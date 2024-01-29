- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Records Show Publix Opioid Sales Grew Even as Addiction Crisis Prompted Other Chains’ Pullback
- How Fringe Anti-Science Views Infiltrated Mainstream Politics — And What It Means in 2024
- Readers Weigh Downsides of Medicare Advantage and Stick Up for Mary Lou Retton
As national prescription drug distributors and pharmacies restricted the flow of oxycodone and other painkillers in response to the growing opioid crisis, Florida’s most popular grocery store ramped up its sales and distribution of the highly addictive drugs, according to a Tampa Bay Times analysis of federal data. (Ian Hodgson, Tampa Bay Times and Christopher O’Donnell, Tampa Bay Times, )
Opposition to vaccines and other public health measures backed by science has become politically charged. That makes dangerous misinformation much harder to fight. (Amy Maxmen, )
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
After Years Of Silence On Opioid Crisis, US And China To Hold Talks This Week
The Washington Post says the meetings that begin Tuesday in Beijing are a critical step forward since November, when China opened lines of communication on the topic.
The Washington Post:
U.S., China Officials To Meet On Curbing Fentanyl Supply
United States and Chinese officials will meet in Beijing on Tuesday, convening a working group designed to crack down on the flow of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs targeting U.S. users. It is the first such high-level meeting of U.S. and Chinese officials since a breakthrough agreement between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November when the two leaders pledged to restart counternarcotics cooperation. (Cadell, 1/28)
More on the opioid crisis —
AP:
Bill Decriminalizing Drug Test Strips In Opioid-Devastated West Virginia Heads To Governor
A bill that would decriminalize all strips used to test drugs for deadly substances in West Virginia, the state with the nation’s highest overdose rate, is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. Justice hasn’t said publicly whether he supports the bill, which has received bipartisan support. The proposal follows a law signed by Justice in 2022 that decriminalized fentanyl testing strips. (Willingham, 1/26)
KFF Health News and Tampa Bay Times:
Records Show Publix Opioid Sales Grew Even As Addiction Crisis Prompted Other Chains’ Pullback
An executive at Teva Pharmaceuticals flagged Publix Super Markets in October 2015 after detecting what he called in an email “serious red flags” with the grocery chain’s orders of powerful opioids. The share of high-strength oxycodone orders was well above normal for a chain of grocery store pharmacies, and the total number of pills sent to Publix stores was “significantly above their peers,” Teva’s head of federal compliance wrote in the email to his supervisors, according to court records in a federal lawsuit pending in Ohio against Publix and other companies. (Hodgson and O'Donnell, 1/29)
The Guardian:
‘I Don’t See How It Ends’: Expert Sounds Alarm On New Wave Of US Opioids Crisis
When Dr. Art Van Zee finally understood the scale of the disaster looming over his corner of rural Virginia, he naively imagined the drug industry would be just as alarmed. So the longest serving doctor in the struggling former mining town of St Charles set out in the early 2000s to tell pharmaceutical executives, federal regulators, Congress and anyone else who would listen that the arrival of a powerful new opioid painkiller was destroying lives and families. ... The drug industry was alarmed by Van Zee’s warnings, but not in the way he expected. It saw the doctor as a threat to profits and so from the very beginning, big pharma responded by working to discredit Van Zee and others like him who rang the alarm on high strength opioids creating mass addiction. (McGreal, 1/28)
Infectious-Disease Experts Say WHO's Covid Guidelines Could Harm People
Health experts told CIDRAP that the new guidelines that are meant to protect health care workers and patients might actually put them at risk. For example, they said, the guidelines "suggest using symptoms to screen people" despite current knowledge about asymptomatic transmission. The guidelines also still adhere to "droplet dogma" instead of airborne spread, they said, and do not fully acknowledge that N95 respirators offer better protection than surgical masks.
