Physician Shortage Is Expected To Get Worse. Doctors Are Advocating For Solutions
Iowa is among the worst states in the country for physician-to-patient ratio. It ranks 44th in United States for physicians per capita, according to the Iowa Medical Society. The problem is especially acute for patients in rural areas seeking specialized care. (Dunlap, Kieffer and Gehr, 12/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Acutus Medical Layoffs To Hit 70% Of Staff In 2025
Acutus Medical, a manufacturer of cardiac electrophysiology devices, plans to lay off about 70% of its employees in early 2025. The company submitted a filing to California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification database on Dec. 2 for the permanent termination of 57 employees, set to take effect Feb.1. (Dubinsky, 12/5)
Chicago Tribune:
Criminally Charged Illinois Health Care Providers Kept Working
After investigating complaints that Crystal Lake endocrinologist Dr. Hiralal Maheshwari had touched patients inappropriately in his exam rooms, McHenry County prosecutors approved a felony charge of criminal sexual abuse in December 2021. Under state law, the prosecutors should have immediately notified the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the state agency with oversight over medical professionals. (Hoerner and Schencker, 12/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
UCSF To Pay $15M To Woman Whose Anesthesia Was Mixed With Formaldehyde
A 42-year-old woman from Sonoma entered the emergency room at the UCSF hospital in 2021 with a swollen and bleeding fibroid in her uterus that required surgery. What followed was agony. According to a lawyer for the woman and her husband, medics mistakenly mixed her anesthetic with a mislabeled cup on the same tray that contained formalin, a liquid form of the chemical formaldehyde, and injected it. She suffered burns to her pelvic muscle and tissue, nerve damage, loss of strength and mobility, and pain that still torments her three years later. (Egelko, 12/5)
Also —
Los Angeles Times:
Santa Clara County Hospitals Accused Of Illegally Dumping Fentanyl, Data
Santa Clara county hospitals have illegally dumped tons of biohazardous waste, including prescription drugs, human tissue and vials containing blood, county prosecutors said. One photo appeared to show a discarded umbilical cord or part of a human organ, among piles of trash with soiled towels, used syringes, unemptied prescription vials and over-the-counter drugs, including fentanyl, and medical equipment, officials said in a news release Thursday. Hundreds of documents with unredacted personal patient information were also found. (McDonald, 12/5)
Oklahoma Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Classify Abortion As A Felony
Meanwhile, Michigan moves to safeguard women's health data; Ohio takes steps to protect sedated patients; Florida rejects children's health insurance program; and more.
The Oklahoman:
Anti-Abortion Oklahoma Bill Would Make Procedure A Felony
The fight to tighten Oklahoma's already strict abortion laws has resumed as one Republican lawmaker introduced the first anti-abortion bill of the 2025 legislative session. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed House Bill 1008 which would classify abortion as a felony for providers and grant protections for fetuses. If passed, the bill would revive Senate Bill 612, which was signed into law in 2022 before being struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. (Aston, 12/5)
AP:
Michigan Democrats Move To Protect Reproductive Health Data Before GOP Takes Control Of House
Michigan Democrats are pushing this month to pass legislation they say will improve reproductive health care, in particular the safety of digital health data, ahead of Republicans taking over the state House in 2025. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing a bill designed to protect reproductive health data including data logged on menstrual cycle tracking apps. Similar legislation that has passed in other states is aimed at keeping the data from being used to target people seeking abortions. (Volmert, 12/6)
Side Effects Public Media:
They Rely On Birth Control To Manage Health Conditions. Now, They Worry About Access
Using birth control is life or death for Kendall Hantelman. She was diagnosed with a bleeding disorder due to her excessive menstrual bleeding and a near-death hemorrhage after a sinus surgery. When she was 23, her doctor said she had a 25% chance of dying if she got pregnant. “So, I started taking birth control to stay alive because the doctor told me that I would have better odds playing Russian roulette than getting pregnant,” Hantelman said. (Gabriel, 12/5)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio Legislators Pass Bill To Protect Unconscious Patients From Abuse
Legislation to better protect patients that was introduced as a result of sexually abusive doctors is a step closer to becoming law. The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday passed House Bill 89, sending it to the state Senate for consideration. ... If passed by the legislature's upper chamber and signed into law by the governor, the bill would prohibit medical providers from conducting intimate exams unless medically necessary or for certain other exceptions. (Filby, 12/5)
WFSU:
KidCare Expansion Gets Federal OK After Yearlong Delay. Then Florida Rejects It
The DeSantis administration plans to reject this week’s federal approval of Florida’s plan to expand KidCare, the state’s health insurance program for children. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services accepted Florida’s application for a waiver after a yearlong delay, but with the stipulation that the state provides 12 months of continuous coverage. (Menzel and Mayer, 12/6)
The Oklahoman:
OKCPD Sees Decrease In Mental Health Calls With Help Of 988 Hotline
Oklahoma City has seen a 57% decrease in mental health-related calls dispatched to Oklahoma City police officers in the last 13 months, the department announced Tuesday, which is partially attributed to the success of the state's 988 Mental Health Lifeline. The reduction, the department says, shows that more Oklahoma City residents are receiving mental health assistance from specialized support, rather than emergency law enforcement intervention. (Kelly, 12/5)
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago Biohub Backed By Mark Zuckerberg Publishes Inflammation Research
A Chicago biomedical research hub backed by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, has produced its first published research — on discovering a way to monitor inflammation in real time using sensors implanted under the skin. (Schencker, 12/5)
KFF Health News:
Six Years Into An Appalachia Hospital Monopoly, Patients Are Fearful And Furious
Jerry Qualls had a heart attack in 2022 and was rushed by ambulance to Holston Valley Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for a week and kept alive by a ventilator and blood pump, according to his medical records. His wife, Katherine Qualls, said his doctors offered little hope. In an interview and a written complaint to the Tennessee government, she said doctors at Holston Valley told her that her husband would not qualify for a heart transplant and shouldn’t be expected to recover. (Kelman, 12/6)
A Whopping 364 Whooping Cough Cases Plagued US Thanksgiving Week
Although the holiday pertussis surge is the worst the U.S. has seen since 2010, officials note it "is now returning to pre-pandemic trends." Meanwhile, as flu season gets underway, the antiviral drug oseltamivir is showing promise as a lifesaving treatment for influenza A.
