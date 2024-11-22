Possible Reasons For Fewer Fatal Opioid ODs: Less-Potent Pills, Xylazine

Tests on the nation's illicit pill supply have shown that, compared to last year, fewer pills have lethal doses of fentanyl. Another piece of the puzzle could be xylazine, a tranquilizer often mixed with fentanyl, which causes users to fall asleep.

CNN: Less-Potent Fentanyl Pills May Be Playing A Role In Decrease Of US Overdose Deaths, DEA Says

The US Drug Enforcement Administration says that less fentanyl is present in the nation’s illicit pill supply and that is helping drive down overdose deaths in the United States. But experts say that there are limitations to this claim and that many other factors are probably playing a role. (McPhillips, 11/21)

The New York Times: Drug Overdose Deaths Are Declining Due To Changes In The Drug Supply

Some epidemiologists theorize that the growing prevalence of other drugs, sold on their own and also mixed in with fentanyl, is having an impact on how people use fentanyl itself. Fentanyl is now often diluted with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that can cause horrific skin ulcers, which have even led to limb amputations. But drug policy experts said that xylazine, in some cases, might also be having a lifesaving effect. People addicted to fentanyl often need the drug numerous times a day. But xylazine can sedate users for hours. (Hoffman and Weiland, 11/21)

CBS News: Drug "Several Times" Stronger Than Fentanyl Linked To California Overdose Death

The U.S. Department of Justice's Los Angeles office filed charges in what could be the nation's first death-resulting criminal case involving a synthetic opioid that is possibly more dangerous than fentanyl. On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced the sole count of distribution of protonitazene resulting in death against 21-year-old Benjamin Anthony Collins, a resident of LA County. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. The harshest possible punishment for this charge is life in prison. (Rodriguez, 11/21)

Reuters: McKinsey Nears $600m Settlement With US Government Over Role In Opioid Crisis

McKinsey is in the final stages of negotiating a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve a US criminal investigation into the consulting firm’s work helping opioid manufacturers boost sales that allegedly contributed to a deadly addiction epidemic, people familiar with the matter said. McKinsey is in talks to pay more than $600m to resolve the longstanding US Department of Justice investigation, which also encompasses findings of civil violations, the people said. (11/21)

In opioid and pain medication research —

MedPage Today: Opioids Tied To Higher Dementia Risk, But Only After A Point

After a certain threshold, cumulative opioid use was associated with higher dementia risk, a study of adults over age 60 in Denmark showed. (George, 11/19)

FierceBiotech: AstraZeneca Cans Phase 2 Opioid Use Disorder Drug Over Interaction With Common Antifungal Med

AstraZeneca has ended work on an opioid use disorder (OUD) drug after the orexin 1 receptor antagonist demonstrated a drug-drug interaction with an antifungal during a phase 2 trial. The Big Pharma kicked off the trial in May, according to the company’s website. The study had been assessing how the small molecule, dubbed AZD4041, interacts with the widely used antifungal itraconazole as well as its potential as an adjunctive treatment to the approved OUD drug buprenorphine. (Waldron, 11/22)

WUFT: A Study Shows Mindfulness Meditation May Be The Best Way To Reduce Pain

There might be a way to relieve pain without money and medication, and it might just blow your mind. A new study suggests mindfulness meditation is more effective at relieving pain than placebo treatments. (McClung, 11/21)