CIDRAP:
Updated WHO COVID Prevention Guidance May Endanger Rather Than Protect, Some Experts Say
The World Health Organization's (WHO's) newly updated COVID-19 prevention and control guidelines purport to protect healthcare workers, patients, and the community, but some experts say they may encourage risky behavior by propagating long-disproven ideas about how viruses spread. "I think they put healthcare workers and patients and the community at significant risk," said Lisa Brosseau, ScD, CIH, an expert on respiratory protection and infectious diseases and a CIDRAP research consultant. One of the main problems, said Raina Macintyre, MBBS, PhD, professor and head of the biosecurity program at the Kirby Institute in Sydney, Australia, is that the document doesn't incorporate many of the lessons learned during the pandemic—such as the major role of COVID-19 spread among people with no symptoms. (Van Beusekom, 1/26)
In other covid news —
CIDRAP:
US Respiratory Virus Activity Still High But Continues To Ebb
Markers for all three of the main respiratory viruses that are making Americans sick declined this week, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that the current flu season has been moderate so far and that people with chronic conditions continue to make up the bulk of flu hospitalizations. In its respiratory virus snapshot, the CDC said activity is still elevated but decreasing across most of the country. More specifically, flu and COVID-19 activity are stabilizing or decreasing, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections continue to decline. (Schnirring, 1/26)
Boston Globe:
Investment In Vaccine Development Is Lagging, Report Finds
Covid vaccines saved nearly 20 million lives worldwide, by one estimate, and generated billions of dollars for several drugmakers. But investment in experimental vaccines for dozens of other diseases remains modest and should be much higher, according to a new biotechnology industry report. (Saltzman, 1/26)
CIDRAP:
COVID Drugs More Often Given To Medicare Patients Who Least Need Them, Study Suggests
A greater proportion of nonhospitalized Medicare enrollees infected with COVID-19 but at low risk for severe disease received drugs to combat the disease than those at higher risk in 2022, weakening their public health benefit, finds an observational study published today in JAMA Health Forum. (Van Beusekom, 1/26)
Los Angeles Times:
Why Some High-Risk Patients Aren't Getting Drugs To Combat COVID
As the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount, antiviral medications such as Paxlovid were hailed by health officials as an important way to reduce the risk of severe illness or death. Yet the drugs have remained underused, studies have found. In Boston, a group of researchers wanted to know why — and what could be done about it. (Reyes, 1/26)
Los Angeles Times:
‘If It’s COVID, Paxlovid’? For Many, It Should Be Easier To Get. Here’s What To Know About Antivirals
Officials at both the federal and state level have implored healthcare providers to properly prescribe Paxlovid and other antivirals when indicated. “Antivirals are underused,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday. “Don’t wait for symptoms to worsen.” In its own advisory, the California Department of Public Health said, “Most adults and some children with symptomatic COVID-19 are eligible for treatments ... Providers should have a low threshold for prescribing COVID-19 therapeutics.” (Lin II, 1/28)
Also —
Axios:
Health Care Workers Kept Leaving The Industry After Pandemic: Study
There's been a "substantial and persistent" increase in health care workers leaving the industry since the pandemic, as staff who stayed on during the worst of COVID-19 leave for new opportunities in a robust jobs market, according to a new study in JAMA Health Forum. While exit rates have been matched by an uptick in hiring, the constant churn can disrupt the continuity of care and result in poorer patient outcomes, researchers wrote. (Reed, 1/29)
KFF Health News:
How Fringe Anti-Science Views Infiltrated Mainstream Politics — And What It Means In 2024
Rates of routine childhood vaccination hit a 10-year low in 2023. That, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, puts about 250,000 kindergartners at risk for measles, which often leads to hospitalization and can cause death. In recent weeks, an infant and two young children have been hospitalized amid an ongoing measles outbreak in Philadelphia that spread to a day care center. It’s a dangerous shift driven by a critical mass of people who now reject decades of science backing the safety and effectiveness of childhood vaccines. State by state, they’ve persuaded legislators and courts to more easily allow children to enter kindergarten without vaccines, citing religious, spiritual, or philosophical beliefs. (Maxmen, 1/29)
After Slashing Its Price, Novo Nordisk Discontinues Levemir Insulin In US
Last March, Novo reduced the list price of Levemir by 65%, but USA Today says that American diabetes patients who've benefited from this price drop (and other price caps) are set to be disappointed because the drug is being withdrawn from sale. Novo has not said it will do so in other countries.