CBS News:
U.S. Sets Thanksgiving Record For Whooping Cough Cases
At least 364 pertussis infections were reported to health authorities last week, according to figures published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the worst Thanksgiving week for whooping cough in recent decades. This tops the previous Thanksgiving record of 228 cases of pertussis which were reported for the week ending Nov. 27, 2010. That year there were 27,550 cases reported by the end of 2010, below the 28,167 already tallied so far this year. (Tin, 12/5)
KFF Health News:
How Measles, Whooping Cough, And Worse Could Roar Back On RFK Jr.’s Watch
The availability of safe, effective covid vaccines less than a year into the pandemic marked a high point in the 300-year history of vaccination, seemingly heralding an age of protection against infectious diseases. Now, after backlash against public health interventions culminated in President-elect Donald Trump’s nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the country’s best-known anti-vaccine activist, as its top health official, infectious disease and public health experts and vaccine advocates say a confluence of factors could cause renewed, deadly epidemics of measles, whooping cough, and meningitis, or even polio. (Allen, 12/6)
CIDRAP:
Flu Patients Less Likely To Die If Given Oseltamivir On Day Of Hospitalization, Data Suggest
Patients given the antiviral drug oseltamivir on the day of hospital admission for influenza A had less severe disease and were less likely to die or require intensive care and dialysis or vasopressors (drugs to raise blood pressure) than those who didn't receive early therapy, suggests a US study published last week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 12/5)
On bird flu —
The New York Times:
How The Messy Process Of Milking Cows Can Spread Bird Flu
On America’s large dairy farms, milking is a vast operation, and the potential for disease transmission is worrying, health experts say. (Anthes, 12/5)
The Atlantic:
Bird Flu Can’t Stop The Thirst For Raw Milk
Across the country, the thirst for an illicit beverage is growing. Raw milk can’t be sold legally for human consumption in many states, but some 11 million Americans drink it anyway as wellness influencers, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., extol its benefits. They do so despite a well-established risk of disease and death: E. coli, salmonella, and listeria have all been found in unpasteurized milk. This year, a new pathogen has been added to the list. Bird flu. (Tayag, 12/5)
In global news —
CIDRAP:
Mpox Continues Its Africa Spread As Clade 1b Confirmed In 2 More Nations
Africa's mpox outbreaks are still trending upward. ... Countries reported 36 more deaths, raising the total this year to 1,200. "We are still losing people," said Jean Kaseya, MD, MPH, director-general of Africa CDC. The region reported 2,708 new cases, putting the total for the year at 62,171 cases in 20 countries. Most cases and all of the deaths last week were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has been the main outbreak epicenter. (Schnirring, 12/5)
AP:
13 Children Die In Mexico From Suspected Contaminated IV Bags
Thirteen children under the age of 14 have died in central Mexico and authorities said Thursday they suspect contaminated IV feeding bags as the culprit. The federal Health Department ordered doctors across the country not to use IV nutrition bags made by the company Productos Hospitalarios S.A de C.V., though the exact source of the infections is still under investigation. Phone calls to numbers listed for the company and emails seeking comment went unanswered. (12/5)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on brain health, dirty water, blindness, comfort dogs, and more.
The New York Times:
America’s Hidden Racial Divide: A Mysterious Gap In Psychosis Rates
Black Americans experience schizophrenia and related disorders at twice the rate of white Americans. It’s a disparity that has parallels in other cultures. (Bergner, 12/3)
The Guardian:
The Brain Microbiome: Could Understanding It Help Prevent Dementia?