USA Today:
Levemir Insulin Will Be Discontinued
Diabetes patients who depend on insulin recently got a financial break when the three major insulin manufacturers enacted dramatic price cuts. Novo Nordisk announced last March it would slash the list price of Levemir by 65%. But the good news was short-lived. The drugmaker will stop selling the injectable FlexPen version of Levemir in April and will halt sales of Levemir vials by the end of December. The company has not announced plans to discontinue the drug in other countries. In a statement to USA TODAY last week, Novo Nordisk said it would discontinue U.S. sales of Levemir because of a combination of factors, including global manufacturing constraints and the availability of other forms of insulin. The company also cited pharmacy managers and insurers who limited access to Levemir on drug formularies, the list of drugs insurers cover for patients. (Alltucker, 1/28)
More on the high cost of drugs and health care —
Bloomberg:
Weight-Loss Drugs Dropped In North Carolina As Costs Soar
North Carolina is cutting off coverage of anti-obesity medications for state employees, citing soaring costs and a lack of agreement on pricing from drugmakers. The decision affects a class of drugs known as GLP-1s, which are used to treat diabetes along with helping with weight loss. The medications, like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy and Ozempic and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound, have soared in popularity, but are expensive and require long-term use. (Foxman and Muller, 1/27)
The New York Times:
Buried In Wegovy Costs, North Carolina Will Stop Paying For Obesity Drugs
For the employers and health plans that cover most of the cost of prescription drugs, the bill for these medications is overwhelming — and now coming due. In recent months, the University of Texas system and the hospital chain Ascension have stopped paying for the drugs for their workers. Those that continue to cover the drugs are imposing new restrictions meant to cut costs. The Mayo Clinic, for example, will now provide a lifetime benefit of only $20,000 for the drugs for its employees. Medicare, by comparison, does not cover medications prescribed for weight loss, but does cover weight-loss surgery. (Robbins, 1/26)
Charlotte Ledger:
Charlotte Leaders Urge Atrium To Consider Working With Charity That Abolishes Medical Debt
At-large Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera is urging Atrium Health to consider working with RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that buys unpaid medical debt and forgives it. Ajmera said she reached out to Atrium CEO Gene Woods last month after reading a Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News article about the hospital’s refusal to enter into discussions with RIP. (Crouch, 1/29)
Stat:
Pricey Sickle Cell Treatments Raise Daunting New Challenges For Medicaid Programs
Living with sickle cell disease has not been easy on Kourtney Cunningham. The genetic blood disorder typically causes her to experience three episodes of extreme pain each month and she can end up in the hospital at least twice a year due to these crises. Then there are blood transfusions every four weeks. So when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first two curative gene therapies for sickle cell, she allowed herself to become hopeful, even though treatment requires chemotherapy that might cause various side effects. These include lowered immunity, hair loss, and infertility. (Silverman, 1/29)
Also —
Stat:
Merck, Johnson & Johnson CEOs Will Testify On High Drug Prices
Merck CEO Robert Davis and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato have agreed to voluntarily testify before the Senate health committee, avoiding a threatened subpoena, the committee announced Friday. (Cohrs, 1/26)
Axios:
The Health Care Problems That Money Doesn’t Want To Solve
Some of America's most challenging behavioral health care problems include a key disadvantage: They're not very profitable to treat. Serious mental illness and addiction have a profound effect on families and communities, but their complexity and their concentration among lower-income people make them issues that the private market has little incentive to solve. (Owens, 1/29)
Chicago-Based IMX Becomes First Health Care Futures Exchange
Trading is expected to begin in the first half of 2024, Crain's Chicago Business reports. Meanwhile, Penn Medicine abandoned plans to purchase Tower Health's Brandywine Hospital; the White House AI Council meets today; an AI-designed drug for inflammatory bowel disease enters trials; more.
Crain's Chicago Business:
Chicago's IMX Becomes First Healthcare Futures Exchange
The Chicago-based Intelligent Medicine Exchange (IMX) has been designated a contract market by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), making it the first healthcare futures and options exchange. Trading is expected to begin in the first half of 2024, with IMX launching its first healthcare indexes. IMX has partnered with Minneapolis Grain Exchange for clearing services. (Asplund, 1/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Penn Medicine-Tower Health Deal Falls Through
Penn Medicine has abandoned its plan to purchase Tower Health's Brandywine Hospital. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine signed a non-binding letter of intent to aquire the facility in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, in June. The hospital closed in early 2022. "The Brandywine property has previously received significant interest from a variety of organizations," a spokesperson for Tower Health said in a statement. "We will reengage in discussions with these companies, along with others, to secure a new owner for the property." (DeSilva, 1/26)
KFF Health News:
Readers Weigh Downsides Of Medicare Advantage And Stick Up For Mary Lou Retton
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (1/29)
On the use of artificial intelligence —
Reuters:
White House AI Council Meets Monday As Legislative Action Stalls
The White House artificial intelligence council is meeting Monday, three months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that aims to reduce the risks AI poses. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, who will convene the council meeting Monday, said in a statement the federal government had made significant progress in the prior 90 days on AI, saying Biden's "directive to us is move fast and fix things." (Shepardson, 1/29)
CBS News:
Delaware Dentist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Accurately Assess Patients' Pain
A growing number of dentists are using artificial intelligence to enhance their treatments. A dentist in Delaware is even calling it a game changer. Dr. Kye Williams explained to his patient, Patrick Kipp, how artificial intelligence helped figure out what was causing his pain. ... "It's just an amazing diagnostic tool as a second opinion," Dr. Williams said. Artificial intelligence is a computer system that's a collection of millions of dental images that show different conditions. The AI software can in seconds compare and analyze new images. (Stahl and Fox, 1/27)
Fox News:
AI-Designed Drug For Inflammatory Bowel Disease Enters Human Clinical Trials: 'A Significant Need'
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) impacts 1.6 million people in the U.S. — and a new artificial intelligence-generated drug could help alleviate symptoms.Insilico Medicine, an AI-driven biotech company based in Hong Kong and in New York City, recently announced that its new AI-designed IBD drug — ISM5411 — has entered Phase I clinical trials. This is Insilico’s fifth AI-designed drug to enter the pipeline. (Rudy, 1/28)
Jury Hands Down $2.25 Billion Verdict In Bayer Roundup Cancer Case
Separately, health tech company Philips will not sell new sleep apnea devices in the U.S. as it works to comply with an FDA settlement. Also: The FDA approved Dupixent to treat younger children with allergic esophagus inflammation; the U.K. will ban disposable vapes; and more.
The Washington Post:
Bayer Ordered To Pay $2.25 Billion After Jury Links Roundup To Cancer
A jury handed down a $2.25 billion verdict, including $2 billion in punitive damages, against agrochemical giant Monsanto, according to the lawyers of a man who said he developed cancer from using the company’s weed killer, Roundup. John McKivison, 49, filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia against the company after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he said was due to using Roundup on his property for 20 years. (Vinall, 1/27)
Reuters:
Philips' US Sales Of Sleep Apnea Devices Face Years-Long Halt After FDA Deal
Dutch health technology company Philips will not sell new devices to treat sleep apnea in the U.S. in the coming years as it works to comply with a settlement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday. The agreement followed the recall of millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021 because of concerns that foam used to reduce noise from the devices could degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks. (Meijer, 1/29)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Dupixent To Treat Younger Kids With Esophageal Condition
The U.S. health regulator has approved the use of Regeneron and Sanofi's Dupixent to treat an allergic inflammation of the esophagus in children aged one to 11 years old and weighing at least 15 kg, the companies said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 approved the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug for treating eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in patients aged 12 years and older, making it the first for the immune condition in the country. (Leo and Singh, 1/26)
Houston Chronicle:
Rice Brain Tech Startup Raises $18M For Implant To Treat Depression
Rice University announced Wednesday that a neurotechnology company formed through its new startup accelerator raised $18.75 million to continue to develop a brain implant designed to treat mental health conditions. The funding is a significant milestone for Motif Neurotech, which was founded by Rice faculty members and Houston physicians. The company will use the money to bring its device to a feasibility study that will focus on patients with treatment-resistant depression, said Jacob Robinson, the company’s founder and CEO. (Macdonald, 1/26)
Stat:
Cognito Secures Funding To Test Medical Device For Alzheimer's
Just as a new wave of approved drugs for Alzheimer’s disease reaches patients, medical device company Cognito Therapeutics has raised a fresh $35 million to advance its alternative treatment for the neurodegenerative disease. (Aguilar, 1/29)
On vaping and tobacco —
Bloomberg:
UK To Ban Disposable Vapes In Bid To Protect Children’s Health
Disposable vapes are to be banned in the UK in an effort to protect children’s health amid a surge in use among the young. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil the legislation during a school visit on Monday. The new powers will also ban flavors that are marketed at children and force manufacturers to use plainer packaging. (Aldrick, 1/28)
WMFE:
Florida Gets 'F' In Protecting Residents From Tobacco Dangers
Florida is failing its citizens in reducing the harms of tobacco products, according to the American Lung Association's 22nd annual State of Tobacco report. Overall, it’s Black Floridians who ultimately are among the most hurt by the use of flavored products, the association found. Research shows that 81% of Black Americans smoke menthol cigarettes. On average, 45,000 Black Americans die each year due to tobacco-related illnesses. (Pedersen, 1/26)
Texas Democrats Align On Abortion As They Battle To Unseat GOP's Ted Cruz
Democratic challengers to Sen. Ted Cruz are trying to earn the support of organized labor advocates, with abortion, guns, and border issues central to their efforts, the Austin American-Statesman says. NPR also reports that House Democratic candidates are focusing on abortion in their campaigns.