Nine years ago, Nikki Schultek, an active and healthy woman in her early 30s, experienced a sudden cascade of debilitating and agonising symptoms – including cognitive and breathing problems and heart arrhythmia – and was investigated for multiple sclerosis. But three brain scans and numerous X-rays later, there was still no diagnosis or treatment plan. Now, she shows no signs of degenerative brain disease. It turned out she had multiple chronic infections, including Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, which causes Lyme disease and which had stealthily reached her brain. (Fleming, 12/1)
Fox News:
Health New Brain Therapy Allows Paralyzed Patients To Walk Again: 'I Feel My Legs'
In a Switzerland study, two people with spinal cord injuries received deep brain stimulation therapy and were able to walk without assistance and even climb stairs. (Rudy, 12/5)
Bloomberg:
The Quest to Turn Human Waste Into Medicine
After success in early stage trials, MaaT Pharma is on the verge of becoming the first company to have an approved microbiome-related product for cancer care. (Gale, 12/5)
The Washington Post:
In The Town Erin Brockovich Made Famous, Residents Still Fear Dirty Water
As the popular movie “Erin Brockovich” winds to an end, a character named Donna Jensen wins $5 million from Pacific Gas & Electric, part of a $333 million legal settlement the community won in 1996 after the utility was accused of contaminating the groundwater here for years, sickening some residents. What the movie didn’t show is what happened next. (Foster-Frau, 12/1)
The Colorado Sun:
University Of Colorado Studies Eye Transplants To Cure Blindness
Here’s an incomplete list of things that doctors are able to transplant from one human to another: a heart, a lung, a kidney, a liver, a pancreas, a face, a hand, skin, bone marrow, stem cells and blood. But not eyes. A team of scientists and doctors at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus hope to change that through groundbreaking work on whole eye transplants, and now they’ve scored a big investment from the federal government to help them do that. (Ingold, 12/6)
The New York Times:
The Allure Of ‘Microdosing’ Ozempic
Some people are taking tiny amounts of weight loss medications, hoping to drop pounds while avoiding side effects. Does it work? (Blum, 12/5)
Florida Today:
Comfort Canines Combat Stress At Melbourne-Orlando International Airport
The new program at the Melbourne airport, in conjunction with Space Coast Therapy Dogs, was about four years in the making. (Paulson, 12/2)
Viewpoints: Democrats Must Repeal Comstock Act Before It's Too Late; Bulk Testing Of Milk Could Rein In Bird Flu
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Los Angeles Times:
How Democrats Could Use The Lame Duck To Save Medication Abortions
Before Democrats lose the White House and the Senate, they should push through legislation to repeal the Comstock Act, which could be used to prevent legal medically induced abortions everywhere in the United States. Given the success of ballot initiatives that protect the right to abortion in even conservative states in last week’s election, the politics could be right to repeal that 1873 law. (Erwin Chemerinsky and Miles Mogulescu, 12/4)
The Boston Globe:
To Stop Avian Flu, Boost Testing Of Milk
Avian flu is storming through California, with more than 250 new cases detected among dairy herds in the past 30 days, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Since the flu was first detected in cattle in March, the USDA has confirmed more than 700 cases in 15 states. New England cattle have been spared so far, but there’s little reason to think that will last indefinitely. (12/6)
Stat:
A Better Way To Track Health Care-Related Outbreaks
The recently ended Boar’s Head listeria outbreak, which has caused 57 infections and nine deaths, is just one of the many foodborne illness incidents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detects each year using its PulseNet system. Many people might not realize the extensive effort behind PulseNet, which systematically collects data on foodborne illnesses from patients across the U.S., performs genomic fingerprinting, and traces outbreaks back to their sources. This network of surveillance has been alerting the public to foodborne outbreaks and recalls for years. (Alexander Sundermann, 12/6)
Stat:
Who Is To Blame For The Broken Health Care System?
The murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson horrified me. I did not know him. I thought first about his wife and young sons and the shock and grief they — and his colleagues — must feel. I then realized that they must now live in fear for their lives. I was also not at all surprised by those who saw this differently. I have written about greed in health care. (Elliott S. Fisher, 12/5)
The New York Times:
The Supreme Court Just Gave Us A Bitter Taste Of What’s Coming
At issue in United States v. Skrmetti is a Tennessee law that bans treatments such as the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors. The Biden administration is arguing, among other things, that trans people constitute a “quasi-suspect class” — in layperson’s terms, a group of people who have been subjected to systematic discrimination. (M. Gessen, 12/6)
Bloomberg:
No, Sanitizing Cow Burps Won’t Sour Your Milk Or Contaminate Your Cheese
Those worried about Bovaer in their milk might also consider the medicines and supplements that have been regularly given to farmed livestock for decades, including antibiotics, vaccines and de-wormers. If they’re still concerned about the chemicals in their food, perhaps they should cut out the dairy and meat completely. That’d be even better for the planet. (Lara Williams, 12/6)