Austin American-Statesman:
Border, Abortion And Guns Dominate Debate Among Democrats Seeking To Topple Ted Cruz
Democratic candidates seeking to distinguish themselves from the field in challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, faced off in Austin on Sunday in an attempt to both share their visions for addressing the issues facing the state and earn the support of organized labor advocates. The Democratic primary debate, hosted by the AFL-CIO, featured U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio and state Rep. Carl Sherman of DeSoto. ... All three candidates took similar stances on abortion and women's access to health care, condemning recent actions overturning the nationwide right to an abortion. "What's happening within our families in our state is nothing short of a tragedy," Allred said. "And we have to restore this right." (Gore and Moritz, 1/28)
Dallas Morning News:
Texas Democrats Running For U.S. Senate Differ On Israel, Health Care, Border Security
Texas Democrats running for the U.S. Senate have plenty of disagreements with Ted Cruz, the Republican incumbent they’re seeking to replace. But they also differ among themselves on some of the largest issues facing the country. A crowded field of Democrats is seeking the nomination. The most prominent are U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio and state Rep. Carl Sherman of DeSoto. ... Sherman emphasized the need for Texas to expand Medicaid. Pressed on whether he would support a Medicare-for-all-style plan, Sherman said he would “support moving in that direction.” (Morton, 1/26)
In other election news —
NPR:
House Democratic Candidates Make Abortion Access Top Focus Of '24 Campaigns
Arizona Democrat Kirsten Engel ran and lost a 2022 House race for a seat representing the Tucson area. She's seeking a rematch against now-incumbent Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani. She thinks this time will be different. "My opponent now has a voting record," she told NPR, referencing Ciscomani's vote for a GOP spending bill that would back FDA rules enacted after the 2022 Supreme Court Dobbs decision that make it easier to access the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone. She says abortion is a top-of-mind issue for voters in her district: "It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, an independent or a Republican. Women feel very deeply about this issue, that their rights have been stripped away." (Davis, 1/28)
Time:
Inside The Biden Campaign's Blame-Trump Strategy On Abortion
Kelsey Lawrence is a 30-year-old mother with four kids living in Front Royal, Virginia. She thought of herself having conservative and libertarian views before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, paving the way for Republicans to pass abortion bans and restrictions in 21 states. Now there’s no question about it: she’s voting for Joe Biden. “I think every woman should have autonomy over her body,” Lawrence says, as she waits in a concert hall in Manassas, Virginia on Tuesday for a Biden campaign rally to start. On the backdrop of the stage, massive white block letters read “Restore Roe.” (Bennett, 1/26)
More abortion news —
News Service of Florida:
Hialeah Clinic Will Pay $10,000 Fine For Violating Abortion Waiting Period Law
A Miami-Dade County clinic will pay a $10,000 fine as part of a settlement with the state over allegations that the clinic did not properly comply with a law requiring information to be provided to women at least 24 hours before abortions. The settlement between A Hialeah Women Center and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration was posted Wednesday on the state Division of Administrative Hearings website. (1/28)
The Hill:
‘Rage’ Abortion Donations Dry Up, Leaving Funds Struggling To Meet Demand
Abortion funds that help people cover the costs of getting the procedure are struggling with money as the waves of donations that followed the end of Roe v. Wade have begun to dry up. It’s led some of the independent organizations — which help cover expenses for abortions and associated costs, such as transportation, child care, and lodging — to scale back or even pause operations. (Weixel, 1/28)
AP:
Abortion: GOP Legislatures In Some States Trying To Keep Issue Off The Ballot
Legislative efforts in Missouri and Mississippi are attempting to prevent voters from having a say over abortion rights, building on anti-abortion strategies seen in other states, including last year in Ohio. Democrats and abortion rights advocates say the efforts are evidence that Republican lawmakers and abortion opponents are trying to undercut democratic processes meant to give voters a direct role in forming state laws. (Fernando, 1/29)
Texas AG Presses A Georgia Clinic For Medical Records Of Texas Trans Youth
This is the second time Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is requesting private records of Texas transgender children who received gender care in another state, the Texas Tribune says. Also in the news: The VA hasn't lived up to its gender care promises; religious trauma in LGBTQ+ Americans; and more.
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Asks Georgia Clinic For Transgender Youths’ Records
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is requesting medical records of Texas youth who have received gender-affirming care from a Georgia telehealth clinic, marking at least the second time he’s sought such records from providers in another state. (Rubin, 1/26)
Fox News:
Maine Lawmakers Kill Bill On Gender Health Care Accused Of Trampling Parents Rights
Republicans and Democrats on Maine’s judiciary committee voted to kill a bill Thursday that would have allowed minors to travel from out of state to Maine to obtain gender-altering medical procedures and even take custody of minors in "emergency" situations. Republicans called bill LD 1375 – or "An act to safeguard gender-affirming health care" – "dangerous," while the Democrats who originally supported it admitted the language of the bill needed reworking, according to a report by local outlet CBS-WGME. (Hays, 1/26)
American Homefront Project:
A New Lawsuit Says The VA Has Failed To Live Up To Its Promises About Gender-Affirming Care
Natalie Kastner has wanted gender-affirming surgery since she was 16 years old. “I fell into the trap where I thought like a lot of people do, that this is a phase,” the former Army engineer said about the gender dysphoria that’s she's experienced for years. “I fell into that trap, and, boy, did that hit me after I left the Army.” Now a disabled veteran living in Texas, Kastner said the Department of Veterans Affairs won’t perform the operation, and she would have to leave the state to get it privately. Two years ago, she said, she severed an artery when she attempted to cut off her genitals in her own bathroom. (D'lorio, 1/26)
NBC News:
Millions Of LGBTQ Americans Have Religious Trauma. Psychiatrists Want To Help
One in 3 adults in the United States who have suffered from religious trauma at some point in their life, according to a 2023 study. ... Religious trauma occurs when an individual’s religious upbringing has lasting adverse effects on their physical, mental or emotional well-being, according to the Religious Trauma Institute. Symptoms can include guilt, shame, loss of trust and loss of meaning in life. While religious trauma hasn’t officially been classified as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), there is debate among psychiatrists about whether that should change. (Macnaughton, 1/28)
In other health care news from across the U.S. —
CBS News:
Minnesota Newborns Will Now Be Screened For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday announced that it will add Duchenne muscular dystrophy to the list of conditions for which Minnesota newborns are typically screened. DMD is the most common form of muscular dystrophy. The condition is usually not diagnosed until age 5, at which point skeletal muscles are already damaged and there are limited options for treatments, MDH says.It is typically found in boys, though females can be genetic carriers. The life expectancy for men with DMD is around 20 years of age. (1/26)
The Washington Post:
Va. Lawmakers Begin To Tackle Weed Sales Three Years After Legalization
Three years after Virginia lawmakers voted to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults, the General Assembly is finally moving ahead with efforts to create a marketplace for the manufacture and sale of recreational cannabis. There’s a long way to go. And even supporters don’t agree on an approach — or know whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will go along. (Vozzella and Schneider, 1/28)
CBS News:
Report Reveals Fewer Beds And More Pressure On Colorado's State Mental Health System
A report by a national nonprofit shows Colorado ranks near the bottom when it comes to available beds for psychiatric care. "The number of state psychiatric hospital beds for adults with severe mental illness has continued to decline to a historic low of 36,150, or 10.8 per 100,000 population in 2023," says the Treatment Advocacy Center, a Virginia based nonprofit. Colorado's numbers are even lower than the national average with 83 beds per 100,000 people. There were 543 beds in 2016 and last year there were 482. (Gionet, 1/26)
Stateline:
More States Offer Health Care Coverage For Certain Immigrants, Noncitizens
Gabriel Henao fled Colombia to escape a guerrilla group who, he said, twice threatened to kill him. After some time in Mexico, he arrived in Colorado in July 2022, settling in Fort Collins. ... Colorado did not offer Medicaid coverage to residents living in the country without legal status such as Henao ... that changed at the beginning of this month, when Henao received care through Colorado’s OmniSalud program, which provides health care coverage to low-income immigrants in the country without documentation. (Hassanein, 1/26)
AP:
Millions Of Americans Are Increasingly Turning To Community Health Centers For Care, And Even Food
Elisa Reyes has come to Plaza del Sol Family Health Center for doctor’s appointments for more than a decade. Though she moved away a while ago, the 33-year-old keeps returning, even if it means a two-hour roundtrip bus ride. That’s because her two children see the same doctor she does. Because when she’s sick, she can walk in without an appointment. Because the staff at the Queens clinic helped her apply for health insurance and food stamps. (Shastri, 1/27)
CDC Study Links Pet Bearded Dragons To Salmonella Cases
Some of the exotic pets were likely obtained from the same breeder in Southeast Asia, The New York Times reports. In other news: Navy shipyard workers' exposure to cancer-causing radioactive materials; rising freight train accidents; lead in Stanley cups; and more.
The New York Times:
Pet Dragons Linked To Salmonella Cases That Sickened Dozens Of Children
The outbreak of a rare strain of salmonella that sickened scores of people, including several infants, across the United States and Canada, has been linked to pet bearded dragons, some most likely obtained from the same breeder in Southeast Asia, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak covered in the study occurred in 2021 and 2022, but salmonella infections associated with bearded dragons have become increasingly common in recent years, mirroring the rising popularity of the goofy, scaly lizards as household pets. (Jacobs, 1/26)
In environmental health news —
NBC News:
Shipyard Veterans May Have Been Exposed To Cancer-Causing Radioactive Materials. The Navy Has Not Told Them
The Navy has known about multiple environmental contaminations at the base for more than 20 years. In 2008 it conducted a study that found radiation, then publicly documented for the first time in 2023 the detection of radiation involving levels of radium-226 and strontium-90. ... A spokesperson said there is no mechanism in place to notify veterans of possible exposures after a base is no longer operational. Wyand holds a photo of himself at the shipyard. That means tens of thousands of veterans who worked at the shipyard may have been exposed to cancer-causing radioactive materials and still do not know. (Chan, 1/27)
The New York Times:
Since The East Palestine, Ohio, Train Derailment, Accidents Have Risen
After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed a year ago in East Palestine, Ohio, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents and upending life in the town for months, the rail industry pledged to work to become safer, and members of Congress vowed to pass legislation to prevent similar disasters. No bill was passed. And accidents went up. Derailments rose at the top five freight railroads in 2023, according to regulatory reports for the first 10 months of the year, the most recent period for which data exists for all five companies. And there was a steep increase in the mechanical problem — an overheated wheel bearing — that regulators think caused the derailment of the 1.75-mile-long train in East Palestine. (Eavis, 1/28)
CNN:
Stanley And Other Drink Cups Contain Lead. Should You Be Worried?
First, Stanley cups were all over social media because so many people wanted them. Now, the oversize tumblers are back in the spotlight over fears they may contain lead. Videos on social media sites such as TikTok show people breaking out a lead testing kit and trying it on their Stanley cups and other travel flasks. It’s true: There is some lead sealed within the base of some brands of travel drinking cups — including the wildly popular brand Stanley. (Holcombe and LaMotte, 1/26)
More health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Children Of Color Face Delays In Treating Infantile Spasms, Study Finds
Prompt diagnosis and treatment of infantile epileptic spasms syndrome, a severe seizure disorder beginning in infancy, can prevent developmental delays. But non-Hispanic Black children are less likely than their White counterparts to get timely treatment for infantile spasms, a recent analysis suggests. The study, published in Epilepsia, looked at a group of 100 children with infantile spasms who were diagnosed at Boston Children’s Hospital between January 2019 and May 2022. (Blakemore, 1/28)
CNN:
How To Strengthen The Weaker Side Of Your Body
It’s perfectly normal for one side of your body to be a bit stronger and more coordinated than the other. If you’re right-handed and have ever tried to brush your teeth with your left hand, you know what I mean. Despite how symmetrical your body might look — unless you’re among the 1% of the population who are ambidextrous — you naturally have a dominant side. Trouble begins to brew when the scales tip too far past natural sidedness and your dominant side begins shouldering an unfair load. (Santas, 1/28)
NBC News:
Writing By Hand May Increase Brain Connectivity More Than Typing
Typing may be faster than writing by hand, but it’s less stimulating for the brain, according to research published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. After recording the brain activity of 36 university students, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology determined that handwriting might improve learning and memory. ... In particular, the study found that writing by hand required communication between the brain’s visual, sensory and motor cortices. (Bendix, 1/27)
Also —
AP:
Pentagon Chief Austin's Cancer Prognosis Is 'Excellent,' No Further Treatments Needed, Doctors Say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center say his prostate cancer prognosis is excellent and no further treatments will be needed after seeing him for a follow-up appointment Friday. Austin, 70, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and spent two weeks in the hospital following complications from a prostatectomy. Despite the complications, “his cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent,” his doctors said Friday. (Copp and Baldor, 1/26)
The Washington Post:
Austin’s Prostate Cancer Case Spotlights Broader Silence Around Disease
Daniel R. Eagle, a retired Air Force general, is open about his prostate cancer. At least, he is now. Had he been in the military still, he said, he may have handled it differently. “I certainly would have been a lot more circumspect,” said Eagle, who spent nearly 40 years in uniform, retiring in 2010. “I think I would have had more embarrassment about it, and been more hesitant to share with other folks. Because there is absolutely a stigma.” (Lamothe, 1/28)
Viewpoints: What's Driving The New Covid Vaccine Hesitancy?; Project 2025 Would Outlaw Mifepristone
Editorial writers discuss vaccine hesitancy, reproductive health care, telehealth, and more.
The New York Times:
Covid Vaccine Hesitancy Took Off This Winter. Can We Fix It?
The response has been almost like clockwork, at nearly every medical visit in the past few weeks. “It’s time for the flu shot,” I’ll say to my patients, “plus the updated Covid vaccine.” And that’s when the groans start. (Danielle Ofri, 1/27)
The New York Times:
How Trump Could Institute A Backdoor Federal Abortion Ban
The destruction of Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was never going to be the end of the battle over abortion rights in America. Since Dobbs, progressive as well as swing states have passed ballot initiatives protecting or enshrining reproductive rights. Polls demonstrate near record support for legal abortion. (Mary Ziegler, 1/29)
The New York Times:
Dobbs Overturned Much More Than Roe V. Wade
I have written about how abortion bans implicate a broad set of rights tied to our personal and bodily autonomy, including the right to travel between states. And I have analogized this dynamic to the legal and political conflicts over slavery, which were about not just labor but also the right of free citizens to enjoy the privileges and immunities of U.S. citizenship, wherever in the country they happen to live. (Jamelle Bouie, 1/27)
The Nation:
From “Don’t Say Gay” To Abortion Bans, There’s A New Pronatalism Afoot
To understand the conservative fervor around abortion, contraception, and LGBTQ rights, we have to understand the impact these relatively new rights have on the labor market. (Elizabeth Gregory, 1/29)
The Tennessean:
How Virtual Health Care Visits Have Become A New Standard In Accessible Health Care
I’m often called upon to travel to meet with employers who provide BlueCross coverage to their staff. Not too long ago, I’d traveled to Memphis for just such a meeting. But after arriving at my hotel the night before, I started experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, cough and body aches. (Ian Hamlilton, 1/28)
Stat:
Why You Shouldn’t Ask, “What Country Has The Best Health Care?”
I’ve spent my career studying how different health care systems work. People love to ask me which country has the best care — and are often disappointed when I don’t have an easy answer for them. Every health care model involves people doing their best to balance competing priorities in the face of limited resources. In other words, every system involves tradeoffs. (Irene Papanicolas, 1/29)
The New York Times:
My Sister Chose The Day She Wanted To Die
Should terminally ill people be able to choose how they die? Six years after being diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer, Julie Petrow-Cohen decided to use medical aid in dying — or MAID, as it is often called — to end her life. But for many Americans in similar circumstances, this is not an option. (Steven Petrow, 1/27)